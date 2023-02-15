Moody's assigns first-time A3 issuer rating to China Duty Free Group; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A3 issuer rating to China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd. (CDFG).

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CDFG's A3 issuer rating reflects the company's solid market position as one of the largest duty-free operators in the world in terms of revenue, and the benefit from its duty-free operation permit issued by the Government of China (A1 stable) and the duty-free market's strong barriers to entry; CDFG's strong brand name, comprehensive retail channels and extended product offerings, leading to its strong market position in China; and the steadily growing demand for leisure travel in China," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The company also maintains a sound financial profile, with its strong adjusted net cash position providing a buffer against competition and business volatility," adds Lu.

However, CDFG's A3 issuer rating is constrained by the company's exposure to policy and regulatory changes, which lead to revenue and earnings volatilities; and its high geographic concentration risk in China.

CDFG generates most of its revenue from China, which increases its exposure to demand and regulatory changes in the country. The company generated almost all of its 2021 revenue from its operations in China.

CDFG plays a key role in operations of its ultimate parent, China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG, A3 stable), and its parent, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited (CTG Duty Free), as it contributes most of CTG's and CTG Duty-Free's revenues and earnings. CDFG accounted for around 84.7% and almost 100% of CTG's and CTG Duty Free's 2021 revenues, respectively.

With its revenue of RMB67.4 billion in 2021, CDFG is one of the largest duty-free operators in the world in terms of revenue, and has built a strong market position in China since 1984.

The company has large and comprehensive retail channels in China, which strengthens its market position. It duty-free retail network includes airport stores, border-crossing stores in China such as at railway stations, offshore stores in Hainan Province, downtown duty-free stores in major cities, cruise duty-free stores, and inflight duty-free stores. It also operates duty-paid stores. Its online platform offers duty-free and duty-paid products to expand its market reach in China.

CDFG has a strong market position in Hainan Province, and has benefited significantly from the Chinese government's duty-free policies that promotes duty-free shopping in the province. Moody's estimates that its revenue from the province will be about RMB36.0 billion in 2022 compared with RMB47.1 billion in 2021 and RMB30.0 billion in 2020, up from RMB13.3 billion in 2019 from its stores in the province.

Moody's forecasts that CDFG's revenue will grow by about 37% in 2023 and about 20% in 2024. The growth in 2023 and 2024 will be underpinned by an China's economic improvement and relaxed domestic travel restrictions, leading to: (1) strong demand at its stores in Hainan Province; (2) solid online sales; and (3) a gradual sales improvement at its airport stores in China. Moody's expects international travel to improve in 2023 and 2024, leading to a strong recovery in CDFG's businesses in China's airports. The expansion of its stores in China and overseas will also drive strong revenue growth.

Moody's also forecasts that the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will improve to about 25.0% over the next two years from Moody's estimated 17.4% in 2022, underpinned largely by: (1) higher gross margins due to stronger revenue contribution from its duty-free stores at airports with better gross margins, and reduced promotions and discounts; and (2) continued strong cost and expense control measures.

CDFG has a sound financial profile. Moody's expects its leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to improve to around 0.5x over the next two years from Moody's estimated 1.2x in 2022, underpinned by strong earnings growth, mainly from its stores in Hainan Province and at airports and its online platform in China. Its adjusted net cash position will also improve to around RMB27.0 billion to RMB29.0 billion as of the end of 2024 from Moody's estimated RMB7.8 billion in 2022. The expected level of leverage is strong for CDFG's A3 issuer rating.

CDFG has excellent liquidity. Its cash and cash equivalents of RMB7.8 billion as of the end of September 2022, along with its Moody's-expected cash flow from operations of about RMB5.9 billion over the next 12 months, are more than enough to cover its Moody's-projected capital spending of RMB625 million to RMB650 million and its short-term maturing debt of RMB630 million.

The company also enjoys strong access to funding in the domestic market, given its state-owned background and its role as the key subsidiary of CTG.

CDFG's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level because despite its status as a holding company with most of its claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors at CDFG benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries — which mitigates structural subordination risk.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative credit impact on CDFG's rating, as a result of moderately negative environmental and social considerations mainly due to carbon transition risk and customer relations risks. However, these risks are partially offset by CDFG's neutral-to-low governance risk, as reflected by its prudent financial policy with low leverage and excellent liquidity, along with its solid management record with and strong position in China's duty-free market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CDFG will maintain its strong position in China's duty-free market; achieve steady revenue growth and solid profitability; and maintain its sound financial profile, including its strong adjusted net cash position, over the next two years.

Moody's could upgrade CDFG's rating if CTG's A3 rating is upgraded and CDFG maintains its sound financial profile, including its strong adjusted net cash position, on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade CDFG's rating if CTG's and CTG Duty Free's businesses or financial profiles deteriorate significantly on a sustained basis. Therefore, a downgrade of CTG's rating will trigger a downgrade of CDFG's rating.

CDFG's rating will also come under downward pressure if the company's revenue growth or market position weakens; its profit margin and credit metrics deteriorate because of intense pricing competition, regulatory changes or aggressive debt funded investments; or its liquidity weakens. Credit metrics that indicate a potential downgrade include adjusted EBITDA margin below 10% or adjusted net debt on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, and established in 1984, China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd. (CDFG) is one of the largest duty-free operators in the world in terms of revenue. It sells merchandise including perfume and cosmetics, fashion and accessories (such as watches, jewelry and clothing), tobacco and liquor, and food. The company has two main business segments: duty-free and duty-paid.

CDFG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited (CTG Duty Free), which is 50.3% owned by China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG, A3 stable), CDFG's ultimate parent. CTG is a state-owned enterprise that is 90% owned by the State Council of China and 10% owned by the National Council for Social Security Fund of China, and is supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). CTG Duty Free's shares were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2009 and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2022.

