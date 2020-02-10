Moody's assigns first-time A2 rating to Huaneng Power International

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Huaneng Power International, Inc. Sinosing Services Pte. Ltd. Related Research Credit Opinion: Huaneng Power International, Inc.: New issuer Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time A2 rating to Huaneng Power International 10 Feb 2020 Hong Kong, February 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A2 issuer rating to Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HPI). At the same time, Moody's has assigned a A2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed guaranteed bond to be issued by Sinosing Services Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of HPI. The bond will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HPI. The ratings outlook on both the issuer rating and the senior unsecured rating is stable. The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for refinancing existing indebtedness. RATINGS RATIONALE HPI's A2 issuer rating reflects its stand-alone credit strength, and a five-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through HPI's parent, China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. (CHGC, A2 stable), in times of need. "HPI's standalone credit strength reflects its position as the core listed flagship platform for the conventional power generation assets of CHGC, with national coverage and strong geographical focus in provinces with robust power demand," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "Such position provides HPI with significant operating flexibility, providing key credit support," adds Kan. "At the same time, HPI's stand-alone credit strength is constrained by (1) its high financial leverage; and (2) an evolving regulatory regime, with a new tariff mechanism to be introduced next year that will increase price volatility," adds Kan. Other credit considerations include its exposure to the Singapore power generation market, which is facing oversupply. The five-notch uplift reflects our belief that CHGC has strong commitment to support HPI in times of need, as demonstrated by its ongoing support by way of (1) track record in provision of credit facilities to HPI by CHGC's subsidiaries, with a maximum balance of RMB16 billion under the latest framework agreement; and (2) injections of about 36GW of power generation assets on an equity-attributable basis into HPI since its listing, representing about 39% of HPI's equity-based installed capacity at the end of 2018. HPI's A2 rating is on par with CHGC, reflecting that HPI is a core part of its parent and accounting for around 60% of its parent's installed capacity as of the end of 2018. Moody's also expects that the central government's commitment to HPI will remain strong because of its high systemic importance as one of the country's leading national electricity suppliers. HPI is one of the largest power producers in China, with 55% of HPI's capacity located in the 10 provinces with the highest power consumption. Due to the high capital spending on renewable capacity expansion, Moody's expects HPI's leverage to remain high over the next three years. Moody's projects that the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be in the range of 9.5% to 10.5% in 2019 to 2021. Such credit metrics support the company's current standalone credit strength. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) HPI will maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics; (2) regulatory changes in China's power sector will remain largely manageable; and (3) HPI will continue to receive support from CHGC or from the Government of China through CHGC, when needed. HPI's rating could be upgraded if (1) its standalone credit strength improves significantly; and (2) CHGC's rating is upgraded. Moody's could raise HPI's standalone credit strength if (1) it successfully deleverages, such that FFO/debt exceeds 13% or debt/capitalization falls below 65% on a sustained basis; or (2) the regulatory regime turns more predictable and supportive over time. HPI's issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) support from CHGC and the government weakens; or (2) the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a material deterioration in its business or financial profile, without any material change in the support assessment. Indicators of weaker support from CHGC include a further divestment or dilution of its stake in HPI. The company's standalone credit profile could be lowered as a result of (1) adverse changes in China's regulatory environment, including increasing electricity sales on the basis of market-driven mechanisms with greater price volatility; or (2) further aggressive debt-funded renewable capacity expansion. Financial metrics that could lead to a downgrade include FFO/debt below 5.5% or debt/capitalization above 80% over a prolonged period. The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. HPI faces elevated carbon transition risk in its coal-fired generation businesses. This risk is partially mitigated by HPI's increased focus on renewable capacity expansion over the past three years and going forward. HPI faces moderate social risks in terms of worker health and safety in relation to its construction and operation of power projects. This is mitigated by HPI's established track record in power generation business, as evidenced by the absence of material workplace accidents by the company over the past ten years. In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered HPI's financial policy, which is characterized by high capital spending and financial leverage. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Listed since 1994, Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HPI) is one of the most established independent power producers in China. In 2018, HPI derived 92% of its revenue from the power generation businesses. The company is 45.7% owned by China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. (CHGC), the second biggest central government-owned power producers in China and in the world and 100% owned by the China's central government. HPI had a consolidated installed capacity of 106.0 gigawatts (GW) as of the end of December 2018, representing around 60% of CHGC's installed capacity and 5.6% of China's installed capacity. Of this capacity, 84% was coal-fired power, 10% was gas-fired power and 6% was renewable and other clean energies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entites or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Boris Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

