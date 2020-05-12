Moody's assigns first-time A2 rating to KEPCO E&C; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A2 issuer
rating to KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc.
(KEPCO E&C).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
KEPCO E&C's A2 rating combines (1) the company's standalone
credit profile, and (2) a five-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of support from its parent Korea Electric Power Corporation
(KEPCO, Aa2 stable), in times of need.
"Our assessment of a high likelihood of KEPCO E&C receiving
support from KEPCO or the Korean government -- if and when needed
-- reflects KEPCO E&C's high strategic importance to KEPCO
in ensuring the safe and secure operations of its nuclear power plants
in Korea," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President and Analyst.
This assessment of support reflects (1) KEPCO E&C's important
role in providing technological support to the Korean government's
(Aa2 stable) energy objectives, such as safe operations and decommissioning
of nuclear reactors; (2) the close direct supervision of the company
by the government given KEPCO E&C's status as a public entity;
and (3) Moody's expectation that KEPCO will maintain its majority
ownership of KEPCO E&C.
KEPCO's ability to support KEPCO E&C is underpinned by the former's
strong credit quality, as highlighted by its Aa2 ratings,
and its much larger scale than the latter.
"KEPCO E&C's standalone credit profile is underpinned
by its leading position as the dominant engineering company serving Korea's
nuclear power industry, the large captive demand from the KEPCO
group, and its strong balance sheet and cash flow,"
adds Hwang.
These factors offset the company's small scale -- when compared
with other Moody's-rated engineering and construction firms
-- business concentration in Korea's nuclear power sector,
and limited growth prospects given fewer developments of new nuclear power
plants.
That said, Moody's expects KEPCO E&C to maintain a largely
stable annual revenue of around KRW420-KRW450 billion over the
next two to three years, underpinned by ongoing construction projects
and growing maintenance services revenue.
This expectation is also underpinned by the large and steady captive business
from the KEPCO group, which accounted for around 70% of its
revenue over the past five years.
Moody's believes that this level of annual revenue will allow the
company to generate an annual EBITA of around KRW30 billion or an EBITA
margin of around 7%. This level of profitability should
lead to continued free cash flow, given the company's low
capital spending and moderate dividend payments.
Given these considerations, Moody's expects KEPCO E&C
to maintain a sizeable net cash position, which amounted to KRW70
billion at the end of December 2019.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) the company
will maintain stable revenue levels and a strong capital structure over
the next 1-2 years; and (2) the company's strategic
importance to KEPCO and KEPCO's majority ownership of the company
will remain intact.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely at this point, given the company's
small scale and high business concentration. However, upgrade
pressure can arise over time if the company meaningfully enhances its
scale and profitability, while maintaining its strategic importance
to KEPCO and the Korean government.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the
company's profitability declines significantly, for example
because of a sustained decline in revenue or a material increase in costs,
or if the company's capital structure weakens significantly due
to aggressive investments or shareholder distributions. Metrics
indicative of this weakening include its EBITA margin falling below 3%-4%
or debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained
basis with a move towards a net debt position.
Moody's could also downgrade KEPCO E&C's rating if the
company's strategic and operational relationship with KEPCO weakens
materially.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 1975, KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company,
Inc. is a 66%-owned subsidiary of KEPCO. The
company designs, engineers and constructs nuclear and other types
of power plants. KEPCO E&C's reported revenue was KRW449
billion in 2019, around 80% of which was derived from nuclear-related
engineering business.
Sean Hwang
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
