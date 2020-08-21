Moody's assigns first-time A3 issuer rating to Rikshem AB, outlook stable

Stockholm, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time A3 long-term issuer rating to Rikshem AB ("Rikshem"), one of the largest private residential companies in Sweden. The outlook on the rating is stable.

"Rikshem's rating reflects its activities in the Swedish regulated residential market (70% of fair value), partially offset by a relatively high debt/assets ratio of around 50%. The Swedish rental housing market is one of the most stable asset classes in the European real estate industry, with high demand and very limited supply which supports rents and market values. In addition, with the remaining 30% of its assets the company is focussing on public service properties; nursing homes and schools with long term rental contracts and where the rents are directly or indirectly paid by the Swedish municipalities and hence adds a relatively stable cash flow profile. The quality and the location of the properties is reflected in relatively high L-F-L rental growth of 4.5% on average for the last 3years, low vacancy of 1.7% and low yields. The liquidity is excellent and the unencumbered assets are high. Access to capital is strong as the company has issued bonds on several bond markets in combination with strong owner's Swedish pension fund AP4 and pension company AMF which are committed to supporting the company financially, both in terms of equity and liquidity, as they have shown in past. The rating also incorporates one notch uplift reflecting Rikshem's status as a government-related issuer", says Maria Gillholm a Moody's VP -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Rikshem."

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Rikshem AB

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rikshem AB

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rikshem AB's A3 issuer rating reflects a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 and a one-notch derived from the government-related issuer (GRI) status. Rikshem is 50% indirectly owned by the Swedish government through the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4).

Given the current high leverage related to the rating level assigned, the rating is initially weakly positioned and assumes no further increase in leverage going forward. Going forward, given the company's publicly stated commitment of leverage 16x we take comfort from the fact that leverage will improve.

The rating also reflects (1) a midsized portfolio of SEK 50 billion; Rikshem's focus on regulated rental housing in Sweden (70% of its fair value). This is one of the most stable asset classes in the European real estate industry, with high demand and very limited supply and this supports rents and market values; (2) its significant exposure to social infrastructure (30% of fair value), including nursing homes and schools, which contribute 28% of its rental income; (3) the very long lease maturity of its properties for public use, with a weighted average lease tenor of nine years; (4) the good quality of its properties, reflected in a residential portfolio vacancy rate of 1.7 % (excluding refurbishment but including new build); (5) its excellent liquidity and high unencumbered asset ratio; and (6) the strength of its owners, AP4 and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB (AMF), which are committed to supporting the company financially, through equity and liquidity, as they have shown in past.

Counterbalancing these strengths are Rikshem's (1) vulnerability to potential regulatory changes that would limit the national pension system's exposure to real estate, though no such changes are under consideration or planned; (2) an elevated debt/total asset ratio of 50.6% in the first quarter of 2020; (3) a high net debt/EBITDA ratio of 16.9x, although this is because of a low yielding asset base mostly driven by significant average annual investments of about SEK2.3 billion, which, however, is expected to slow down going forward as the company considers itself to have reached a critical size; and (4) a short-dated debt maturity profile of 3.9 years, with around 45% of its debt coming due in the next two years. The strong liquidity and supportive owners mitigate this credit negative factor, as reflected by the owner's subscription commitment of SEK 10 billion which the company can use if there is a liquidity shortfall elsewhere and covers 37% of total debt.

The stable outlook on Rikshem's rating reflects our assumption that AP4 and AMF are long-term, committed owners as well as our expectation the company will maintain its clearly defined strategy of focusing on residential and public-service properties in growing urban locations. It also includes our expectation that the company's debt/assets ratio will improve and stay below 50% over the next 12-18 months, net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA interest coverage will improve to 15-16x and 3.7x respectively. Given the high leverage the company's rating initially is weakly positioned and leaves limited room for underperformance or other reasons that could lead to an increase in leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely at this stage, an upgrade would require:

» An explicit guarantee from its owners or;

» Any rating upgrade is predicated on the company expanding and enhancing the size and quality of its real estate portfolio, while sustaining leverage well below 45%, as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt/assets, and observing financial policies that support the lower leverage

» A fixed charge coverage ratio sustainably above 4.0x

» Maintenance of excellent liquidity including a high unencumbered asset pool and a longer-dated maturity debt profile

Any weakening in our expectation of financial support from AP4 and AMF, including a change of ownership or changes in regulations that would make Rikshem a less strategic investment for the owners:

» Effective leverage, measured by total debt/total assets, sustainable above 50% and an EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio sustainable below 3.5x

» Net debt to EBITDA sustainable and well above 16x

» A significant deterioration in operating performance or in the quality of the property portfolio

» A deterioration in the company's liquidity, including changes to the terms of the subscription agreement with its shareholders

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

