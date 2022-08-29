Moody's assigns first-time A3 issuer rating to Guangzhou Development; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A3 issuer rating and baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated (GZ Development).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GZ Development's A3 issuer rating combines the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3 and a three-notch rating uplift, based on Moody's assessment of GZ Development's "high" likelihood of support from, and "high" level of dependence on, the Guangzhou municipal government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.

"GZ Development's baa3 BCA reflects its diversified and stable energy portfolio supported by a strong market position in servicing the affluent market in Greater Bay Area," says Ivy Poon, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"At the same time, the absence of effective tariff mechanisms for a timely cost pass through in the local energy sectors and the potential price risk derived from the company's large liquefied natural gas (LNG) exposure are key credit challenges to the current BCA," adds Poon.

The three-notch rating uplift considers GZ Development's (1) solid market position in the power and gas sectors in Guangzhou, (2) position as the sole energy platform state-owned entity in Guangzhou with strategic functions in facilitating the development of the local energy sector, and (3) majority and ultimate ownership by the Guangzhou State owned Asset and Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

The company is the largest power generation company in Guangzhou, contributing 1/3 of the local installed capacity. It is also a dominant city gas distributor, covering over 60% of the local gas sales volume.

Moody's expects GZ Development to show a moderate financial profile over the next three years, consistent with its lower end of investment grade-rating range BCA.

Assuming fuel costs will retreat from the current high levels after 2022, the company's adjusted fund from operations (FFO)/ debt will be 10%-13% in 2023-25. Such metrics are lower than historical levels because the benefit of lower fuel costs will be offset by sizable capital spending for energy mix transition. Moody's estimates that the company's annual capital spending will reach RMB6.5 billion to RMB7.5 billion during the projected period.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that GZ Development's BCA is appropriately positioned at the current level and support from the government remains intact. The stable outlook also assumes the company's financial profile will gradually recover after an easing of currently high commodity prices over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's expects GZ Development to be exposed to highly negative environmental risk, given the meaningful share of thermal power projects in the company's installed capacity, which will gradually reduce from around 60% in 2022 to 45% in 2025.

The company's governance risk is broadly consistent with other state-owned utilities. Its ambitious capital spending program will increase pressure on its leverage, but the risk is partly tempered by its financial management to balance its fundraising activities through equity and debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government support for GZ Development substantially strengthens, or its BCA improves meaningfully.

Credit metrics indicative of a BCA upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt surpassing 15% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade GZ Development's rating if the likelihood of government support for the company decreases or its standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully.

Moody's could lower GZ Development's BCA, without any significant changes in the support assessment, if (1) the business risks of the company's energy logistics business and LNG sales increase substantially; (2) the company faces adverse policy and regulatory changes in China, which could negatively affect its business; or (3) there is material cash leakage to its major shareholder, jeopardizing the company's credit profile.

Credit metrics indicative of a BCA downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt below 10%, without meaningful cash holdings compared to Moody's base case expectation, on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1997, GZ Development primarily engages in power generation (54% of installed capacity in coal, 15% gas, 31% wind and solar), natural gas sales, and energy logistics business in Guangzhou city. As of the end of 2021, the company's consolidated installed capacity reached 5.8GW.

As of the end of March 2022, the company was 57.29% ultimately owned by Guangzhou SASAC, via a holding company. China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd (A1 stable) is the other major shareholder with 15.35% indirect and direct ownership. The company is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ivy Poon

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

