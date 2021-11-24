Moody's assigns first-time A1/Prime-1 deposit ratings to First American Trust, FSB; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first-time ratings to First American Trust, FSB ("First American Trust"). Moody's assigned First American Trust an issuer rating of Baa1 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A1/Prime-1, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3. Moody's has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of A3/Prime-2 to the bank.

First American Trust is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (Baa2 senior unsecured) and an important sister company of First American Title Insurance Company (A2 insurance financial strength). First American Trust's outlook is stable, matching the stable outlook on First American Financial Corporation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: First American Trust, FSB

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned a3

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned A2(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned A3

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1, Stable

....ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-1

....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A1, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First American Trust, FSB

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

First American Trust's ratings are based on Moody's view that the bank is a highly integrated entity within the First American Financial family. This results in a standalone credit profile, as reflected in the a3 BCA, that is derived from the title insurer, First American Title Insurance Company. As a regulated bank with a deposit-centered liability structure, First American Trust's deposit and issuer ratings are then derived from the application of Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, a key component of its Banks rating methodology.

First American Trust's primary role is to enable escrow and fiduciary deposits generated by the title insurance business to remain within the corporate structure. Due to higher real estate transaction volumes, there has been a sharp uptick of these deposits over the past year. First American Trust then deploys those deposits into cash and securities, resulting in significant investment income. In short, the group would forego net interest revenue if the escrow and fiduciary deposits it generates were placed with external financial institutions.

From the perspective of First American Trust's deposit customers, its franchise is indistinguishable from that of the title insurance business. This integration is reinforced by the wide range of shared services undertaken by the title insurance company on behalf of First American Trust, including risk and portfolio management, internal audit, procurement, human resources, and cybersecurity.

First American Trust's reliance upon entities within the group for various functions is particularly apparent considering that First American Trust's employees account for less than 1% of the group's total employee base, even though it holds more than 45% of the group's total assets as of 30 September 2021.

In addition to its deposit operations, First American Trust operates a traditional trust and wealth management business for high net worth individuals and families nationwide. Compared to industry leaders, this business is small with approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management at 30 September 2021. If wealth management were to become a much more significant business over time, a standalone credit analysis could be warranted, though Moody's current expectation is that First American Trust's main business will remain the escrow and fiduciary deposit business sourced from the title insurer.

As such, First American Trust's a3 BCA, which is a probability of default measure, reflects Moody's considerations of an insurer-wide failure. First American Title Insurance Company's A2 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) captures below normal loss severity, as is the case for all rated insurers. Therefore, in order to reflect normalized probability of default, the IFSR was lowered by one notch to a3 and drove the determination of First American Trust's a3 BCA.

First American Trust's issuer and deposit ratings were then determined using Moody's advanced LGF approach, under which depositors, making up the vast majority of First American Trust's creditors, are likely to face low loss severity at failure. Consequently, long-term deposits are rated two notches above the BCA at A1. In contrast, First American Trust's long-term issuer rating, which is a placeholder for long-term senior unsecured debt, is Baa1, one notch below the BCA, reflecting our assessment that these creditors would face a high loss at failure.

Governance is highly relevant for First American Trust, as it is to all firms that participate in the financial services industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. For First American Trust, Moody's does not have any particular concerns around its governance arrangements, which include oversight from its parent. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As a highly integrated entity within the First American Financial family, First American Trust's ratings are linked to the IFSR of First American Title Insurance Company.

An upgrade of First American Trust's BCA and ratings would likely follow an upgrade of First American Title Insurance Company's IFSR, while a downgrade would likely follow a downgrade of First American Title Insurance Company's IFSR.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks-Methodology--PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

