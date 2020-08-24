Moody's assigns first-time A2 ratings to Tencent Music; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 issuer rating to Tencent
Music Entertainment Group.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed notes to be issued by Tencent Music.
The ratings outlook is stable.
Tencent Music will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for general
corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 issuer rating incorporates Tencent Music's underlying credit
strength and a two-notch uplift, reflecting the high likelihood
of the company receiving strong support from its parent, Tencent
Holdings Limited (A1 stable), in times of need.
"Tencent Music's underlying credit strength reflects its dominant
market position with established operations, proven monetization
ability and consistent free cash flow generation," says Ying
Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"Its strong financial profile and net cash position provide financial
flexibility and serve as a buffer for growing industry competition,
potential regulatory risks and future investment needs," adds
Wang, who is also the Lead Analyst for Tencent Music.
Tencent Music is China's largest online music service provider,
accounting for about 70% of the country's fast-growing
digital music market revenues in 2019, based on the company's
reported financials and market revenue estimates from iResearch,
an independent internet consultancy.
The company has a large user base, with its monthly active users
exceeding 800 million at the end of 2019. It also owns the rights
to a comprehensive music content library that caters to a wide range of
users. The large number of highly interactive users attracts premium
music production companies, which in turn drives user growth on
Tencent Music platforms. This self-reinforcing cycle results
in significant barriers to entry for other players.
Tencent Music also benefits from operational synergies with Tencent Holdings.
Supported by the parent company's large active user bases,
Tencent Music can acquire and retain users at lower costs. These
synergies also enhance Tencent Music's ability to cross-sell
and innovate new services and products.
Tencent Music's revenue, which primarily comprises of online
music and social entertainment segments, grew 34% in 2019.
Moody's forecasts Tencent Music's revenue will grow 10%-20%
in the next two years to USD4 billion-USD5 billion in the 2020-2021
from USD3.7 billion in 2019. This growth will be driven
primarily by increases in the number of users who are willing to pay more
for premium content and new services Tencent Music offers.
Moody's expects Tencent Music's adjusted EBITDA margin to
gradually stabilize around 16%-18% in the next two
years, from an average of 20% during 2017-2019.
Moody's believes the company will continue to invest to maintain
its market leadership in both content and user stickiness.
Moody's expects Tencent Music will maintain a solid financial profile
with a net cash position and excellent liquidity in the next two years,
supported by its strong operational competence and prudent financial policies.
After incorporating the proposed note issuance, Moody's expects
Tencent Music's leverage -- as measured by debt/EBITDA --
to stay below 2.0x, a level appropriate for its underlying
credit strength.
The assessment of Tencent Music's underlying credit strength also
considers rising industry competition in China's online music industry
and potential regulatory risks.
The company faces intense competition from its industry peers and emerging
forms of entertainment platforms that compete for its users' screen
time and wallet share. The competitive pressure is partially mitigated
by Tencent Music's dominant market position and established operations.
As the competitive landscape evolves, the regulatory environment
also poses risks such as content management and consumer data protection.
Given its dominant market position, Tencent Music is under the supervision
of industry regulators, including the State Administration of Market
Regulation.
However, Moody's believes that China's regulatory policies
are aimed at promoting the long-term sustainable growth of the
industry. The risk is also partially mitigated by Tencent Music's
track record of adhering to regulatory requirements without significant
business disruptions.
The two-notch parental uplift reflects Moody's expectation that
Tencent Music will likely receive support from Tencent Holdings in a distress
scenario.
Tencent Music is Tencent Holdings' sole platform to develop music
business in the long run. Tencent Holdings' 55.6%
stake and 78.7% voting right points to Tencent Music's
high strategic importance to the parent. As such, Tencent
Holdings exercises close management and financial control over the company,
as reflected in the parent group's direct appointment of key senior
management at Tencent Music.
And the sharing of brand names and operating licenses between Tencent
Music and its parent means that Tencent Holdings has low tolerance for
reputational risks that could arise, should Tencent Music becomes
financially distressed.
Tencent Music's issuer rating takes into consideration the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
In terms of social risk, Moody's has considered the operational
and financial risks associated with any failure to comply with regulations
regarding copyright and the potential sharing of illegal content by users.
This risk is partially mitigated by the presence of a legal team at Tencent
Music and its proprietary technology infrastructure to detect illegal
or sensitive content on its platforms. In addition, the company
has established relationships with large and reputable music labels globally.
In terms of governance risk, we have considered the high concentration
of ownership and voting rights in the company's majority shareholder,
Tencent Holdings. This risk is partially mitigated by Tencent Holdings'
long track record as a listed and regulated entity, and its adherence
to prudent financial policies.
Tencent Music's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to
claims at the operating company level, because the holding company
benefits from contractual upstream cash flow from its operating companies.
In addition, despite the issuer's status as a holding company,
Moody's expects that support from Tencent Holdings to Tencent Music
will flow through the holding company rather than flowing directly to
its main operating companies; thereby mitigating any differences
in expected losses that could result from structural subordination.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tencent
Music will maintain its strong position in China's online music market
and will prudently pursue growth while maintaining a solid financial profile.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Tencent Holdings' ability
to support strengthens, which would be illustrated by an upgrade
of Tencent Holdings' rating; and if the company's underlying
credit strength improves.
Tencent Music's underlying credit strength could improve if it maintains
its dominant market position and further expands its business scale and
scope significantly, while keeping a pristine financial profile
featuring a low debt leverage, positive free cash flow and a net
cash position.
Downward rating pressure could arise if the company (1) fails to fend
off competition and experiences substantial reduction in revenue and cash
flow generation on a sustained basis; (2) deviates from its prudent
financial policy and grows its user base, business scope or content
library at the expense of its strong financial profile; or (3) engages
in aggressive acquisitions that strain its balance sheet liquidity or
weaken its overall risk profile.
Specifically, the issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) Tencent
Music's debt/EBITDA rises above 2.0x-2.5x,
or (2) the company records a sustained and enlarging net debt position.
Moody's will also monitor for any sustained declines in the company's
retained cash flow coverage of debt, which has been above 100%
in the last few years.
Furthermore, adverse developments in China's regulatory regime,
which could affect Tencent Music's operations or business model,
would be negative for the ratings. Evidence of weaker credit linkage
with Tencent Holdings or support assessment could also pressure the rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Tencent Music is a leading online music service provider in China.
The company's business operations originated from Tencent's
online music services tracing back to 2003. Tencent Music is the
result of a merger between Tencent Holdings' online music operations
in China and China Music Group in 2016. Tencent Music was listed
in the New York Stock Exchange in December 2018.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ying Wang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077