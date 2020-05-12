Moody's assigns first-time A2 rating to KEPCO E&C; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A2 issuer rating to KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. (KEPCO E&C).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KEPCO E&C's A2 rating combines (1) the company's standalone credit profile, and (2) a five-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of support from its parent Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, Aa2 stable), in times of need.

"Our assessment of a high likelihood of KEPCO E&C receiving support from KEPCO or the Korean government -- if and when needed -- reflects KEPCO E&C's high strategic importance to KEPCO in ensuring the safe and secure operations of its nuclear power plants in Korea," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

This assessment of support reflects (1) KEPCO E&C's important role in providing technological support to the Korean government's (Aa2 stable) energy objectives, such as safe operations and decommissioning of nuclear reactors; (2) the close direct supervision of the company by the government given KEPCO E&C's status as a public entity; and (3) Moody's expectation that KEPCO will maintain its majority ownership of KEPCO E&C.

KEPCO's ability to support KEPCO E&C is underpinned by the former's strong credit quality, as highlighted by its Aa2 ratings, and its much larger scale than the latter.

"KEPCO E&C's standalone credit profile is underpinned by its leading position as the dominant engineering company serving Korea's nuclear power industry, the large captive demand from the KEPCO group, and its strong balance sheet and cash flow," adds Hwang.

These factors offset the company's small scale -- when compared with other Moody's-rated engineering and construction firms -- business concentration in Korea's nuclear power sector, and limited growth prospects given fewer developments of new nuclear power plants.

That said, Moody's expects KEPCO E&C to maintain a largely stable annual revenue of around KRW420-KRW450 billion over the next two to three years, underpinned by ongoing construction projects and growing maintenance services revenue.

This expectation is also underpinned by the large and steady captive business from the KEPCO group, which accounted for around 70% of its revenue over the past five years.

Moody's believes that this level of annual revenue will allow the company to generate an annual EBITA of around KRW30 billion or an EBITA margin of around 7%. This level of profitability should lead to continued free cash flow, given the company's low capital spending and moderate dividend payments.

Given these considerations, Moody's expects KEPCO E&C to maintain a sizeable net cash position, which amounted to KRW70 billion at the end of December 2019.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) the company will maintain stable revenue levels and a strong capital structure over the next 1-2 years; and (2) the company's strategic importance to KEPCO and KEPCO's majority ownership of the company will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this point, given the company's small scale and high business concentration. However, upgrade pressure can arise over time if the company meaningfully enhances its scale and profitability, while maintaining its strategic importance to KEPCO and the Korean government.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's profitability declines significantly, for example because of a sustained decline in revenue or a material increase in costs, or if the company's capital structure weakens significantly due to aggressive investments or shareholder distributions. Metrics indicative of this weakening include its EBITA margin falling below 3%-4% or debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis with a move towards a net debt position.

Moody's could also downgrade KEPCO E&C's rating if the company's strategic and operational relationship with KEPCO weakens materially.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1975, KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. is a 66%-owned subsidiary of KEPCO. The company designs, engineers and constructs nuclear and other types of power plants. KEPCO E&C's reported revenue was KRW449 billion in 2019, around 80% of which was derived from nuclear-related engineering business.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

