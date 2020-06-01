Moody's assigns first-time A2 senior unsecured rating to The East Ohio Gas Company's proposed notes; outlook stable

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a first-time A2 senior unsecured rating to The East
Ohio Gas Company's (d/b/a Dominion Energy Ohio or Dominion Ohio)
proposed notes as well as a first-time A2 Issuer rating.
Dominion Ohio's outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Dominion Ohio's credit is underpinned by the state's
unique LDC regulatory framework, which protects the company from
commodity exposure and allows speedy recovery of most operating and capital
costs" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior Credit
Officer. "The company's straight-fixed-variable
rate design and capital spending trackers should translate into a cash
flow to debt ratio averaging 20% for the next three years"
added Wobbrock.
Dominion Ohio has a low business risk profile as a rate regulated local
gas distribution company serving roughly 1.2 million - mostly
residential - customers throughout northeastern Ohio, including
cities such as Cleveland, Akron and Canton. The company's
rate structure is one of the most credit supportive in the US, since
residential customers are under a straight-fixed-variable
rate design, which means that Dominion Ohio recovers all residential
fixed costs regardless of the volume consumed by these customers and without
delay. Due to customer choice for retail gas service, it
also means that the company has little-to-no exposure to
commodity costs, since most supply arrangements are conducted by
state retail providers and fuel is a pass-through cost on Dominion
Ohio's customer bills.
Since the company's last general rate case in 2008, we estimate
that the company's rate base has grown from $1.4 billion
to over $3.0 billion via the Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement
program tracker (PIR), which allows annual rate increases for the
costs associated with replacing bare steel, cast iron and ineffectively
coated pipe. These regulatory provisions, along with 51%
equity capitalization and earned returns, which we calculate to
exceed 11.0%, should help Dominion Ohio to produce
cash flow to debt around 19% on a run-rate basis.
The company's credit profile could be further enhanced with the
PUCO's approval of a Capital Expenditure Program rider (CEP),
another capital tracker that Dominion Ohio has requested for annual recovery
of maintenance capital, pipeline integrity and safety spending.
If granted by the PUCO, the CEP would increase Dominion Ohio's
rate base by around $460 million and allow for future recovery
of capex (subject to investment eligibility and any established rate caps).
The company expects that an approved mechanism would track roughly $100-$200
million of expected annual spending thereafter. This would bolster
the company's suite of cost recovery mechanisms as well as improve
its financial performance, such that cash flow to debt could be
around 20% through 2024. Since this mechanism is already
being used by other utilities within the state, we incorporate a
view that the CEP will be approved for Dominion Ohio in the coming months.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
We expect Dominion Ohio to be resilient to recessionary pressures related
to the coronavirus because of its rate-regulated, essential
service business model and cost recovery framework. Nevertheless,
we are watching for gas usage declines, utility bill payment delinquency,
and the regulatory response to counter these effects on earnings and cash
flow. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we
are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes,
including more severe downside scenarios.
The effects of the pandemic could result in financial metrics that are
weaker than expected; however, we see these issues as temporary
and not reflective of the core operations or long-term financial
or credit profile of Dominion Ohio.
Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for
the company are primarily related to air pollution and regulations around
carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. These
gases are emitted during the natural gas lifecycle, including through
the production of the energy that the company delivers through its own
gas infrastructure.
Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic
and societal trends, as well as customer relations as the company
works to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe
working conditions to employees. Regarding affordability,
we see the potential for rising social risks associated with the COVID-19
pandemic and its effect on Dominion Ohio's service territory, should
unemployment remain high, making customers less able to absorb rate
increases.
The company's governance is reflective of that of its parent, Dominion
Energy, Inc. (Baa2 stable), which has very strong governance
practices, including alignment with credit supportive benchmarks
regarding ownership, control, compliance and reporting practices.
Outlook
The stable outlook for Dominion Ohio reflects its ability to generate
cash flow to debt metrics approaching 20% over the next few years,
that any COVID-19 related issues will be temporary and that supportive
regulatory treatment for timely cost recovery continues.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Dominion Ohio could be upgraded with a cash flow to debt ratio at 23%,
or higher, on a sustainable basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Dominion Ohio could be downgraded if there is a degradation in the support
it receives from the PUCO or if its cash flow to debt ratio declines below
19%, consistently. The rating could also be downgraded
if operational challenges resulted in weaker service performance.
The East Ohio Gas Company is a regulated local gas distribution company
headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and a subsidiary of Dominion Energy,
Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ryan Wobbrock
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653