Moody's assigns first-time A3 issuer rating to CNOOC Gas and Power; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A3 issuer rating to CNOOC Gas and Power Group Co., Ltd. (CNOOC G&P).

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CNOOC G&P's A3 issuer rating incorporates its underlying credit strength and a three-notch uplift reflecting our expectation that the company will receive support from its parent, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group, A1 stable), in times of need," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

CNOOC G&P's underlying credit strength is primarily underpinned by its dominant position in China's liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, integrated business profile with large storage and transportation infrastructure that partially tempers price risks, as well as strong financial and liquidity profiles.

At the same time, CNOOC G&P's underlying credit strength is constrained by its moderate exposure to price and volume risks for its trading and gas power generation businesses, and its geographic concentration in China. The price and volume risks are mitigated by a number of factors, including CNOOC G&P's: (1) strong bargaining power over its vendors and customers; (2) stable long-term gas supply from long-term LNG contracts and CNOOC Group; and (3) effective risk management practices that focus on passing through costs.

The three-notch parental support uplift reflects (1) CNOOC Group's 100% ownership in CNOOC G&P, (2) the company's important role as the integrated platform of CNOOC Group to develop natural gas-related businesses, (3) its close operational and financial links with the parent, (4) the high reputational risk for CNOOC Group if CNOOC G&P defaults, and (5) CNOOC Group's strong ability to provide support, which is indicated by its A1 issuer rating. CNOOC G&P also has high strategic importance for China's energy security as the largest LNG importer and for the government's carbon transition and environment protection goals.

CNOOC G&P has a solid financial profile with a low leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, of around 1.4x in 2022. While CNOOC G&P's leverage will likely increase to around 3.0x in 2023 and 2024 due to an expected decline in its EBITDA and increase in capital expenditure and dividend payments over the next two years, such a leverage level is appropriate for its underlying credit strength. In addition, CNOOC G&P carries a large amount of cash that further lowers its net debt leverage and can support its capital expenditure.

In 2022, despite the sharp rise in LNG market prices, CNOOC G&P has prudently managed its domestic LNG trading business by maintaining cost pass-throughs to its customers and materially curtailing its spot trading businesses. CNOOC G&P is also executing its plan to dispose its liquid financial assets – mainly trust products managed by a financial service subsidiary within CNOOC Group – and pay down its debt.

CNOOC G&P has an excellent liquidity profile. Its cash on hand, liquid investments and projected cash flow from operations of around RMB11 billion-RMB13 billion can cover its maturing short-term debt and planned capital expenditure over the next 12 months. In addition, the company will likely receive around RMB3 billion-RMB4 billion of capital injections in 2023 and 2024 per annum to help fund its high-profile projects.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

CNOOC G&P's Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting its moderate exposure to environmental and social risks and neutral to low exposure to governance risks. Moody's expectation that CNOOC Group will provide support to CNOOC G&P when needed mitigates these risks.

CNOOC G&P is not as exposed to carbon transition risk compared with other midstream companies as it is engaged in the businesses of LNG re-gasification, trading, storage and transmission, which are less susceptible to carbon transition than crude oil. In addition, the Chinese government's policy goal to increase natural gas in China's energy mix, and Moody's expectation that natural gas consumption will grow further mitigates the company's carbon transition risk exposure.

CNOOC G&P has lower risk exposure to demographic and societal trends due to its focus on natural gas, which receives more favorable policy support than crude oil.

As for governance risks, the company has a prudent financial policy, good credibility and a strong management track record. These strengths counterbalance the risks associated with its board structure and concentrated government ownership, and moderate transparency as a non-listed company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CNOOC G&P will prudently manage its LNG trading business and capital expenditure, and maintain healthy financial metrics over the next 1-2 years.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) CNOOC G&P materially improves its business profile, indicated by a strong track record of risk management and further enhancement of its market position; and (2) achieves a stronger financial profile through reducing its debt and leverage.

Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the rating include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is indication of weakening support from CNOOC Group or CNOOC Group ceases to own a controlling stake in CNOOC G&P. A downgrade of CNOOC Group's rating will also trigger a review of the parent's ability to provide support to CNOOC G&P.

CNOOC G&P's rating would also come under downward pressure if its standalone credit profile deteriorates significantly because of (1) big losses due to price or volume risk, (2) a significant weakening of its business profile, or (3) a deterioration of its financial profile, which could arise from aggressive debt-funded expansion.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the rating include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 4.0x-4.5x for a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in 2008, CNOOC Gas and Power Group Co., Ltd. (CNOOC G&P) mainly engages in producing natural gas and receiving and processing LNG, LNG imports and distribution, pipelines, and storage. The company also owns sizable upstream and downstream businesses along the natural gas value chain, including overseas upstream LNG project investment, gas-fired power generation, city gas distribution and LNG filling stations.

As of the end of 2021, CNOOC G&P is 100% owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation. The parent company is an exploration and production firm and a dominant player in the Chinese offshore oil and gas sector.

