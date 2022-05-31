Moody's assigns first time A2 Deposit ratings to Arbejdernes Landsbank

Stockholm, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Deposit ratings of A2/P-1 to Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S (AL Bank) and a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2. Moody's also assigned Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of A2/P-1 and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr). The outlook on the long-term Deposit ratings is stable.

AL Bank, profiled as a workers' bank in Denmark, is a newly designated Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) by the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs due to its acquisition of a majority stake in Vestjysk Bank A/S (Vestjysk Bank) in 2021. It's A2 Deposit ratings are underpinned by its strong standalone Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2, and a three notch of uplift due to the large volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors in case of failure, as per Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis (LGF). The Baseline Credit Assessment reflects the supportive operating environment in Denmark with a Macro Profile of Strong +, strong capitalization and very strong liquidity position, balanced against high asset risk and volatility in profitability, as well as a negative corporate behavior adjustment to capture transition risks owing to the consolidation of Vestjysk Bank.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AL Bank will have a stable capitalization and liquidity position, while working on gradually reducing the volumes of non-performing loans in Vestjysk Bank. Profitability will remain modest with higher interest rate income being offset by increased investments in IT.

A full list of assigned ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

AL Bank operates nationally across Denmark through its retail branch network, mainly to individuals, but also associations, unions, and other organizations. During 2021, the stake in Vestjysk Bank increased to 73%, leading to its consolidation with AL Bank. Vestjysk Bank has more focus on business customers, and while their retail and business profiles are complementary, there is no plan to merge the two banks' brands, as they target different customer profiles. The two banks will therefore co-exist and have their own sets of management, with AL Bank taking a seat in the Board of Directors at Vestjysk Bank.

The consolidated entity has strong capitalization with a Tangible Common Equity to Risk Weighted Assets ratio of 14.6% at the end of 2021, a drop from 17.6% at the end of 2020 due to the acquisition, partly funded via rights' issues.

The bank's funding profile is stable and geared toward deposits. Market funding will increase moderately to approximately 10% of tangible banking assets by the end of 2025 as Minimum Requirements for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) will force the bank to issue in excess of DKK 8.8 billion in senior non-preferred debt. Meanwhile, the bank's liquidity position is very strong, with liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets reaching 46% at the end of 2021 and is likely to continue strengthening in the coming years as debt is issued.

Asset risk is higher than Danish peers, with problem loans reaching 6.62% of gross loans at the end of 2021, compared to 4.93% at the end of 2020. The increase is due to the consolidation of Vestjysk Bank, which has relatively higher risk appetite, evidenced by a problem loans' ratio of 9.1% as of year-end 2021. However, Moody's expects to see a moderation in the volume of problem loans in the group in the coming years, especially as Vestjysk Bank unwinds non-performing exposures, together with stronger performance in many sectors, including agriculture.

AL Bank has relatively lower profitability targets than commercial banks, which translates into a modest net income to tangible assets ratio. In 2021, the ratio improved to 0.89% (from 0.46% in 2020, 0.84% in 2019, and 42% in 2018) and is likely to remain stronger than 2020's results with the additional earnings from Vestjysk Bank. However, there is a risk that profitability will be volatile due to provisioning needs and IT investment in the coming years. This will partly offset improved net interest margins on the back of increasing interest rates.

Furthermore, the BCA reflects one negative adjustment reflecting strategic risks due to the acquisition of the majority stake in Vestjysk Bank. The acquisition raises issues relating to governance control issues, due to the banks having separate managements and differing risk appetite. While AL Bank is responsible for risk for the overall group, being the majority owner and main bearer of losses taken at Vestjysk Bank, the downward notching speaks to challenges in implementing a coherent risk approach for the two banks.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE

AL Bank is subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which Moody's considers an operational resolution regime. Therefore, in accordance with its methodology, Moody's applies its Advanced LGF analysis to AL Bank's liabilities, considering the risk exposures of the different debt and deposit classes across its liability structure if the group enters resolution.

AL Bank's A2 long-term Deposit ratings have an extremely low loss given failure as indicated by forward looking LGF, leading to three notches of rating uplift from the entity's baa2 Adjusted BCA. The forward looking LGF takes into account Moody's estimate of upcoming issuances of senior non-preferred debt in excess of DKK8.8 billion up until end of 2025, based on a fully phased in MREL of 27.4%. The CRR and CRA both include three notches of uplift as per LGF.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Moody's assumes a low probability of support from the Government of Denmark for AL Bank, resulting in no uplift incorporated in its A2 long-term Deposit ratings. This reflects that, although AL Bank is of systemic importance, the bank is the sixth largest bank, whereby other banks would likely be able to take over the operations if needed. This translates into no further uplift in the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded once there is evidence of a strong governance control of Vestjysk Bank by AL Bank, with an integrated risk overview of the banks. Furthermore, the ratings could be upgraded if asset risk is reduced meaningfully combined with higher capitalization.

The ratings could be downgraded if the BCA is downgraded or if the LGF uplift decreases. The BCA could be downgraded if: 1) problem loans increase rapidly; or 2) capitalization declines below 13%; or 3) recurring profitability declines or if there is large volatility in profitability; or 4) the liquidity position significantly deteriorates. The forward looking LGF uplift could decline if the bank issues significantly lower amounts of senior non-preferred debt than Moody's estimated upcoming issuances of DKK 8.8 billion.

