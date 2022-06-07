Moody's assigns first-time A3 issuer rating to Sarawak Energy Berhad

Singapore, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned first-time local and foreign A3 issuer ratings to Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

The outlook on the rating is stable.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to SEB.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SEB's A3 issuer rating incorporates its BCA of baa2 and a two-notch uplift based on the very high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence with, the State of Sarawak (A3 stable), under Moody's joint-default analysis approach for government-related issuers.

SEB's BCA is underpinned by its monopoly position as Sarawak's vertically integrated electric utility with a growing revenue base supported by long-term take-or-pay power purchase agreements (PPAs), competitive tariffs and low cost of operations anchored by hydropower. SEB's financial metrics are at a moderate level and the company is exposed to customer concentration risks, as well as capital spending and execution risks to cater to growing demand.

Moody's expectation of a very high likelihood of government support in times of need reflects SEB's ownership and operations of essential electricity infrastructure. The company plays a pivotal role in enabling Sarawak's economic diversification, which will reduce the state's reliance on hydrocarbons and other commodities.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's full ownership and likelihood of financial support for SEB, as shown by its track record.

Moody's expects SEB's financial profile to trend upwards over the next five years. For example, Moody's projected retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt ranges from 13% to 16%, and funds from operations (FFO) interest cover ranging from 3.2x to 3.8x. These metrics are slightly lower but still comparable to the average metrics for fiscal years ending December 2019 to December 2021 at 16.3% and 3.6x, respectively, because of higher projected capital expenditure in the next three years.

SEB's liquidity is excellent, as illustrated by its total cash and cash equivalents of about MYR3.9 billion on a consolidated basis as of 31 March 2022. Its cash on hand, along with FFO of around MYR2 billion-MYR2.5 billion over the next 12 months under Moody's projections, should be sufficient to cover projected capital spending of MYR3.2 billion-MYR3.4 billion as well as its debt maturities of about MYR0.6 billion over the next 12 months.

Moody's expects SEB to have ready access to the local debt markets, given its essential role and monopoly position in a critical sector and its 100% ownership by the State of Sarawak. As of 31 March 2022, SEB's committed but undrawn facilities total around MYR5.1 billion.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

SEB benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends toward renewable energy. As a predominantly renewable energy provider, the company plays a key role in offsetting the state's carbon footprint and helping to diversify Sarawak's economy beyond energy commodities.

However, SEB also has exposure to environmental risks as changes in weather patterns could lead to hydrology resource risks, which may impact revenue. This risk is, however, partially mitigated given SEB's generation fleet diversity as well as provisions in its PPAs that were designed to specifically address hydrological risks.

SEB's exposure to governance risks stems from its concentrated ownership by the state. The state exercises strong oversight over the company through its appointment of board members and key management personnel.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectations that SEB's strategic importance to Sarawak and the very high likelihood of support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that SEB will maintain a standalone credit profile in line with its BCA.

An upgrade of SEB's rating is possible if the State of Sarawak's rating is upgraded and SEB maintains its BCA of baa2.

Moody's could raise SEB's BCA if its RCF/net debt exceeds 18%-20% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Sarawak's rating would result in a downgrade of SEB's ratings. In addition, Moody's could downgrade SEB's rating if it expects support from the company's shareholder to weaken over time, although the agency considers this scenario to be unlikely.

Moody's could lower SEB's BCA if its RCF/net debt falls below 13%-14% on a sustained basis. This could occur if, for example, (1) SEB faces material difficulty in executing its capital spending program, and/or (2) there is a prolonged and material deterioration in operating conditions, including offtaker credit quality, without offsetting measures from the company or its shareholder. However, a change in SEB's BCA would not immediately affect the rating, because of the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government, which provides a buffer for the company's final rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1921, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is the vertically integrated electric utility monopoly in the State of Sarawak (A3 stable) in Malaysia (A3 stable). As of 31 December 2021, SEB is 100% directly and indirectly owned by the State Financial Secretary Sarawak (SFS) via the following shareholding: 61.3% direct ownership and 38.7% indirect ownership via Delegateam Sdn Bhd, which is a 100%-owned subsidiary of SFS. The state government also holds a golden share in Syarikat SESCO Berhad, which is SEB's subsidiary undertaking its transmission and distribution (T&D) and retail business segments.

SEB has three core business segments: monopoly electricity T&D network operation, retail, and power generation and resources, which supply coal to the coal-fired plants in its generation fleet. As of 31 December 2021, SEB's installed generation capacity of 5.6 gigawatts (GW) comprised 61.1% hydropower, 19.6% coal-fired, 17.8% gas-fired, 0.8% diesel-fired and 0.7% other renewable energy units.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ray Tay

Senior Vice President

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

