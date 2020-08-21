Moody's assigns first-time A3 issuer rating to Rikshem AB, outlook stable

Stockholm, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned
a first-time A3 long-term issuer rating to Rikshem AB ("Rikshem"),
one of the largest private residential companies in Sweden. The
outlook on the rating is stable.
"Rikshem's rating reflects its activities in the Swedish regulated residential
market (70% of fair value), partially offset by a relatively
high debt/assets ratio of around 50%. The Swedish rental
housing market is one of the most stable asset classes in the European
real estate industry, with high demand and very limited supply which
supports rents and market values. In addition, with the remaining
30% of its assets the company is focussing on public service properties;
nursing homes and schools with long term rental contracts and where the
rents are directly or indirectly paid by the Swedish municipalities and
hence adds a relatively stable cash flow profile. The quality and
the location of the properties is reflected in relatively high L-F-L
rental growth of 4.5% on average for the last 3years,
low vacancy of 1.7% and low yields. The liquidity
is excellent and the unencumbered assets are high. Access to capital
is strong as the company has issued bonds on several bond markets in combination
with strong owner's Swedish pension fund AP4 and pension company
AMF which are committed to supporting the company financially, both
in terms of equity and liquidity, as they have shown in past.
The rating also incorporates one notch uplift reflecting Rikshem's
status as a government-related issuer", says Maria Gillholm
a Moody's VP -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for
Rikshem."
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Rikshem AB
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
baa1
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Rikshem AB
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Rikshem AB's A3 issuer rating reflects a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
of baa1 and a one-notch derived from the government-related
issuer (GRI) status. Rikshem is 50% indirectly owned by
the Swedish government through the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
(AP4).
Given the current high leverage related to the rating level assigned,
the rating is initially weakly positioned and assumes no further increase
in leverage going forward. Going forward, given the company's
publicly stated commitment of leverage 16x we take comfort from the fact
that leverage will improve.
The rating also reflects (1) a midsized portfolio of SEK 50 billion;
Rikshem's focus on regulated rental housing in Sweden (70%
of its fair value). This is one of the most stable asset classes
in the European real estate industry, with high demand and very
limited supply and this supports rents and market values; (2) its
significant exposure to social infrastructure (30% of fair value),
including nursing homes and schools, which contribute 28%
of its rental income; (3) the very long lease maturity of its properties
for public use, with a weighted average lease tenor of nine years;
(4) the good quality of its properties, reflected in a residential
portfolio vacancy rate of 1.7 % (excluding refurbishment
but including new build); (5) its excellent liquidity and high unencumbered
asset ratio; and (6) the strength of its owners, AP4 and AMF
Pensionsförsäkring AB (AMF), which are committed to supporting
the company financially, through equity and liquidity, as
they have shown in past.
Counterbalancing these strengths are Rikshem's (1) vulnerability to potential
regulatory changes that would limit the national pension system's
exposure to real estate, though no such changes are under consideration
or planned; (2) an elevated debt/total asset ratio of 50.6%
in the first quarter of 2020; (3) a high net debt/EBITDA ratio of
16.9x, although this is because of a low yielding asset base
mostly driven by significant average annual investments of about SEK2.3
billion, which, however, is expected to slow down going
forward as the company considers itself to have reached a critical size;
and (4) a short-dated debt maturity profile of 3.9 years,
with around 45% of its debt coming due in the next two years.
The strong liquidity and supportive owners mitigate this credit negative
factor, as reflected by the owner's subscription commitment
of SEK 10 billion which the company can use if there is a liquidity shortfall
elsewhere and covers 37% of total debt.
The stable outlook on Rikshem's rating reflects our assumption that
AP4 and AMF are long-term, committed owners as well as our
expectation the company will maintain its clearly defined strategy of
focusing on residential and public-service properties in growing
urban locations. It also includes our expectation that the company's
debt/assets ratio will improve and stay below 50% over the next
12-18 months, net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA interest coverage
will improve to 15-16x and 3.7x respectively. Given
the high leverage the company's rating initially is weakly positioned
and leaves limited room for underperformance or other reasons that could
lead to an increase in leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely at this stage, an upgrade would require:
» An explicit guarantee from its owners or;
» Any rating upgrade is predicated on the company expanding and
enhancing the size and quality of its real estate portfolio, while
sustaining leverage well below 45%, as measured by Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/assets, and observing financial policies that support
the lower leverage
» A fixed charge coverage ratio sustainably above 4.0x
» Maintenance of excellent liquidity including a high unencumbered
asset pool and a longer-dated maturity debt profile
Any weakening in our expectation of financial support from AP4 and AMF,
including a change of ownership or changes in regulations that would make
Rikshem a less strategic investment for the owners:
» Effective leverage, measured by total debt/total assets,
sustainable above 50% and an EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio
sustainable below 3.5x
» Net debt to EBITDA sustainable and well above 16x
» A significant deterioration in operating performance or in the
quality of the property portfolio
» A deterioration in the company's liquidity, including
changes to the terms of the subscription agreement with its shareholders
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
