Moody's assigns first-time A2/Prime-1 deposit ratings to Simmons Bank; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first-time ratings to Simmons First National Corporation (Simmons) and its lead bank, Simmons Bank. Moody's has assigned the bank an issuer rating of Baa2 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1. Moody's has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2 to the bank. Moody's has assigned a Baa2 issuer rating and a Baa2 subordinate debt rating to the holding company. The rating outlooks for Simmons and Simmons Bank are stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Simmons First National Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2, STA

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2

..Issuer: Simmons Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2, STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Assigned A2, STA

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Assigned P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Simmons First National Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Simmons Bank

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The baa1 BCA of Simmons Bank reflects the bank's conservative credit culture and solid asset quality, sound capitalization, good overall profitability, and stable core deposit base. The BCA also takes into consideration the credit challenges that result from Simmons' high commercial real estate (CRE) concentration and its active acquisition appetite.

Simmons has demonstrated strong asset quality over the long-run, including through prior economic downturns, which Moody's views as indicative of conservative credit underwriting standards and effective risk governance. Its annualized net charge-offs have consistently been better than the average for all FDIC-insured banks, despite an above-average CRE concentration and frequent acquisitions. That said, Simmons' CRE portfolio accounted for about one-half of total loans or 3.3 times its Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 30 September 2022, among the largest CRE concentrations of Moody's rated US banks, making it a key credit challenge. Additionally, Simmons' construction exposure is also high, equaling its TCE as of the same date.

Simmons has grown rapidly through bank acquisitions which may present unseasoned asset risk. However, Simmons has a consistent record of taking appropriate credit marks on its acquired portfolios and smoothly integrating acquired bank platforms, even when it has undertaken multiple acquisitions in a short period.

Simmons' capitalization is sound, but is one of the weaker aspects of its financial profile, reflecting Moody's assumption that there is tolerance by Simmons' management to operate at lower capital ratios than the current level. Moody's TCE to risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio was a healthy 11.4% as of 30 September 2022, but in several years prior to 2019, Simmons operated with lower capital ratios below 11% TCE/RWA, with some declines resulting from acquisitions.

Simmons' profitability is supported by its high net interest margin (NIM) and low credit costs. Its Q3 2022 NIM of 3.34% benefitted from high loan yields and low deposits cost. Its noninterest income has typically contributed about 20% of net revenue, which is lower than same rated US peers. Moody's expects Simmons' pre-provision profitability to improve as higher interest rates drive revenue growth and recent merger expenses give way to cost savings. However, Moody's anticipates some net income pressure to arise from provision expense to build the allowance for loan losses as the macroeconomic environment worsens.

Simmons' funding and liquidity profile is robust and a rating strength. The bank is amply core funded with retail consumer and small business deposits gathered across its six-state footprint, which results in minimal use of market funds. Simmons also maintains a large pool of liquid resources, though Moody's noted that its investments include some securities which are not pledgeable with the Federal Home Loan Banks. The ratings incorporate the expectation that as the systemic liquidity that accumulated at banks during the pandemic and quantitative easing subside, Simmons' market funds and liquid assets will move toward pre-pandemic levels.

The assigned ratings also incorporates Simmons' environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, as per Moody's Investors Service's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology. Moody's assessment of Simmons' exposure to governance risks is neutral to low, reflected in a Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of G-2, supported by conservative financial strategy and risk management, credible and experienced management, a simple organizational structure, and its regulatory oversight. The bank has no concentrated ownership and its board shows a majority of independent directors.

The stable outlook is a reflection of Moody's view that Simmons' credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A reduction in Simmons' large CRE concentration, maintenance of the bank's long-run credit quality in an economic downturn despite the significant expansion in its portfolio and balance sheet size, a sustained increase in capital ratios, or demonstrated ability to maintain low usage of market funds and a high pool of liquid assets would be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to higher deposit and debt ratings.

A significant acquisition misstep or a transaction that was viewed as worsening Simmons' risk profile could lead to a lower BCA. A reduction in Simmons' capitalization or weaker credit quality relative to peers could also pressure the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to lower deposit and debt ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

