Moody's assigns first-time A2 senior unsecured rating to The East Ohio Gas Company's proposed notes; outlook stable

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time A2 senior unsecured rating to The East Ohio Gas Company's (d/b/a Dominion Energy Ohio or Dominion Ohio) proposed notes as well as a first-time A2 Issuer rating. Dominion Ohio's outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Dominion Ohio's credit is underpinned by the state's unique LDC regulatory framework, which protects the company from commodity exposure and allows speedy recovery of most operating and capital costs" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "The company's straight-fixed-variable rate design and capital spending trackers should translate into a cash flow to debt ratio averaging 20% for the next three years" added Wobbrock.

Dominion Ohio has a low business risk profile as a rate regulated local gas distribution company serving roughly 1.2 million - mostly residential - customers throughout northeastern Ohio, including cities such as Cleveland, Akron and Canton. The company's rate structure is one of the most credit supportive in the US, since residential customers are under a straight-fixed-variable rate design, which means that Dominion Ohio recovers all residential fixed costs regardless of the volume consumed by these customers and without delay. Due to customer choice for retail gas service, it also means that the company has little-to-no exposure to commodity costs, since most supply arrangements are conducted by state retail providers and fuel is a pass-through cost on Dominion Ohio's customer bills.

Since the company's last general rate case in 2008, we estimate that the company's rate base has grown from $1.4 billion to over $3.0 billion via the Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement program tracker (PIR), which allows annual rate increases for the costs associated with replacing bare steel, cast iron and ineffectively coated pipe. These regulatory provisions, along with 51% equity capitalization and earned returns, which we calculate to exceed 11.0%, should help Dominion Ohio to produce cash flow to debt around 19% on a run-rate basis.

The company's credit profile could be further enhanced with the PUCO's approval of a Capital Expenditure Program rider (CEP), another capital tracker that Dominion Ohio has requested for annual recovery of maintenance capital, pipeline integrity and safety spending. If granted by the PUCO, the CEP would increase Dominion Ohio's rate base by around $460 million and allow for future recovery of capex (subject to investment eligibility and any established rate caps). The company expects that an approved mechanism would track roughly $100-$200 million of expected annual spending thereafter. This would bolster the company's suite of cost recovery mechanisms as well as improve its financial performance, such that cash flow to debt could be around 20% through 2024. Since this mechanism is already being used by other utilities within the state, we incorporate a view that the CEP will be approved for Dominion Ohio in the coming months.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We expect Dominion Ohio to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because of its rate-regulated, essential service business model and cost recovery framework. Nevertheless, we are watching for gas usage declines, utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.

The effects of the pandemic could result in financial metrics that are weaker than expected; however, we see these issues as temporary and not reflective of the core operations or long-term financial or credit profile of Dominion Ohio.

Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for the company are primarily related to air pollution and regulations around carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. These gases are emitted during the natural gas lifecycle, including through the production of the energy that the company delivers through its own gas infrastructure.

Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic and societal trends, as well as customer relations as the company works to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe working conditions to employees. Regarding affordability, we see the potential for rising social risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on Dominion Ohio's service territory, should unemployment remain high, making customers less able to absorb rate increases.

The company's governance is reflective of that of its parent, Dominion Energy, Inc. (Baa2 stable), which has very strong governance practices, including alignment with credit supportive benchmarks regarding ownership, control, compliance and reporting practices.

Outlook

The stable outlook for Dominion Ohio reflects its ability to generate cash flow to debt metrics approaching 20% over the next few years, that any COVID-19 related issues will be temporary and that supportive regulatory treatment for timely cost recovery continues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Dominion Ohio could be upgraded with a cash flow to debt ratio at 23%, or higher, on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Dominion Ohio could be downgraded if there is a degradation in the support it receives from the PUCO or if its cash flow to debt ratio declines below 19%, consistently. The rating could also be downgraded if operational challenges resulted in weaker service performance.

The East Ohio Gas Company is a regulated local gas distribution company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

