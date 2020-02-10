Moody's assigns first-time A2 rating to Huaneng Power International

Hong Kong, February 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A2 issuer rating
to Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HPI).
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a A2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed guaranteed bond to be issued by Sinosing Services Pte.
Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of HPI.
The bond will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HPI.
The ratings outlook on both the issuer rating and the senior unsecured
rating is stable.
The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for refinancing existing
indebtedness.
RATINGS RATIONALE
HPI's A2 issuer rating reflects its stand-alone credit strength,
and a five-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation
of extraordinary support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through
HPI's parent, China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. (CHGC,
A2 stable), in times of need.
"HPI's standalone credit strength reflects its position as the core
listed flagship platform for the conventional power generation assets
of CHGC, with national coverage and strong geographical focus in
provinces with robust power demand," says Boris Kan,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"Such position provides HPI with significant operating flexibility,
providing key credit support," adds Kan.
"At the same time, HPI's stand-alone credit strength
is constrained by (1) its high financial leverage; and (2) an evolving
regulatory regime, with a new tariff mechanism to be introduced
next year that will increase price volatility," adds Kan.
Other credit considerations include its exposure to the Singapore power
generation market, which is facing oversupply.
The five-notch uplift reflects our belief that CHGC has strong
commitment to support HPI in times of need, as demonstrated by its
ongoing support by way of (1) track record in provision of credit facilities
to HPI by CHGC's subsidiaries, with a maximum balance of RMB16
billion under the latest framework agreement; and (2) injections
of about 36GW of power generation assets on an equity-attributable
basis into HPI since its listing, representing about 39%
of HPI's equity-based installed capacity at the end of 2018.
HPI's A2 rating is on par with CHGC, reflecting that HPI is
a core part of its parent and accounting for around 60% of its
parent's installed capacity as of the end of 2018.
Moody's also expects that the central government's commitment to
HPI will remain strong because of its high systemic importance as one
of the country's leading national electricity suppliers. HPI is
one of the largest power producers in China, with 55% of
HPI's capacity located in the 10 provinces with the highest power
consumption.
Due to the high capital spending on renewable capacity expansion,
Moody's expects HPI's leverage to remain high over the next
three years.
Moody's projects that the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
to debt to be in the range of 9.5% to 10.5%
in 2019 to 2021. Such credit metrics support the company's current
standalone credit strength.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) HPI will
maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics; (2) regulatory
changes in China's power sector will remain largely manageable; and
(3) HPI will continue to receive support from CHGC or from the Government
of China through CHGC, when needed.
HPI's rating could be upgraded if (1) its standalone credit strength improves
significantly; and (2) CHGC's rating is upgraded.
Moody's could raise HPI's standalone credit strength if (1) it successfully
deleverages, such that FFO/debt exceeds 13% or debt/capitalization
falls below 65% on a sustained basis; or (2) the regulatory
regime turns more predictable and supportive over time.
HPI's issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) support from CHGC
and the government weakens; or (2) the company's standalone credit
profile weakens because of a material deterioration in its business or
financial profile, without any material change in the support assessment.
Indicators of weaker support from CHGC include a further divestment or
dilution of its stake in HPI.
The company's standalone credit profile could be lowered as a result of
(1) adverse changes in China's regulatory environment, including
increasing electricity sales on the basis of market-driven mechanisms
with greater price volatility; or (2) further aggressive debt-funded
renewable capacity expansion.
Financial metrics that could lead to a downgrade include FFO/debt below
5.5% or debt/capitalization above 80% over a prolonged
period.
The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
HPI faces elevated carbon transition risk in its coal-fired generation
businesses. This risk is partially mitigated by HPI's increased
focus on renewable capacity expansion over the past three years and going
forward.
HPI faces moderate social risks in terms of worker health and safety in
relation to its construction and operation of power projects. This
is mitigated by HPI's established track record in power generation
business, as evidenced by the absence of material workplace accidents
by the company over the past ten years.
In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered HPI's financial
policy, which is characterized by high capital spending and financial
leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
Listed since 1994, Huaneng Power International, Inc.
(HPI) is one of the most established independent power producers in China.
In 2018, HPI derived 92% of its revenue from the power generation
businesses.
The company is 45.7% owned by China Huaneng Group Co.,
Ltd. (CHGC), the second biggest central government-owned
power producers in China and in the world and 100% owned by the
China's central government.
HPI had a consolidated installed capacity of 106.0 gigawatts (GW)
as of the end of December 2018, representing around 60% of
CHGC's installed capacity and 5.6% of China's
installed capacity. Of this capacity, 84% was coal-fired
power, 10% was gas-fired power and 6% was renewable
and other clean energies.
