Moody's assigns first time A3 long-term deposit and issuer ratings to Raiffeisenlandesbank Burgenland

Frankfurt am Main, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned first time A3 long-term and P-2 short-term bank deposit and issuer ratings to Raiffeisenlandesbank Burgenland (RLB Burgenland), a baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and baa2 Adjusted BCA and A2/P-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and A2(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments). The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

With total assets of €4.5 billion as of December 2021, RLB Burgenland is one of the smaller of the eight Raiffeisenlandesbanken in Austria. As of today, RLB Burgenland is majority owned by the local primary credit cooperatives in the region, for which the bank is the central institution. RLB Burgenland's lending activities are primarily focused on corporate customers, that is, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Burgenland. As of year-end 2021, RLB Burgenland reported 15 branches and employed 291 people throughout the year.

RLB Burgenland is a direct shareholder of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI, deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured A2 stable, BCA baa3), the Austrian Raiffeisen sector's (Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich; RBG) central institution, holding a 2.95% share, which implies significant indirect exposure to the Central and Eastern European banking markets.

RLB Burgenland's ratings reflect its baa3 BCA, its membership in the federal institutional protection scheme of Austria's Raiffeisen Banking Group (RBG), resulting in a close alignment of the member banks' Adjusted BCAs and one notch of uplift for RLB Burgenland to derive an Adjusted BCA of baa2; the results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which takes into account the severity of loss in resolution and yields two notches of rating uplift for the bank's deposit ratings and issuer ratings and three notches for the CRR and CR Assessments. Moody's does not incorporate any rating uplift for government support to RLB Burgenland because of the wider scope of Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) application in Austria and the proven willingness of the government to apply burden sharing to creditors.

RLB Burgenland's baa3 BCA mostly reflects that meaningful asset risks related to equity investments are sufficiently mitigated by a strong capitalisation. While the bank's share in RBI, relative to the bank's capital, is substantial and implies significant market risk to the bank's otherwise solid asset quality, the downside risks to the bank's capital cushion, however, can be absorbed largely by RLB Burgenland's comfortable Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 19.0% and total capital ratio of 20.8% as of year-end 2021.

RLB Burgenland's solvency profile is accompanied by a liquidity profile where good access to the regional Austrian Raiffeisen banks' excess deposits and a sufficient liquidity cushion mitigate the bank's high market funding dependence. The bank's profitability is modest, though, providing only limited protection against volatility in the valuation of its equity participations, and amid slightly higher risk costs related to its own loan book because of subdued economic growth in the current more challenging operating environment.

Moody's considerations of sector cohesion continue to result in a very close alignment of Adjusted BCAs for the Austrian Raiffeisen sector banks, including RLB Burgenland, by providing rating uplift for intrinsically weaker banks. RBG's credit profile results in a good capacity to support member banks in case of need. RLB Burgenland's Adjusted BCA of baa2 incorporates one notch rating uplift from the sector, given the level of its standalone creditworthiness as reflected in the assigned BCA of baa3.

For RLB Burgenland, governance risks are largely internally rather than externally driven, and Moody's does not have any particular concerns, despite low supervisory board independence. RLB Burgenland benefits from access to the Raiffeisen sector's systems, including IT infrastructure and risk management standards. Corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects Moody's expectation that potential pressures on asset risk, profitability and capital driven by RLB Burgenland's participations will not impair its financial profile and that of the Raiffeisen sector in Austria over the next 12-18 months. Further, Moody's expects no changes in the liability structure such that will result in changes for the applied rating uplift from its Advanced LGF analysis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RLB Burgenland's ratings could be upgraded if RBG's financial strength improves, such that it results in higher affiliate support uplift.

In addition, the bank's ratings may benefit from an additional rating uplift, as assessed by Moody's Advanced LGF analysis. However, the latter is unlikely because a higher rating uplift would require significant issuance of subordinated debt instruments.

Upward rating pressure could develop for RLB Burgenland's BCA if the bank was to strengthen its liquidity profile, demonstrated either a lower recourse to market funding or an increase in liquid assets. Further a combination of an improved asset quality, a stronger resilience of its capitalization under stressed assumption as regards the valuation of participations or a significantly improved profitability could lead to a higher BCA. However, this would not result in a rating upgrade unless RBG's financial strength improves as well.

A rating downgrade is likely if RLB Burgenland's BCA is downgraded and, at the same time, the Raiffeisen sector's fundamentals weaken to such a level that the downgrade cannot be offset by higher affiliate support; or RBG's financial strength deteriorates, leading to constraints on the bank's BCA.

In addition, a downgrade could result from a significant decrease in the volume of senior unsecured liabilities relative to its tangible assets by such an amount that it increases the severity of loss in our LGF analysis.

Negative pressure on RLB Burgenland's BCA could result from a combined weakening of the bank's solvency profile, as reflected in a deterioration in asset quality, capital or profitability beyond Moody's current expectations and a significant weakening of the combined liquidity profile as a result of higher market funding and lower liquid reserves. However, this would not result in a rating downgrade if the financial strength of its affiliate RBG remains unchanged.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Raiffeisenlandesbank Burgenland

..Assignments:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, assigned A3, outlook Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, assigned P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, assigned A3, outlook Stable

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, assigned P-2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook assigned Stable

