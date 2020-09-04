Moody's assigns first-time A3 foreign currency issuer rating to KB Capital; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 foreign currency issuer rating to KB Capital Co.,Ltd.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to KB Capital.

The outlook on KB Capital is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KB Capital's A3 foreign currency issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone assessment of ba1 and a four-notch uplift for affiliate support, reflecting a very high likelihood of support from KB Financial Group Inc. (A1 stable), if necessary.

The main drivers of KB Capital's ba1 standalone assessment are its stable asset quality due to a high portion of prime borrowers with high credit scores, as well as its stable profitability, supported by the company's strong franchise in Korea's auto financing market. These strengths are offset by the company's weak capital adequacy and leverage when compared to its domestic peers, as well as its weak cash flow and liquidity.

As one of Korea's leading finance company affiliated with Kookmin Bank (Aa3/Aa3 stable, a3), Korea's second largest retail bank in terms of assets, KB Capital has a competitive advantage in acquiring new customers, utilizing Kookmin Bank's vast branch network. The company also has a well-diversified auto financing asset portfolio, supported by multiple joint ventures and partnerships with major domestic auto manufacturers and imported auto dealers. Its diversified captive and semi-captive relationships with multiple auto brands help support the company's stable asset quality and profitability.

KB Capital's capital adequacy is modest with a low tangible common equity to tangible managed asset ratio when compared to other domestic finance companies. The company's capitalization is supported, however, by capital injections from KB Financial Group, which Moody's expects to continue. Since KB Capital became its wholly owned subsidiary in 2017, the group has injected a total of KRW100 billion (10% of KB Capital's total shareholders' equity as of the end of June 2020) in the form of equity capital. KB Financial Group also provides long-term funding to KB Capital, including KRW300 billion in the form of perpetual bonds, which Moody's views as a stable source of funding.

Moody's assumption of affiliate support for KB Capital reflects (1) its 100% ownership by KB Financial Group; (2) its long-term strategic importance to KB Financial Group, despite its relatively small contribution of around 2% of the group's consolidated assets; (3) the interconnectedness within the group; (4) reputational risk; and (5) the track record of support.

Moody's regards KB Capital's close integration with KB Financial Group in risk management as a governance strength under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the implications for the company's financial strategy and risk management. Today's action reflects the impact on KB Capital from the integrated intra-group governance, which results in the company's relatively stable asset quality. For example, the company is allocated a risk asset growth target from the financial group on an annual basis, which is monitored on a monthly basis, and shares risk management and cyber risk management systems with the group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

KB Capital's rating could be upgraded if Kookmin Bank or KB Financial Group's ratings are upgraded. Moody's would also consider raising KB Capital's standalone assessment if the company strengthens its capital adequacy with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio rising above 10%, while maintaining profitability above 1.0% and stable asset quality, with problem loans/gross loans below 1.5% on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

The ratings could be downgraded if there are signs of a decline in KB Capital's strategic importance to KB Financial Group, or if Kookmin Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is downgraded. Moody's would consider lowering KB Capital's standalone assessment if the company's capital adequacy weakens, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio falling below 6%, or if its asset quality weakens significantly, with problem loans/gross loans and net charge-offs/average gross loans both rising above 2% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KB Capital Co.,Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of KB Financial Group Inc. and is headquartered in Seoul. Its consolidated assets totaled KRW12.2 trillion ($10.1 billion) as of the end of June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Tae Jong Ok

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

