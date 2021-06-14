Moody's assigns first time A3 rating to Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage; outlook stable

Approximately $1.6 billion of debt securities rated

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a first time A3 rating to approximately $1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes to be issued by Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage, Inc. (EGTS), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE). Moody's also affirmed the ratings of intermediate holding company subsidiary Eastern Energy Gas Holdings, LLC (EEGH), including its Baa1 senior unsecured rating, and affirmed the ratings of parent BHE, including its senior unsecured rating of A3 and short-term commercial paper rating of P-2. The outlooks for EGTS, EEGH and BHE are stable. A complete list of rating actions is included below.

The new senior unsecured notes at EGTS will be issued in accordance with EGTS's offer to exchange up to $1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes at EGTS for debt currently outstanding at EEGH.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The A3 Issuer and senior unsecured ratings assigned to Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage reflect its relatively low business risk profile as an interstate natural gas pipeline network serving high demand-based markets in the northeast, and its access to abundant natural gas supplies from the Marcellus and Utica supply regions with a significant underground storage system" said Laura Schumacher, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. The rating recognizes that revenues are generated predominately from take-or-pay type contracts with remaining lives in the range of six years with primarily investment grade counterparties.

The rating and stable outlook also considers the position of EGTS as a subsidiary of EEGH which is in turn owned by BHE. Our view recognizes BHE's plans to establish a capital structure at EGTS with an approximate 60-62% equity layer which should enable the company to generate a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of around 25%. The absence of strong ring-fencing type provisions surrounding EGTS keeps its rating closely aligned with its direct parent EEGH.

The affirmation of the Baa1 rating for EEGH reflects its similarly low business risk profile as an intermediate holding company with natural gas pipeline systems in the mid-Atlantic, northeastern and southeastern regions of the U.S, and a 25% interest in the Cove Point liquified natural gas (LNG) import export facility in Maryland. The rating recognizes revenues that come predominately from investment grade counterparties under demand based (fixed fee) natural gas transportation and storage contracts with an average remaining life of around 6 years. Our view also considers that about 25% of EEGH's cash flow will be generated by take-or-pay type tolling arrangements at Cove Point with about 17 years of life remaining, providing some diversity of cash flow.

The rating affirmation considers that EEGH was acquired by BHE at the end of 2020 and that, in order to offset the reduction of retained cash flow from Cove Point (a 25% interest versus 75% prior to the BHE acquisition), BHE will have repaid $1.2 billion of debt maturing at EEGH by mid-2021, bringing its total consolidated debt to about $3.9 billion. The affirmation also recognizes that, in the event the pending acquisition of the Questar Pipeline system in Utah does not close as planned, BHE would repay an additional $650 million of EEGH debt at its maturity in 2023. Following these deleveraging actions, on a proportionately consolidated (adjusting for Cove Point ownership) basis, we expect EEGH to generate a ratio of FFO to debt of at least 18%.

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook of EEGH also recognizes that, post the exchange, approximately $2.3 billion of debt remaining at the EEGH parent company level will be structurally subordinate to about $1.6 billion of debt at EGTS. Our view reflects the relatively strong cash flow profile of EGTS, which is expected to distribute over $100 million per year to EEGH, and the fact that the subsidiary's A3 rating is somewhat constrained by a lack of ring-fencing type provisions. We expect that the combination of dividends from EGTS, along with additional cash flow generated by EEGH's pipeline systems in New York and the Carolinas and its 25% interest in Cove Point, will result in a ratio of cash flow to remaining parent level debt that will also be above 18% beginning in 2023.

The affirmation of BHE's A3 rating recognizes it as having one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of regulated assets among US utility holding companies. Although BHE is analyzed on a standalone basis, being privately owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK, Aa2 stable) brings some unique advantages, such as a lack of a dividend and ready financing for major investments. The rating and stable outlook acknowledge that the company is prone to large infrastructure acquisitions, which can temporarily stretch its balance sheet.

For example, BHE's recent natural gas asset acquisition has put some temporary pressure on credit metrics, much of which has to do with the end of year timing of the transaction. In addition, we view natural gas transportation and storage operations as having a higher business risk profile as compared to state or federally regulated electric utility businesses. As such, following this acquisition, we increased the financial metric threshold ratio of cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt that could lead to a downgrade from the company's current A3 rating to 16% from 15%. On a proportionately consolidated basis, we currently expect BHE's ratio to move above 16% beginning in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

At EGTS and EEGH, upward pressure could develop if there were to be a meaningful improvement in contract terms, for example through enhanced credit quality of off-takers or elongated average contract life. An increase in cash flow or reduction in leverage leading to stronger cash flow metrics could also put upward pressure on the ratings, for example, at EEGH a sustainable ratio of FFO to debt of at least 22%, at EGTS of at least 30%.

At BHE, a large ongoing capital program, a propensity for acquisitions, and resulting relatively moderate cash flow to debt metrics, temper the potential for an upgrade. However, a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt sustained above 20% could put upward pressure on the rating.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

At EGTS and EEGH, downward pressure could develop if the companies were to experience a deterioration in contract quality, for example through an inability to maintain current average contract life and off-taker credit quality. An increase in business risk, or higher risk financial policies surrounding dividends, acquisitions or capital structure, could result in downward pressure. At EEGH, FFO to debt dropping below 18% for a sustained period; or at EGTS, FFO to debt dropping below 20% for a sustained period could lead to a downgrade of these ratings.

At BHE, ratings could be downgraded if there were to be a rise in regulatory contentiousness or adverse policy developments in multiple jurisdictions; if major investments are financed with excessive leverage; or if there is an increase in business risk. If credit metrics remain depressed, for example, if the ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt, or the ratio of CFO pre-WC less dividends to debt, remains below 16% for a prolonged period, or if BHE holding company debt increases to over 30% of consolidated debt, there could be downward pressure on the ratings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Eastern Energy Gas Holdings, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Eastern Energy Gas Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

BHE is a consolidated utility/energy investment subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. with over $100 billion of total assets. BHE's globally diverse portfolio of regulated businesses currently operates in eleven US states, the UK, Canada, and the Philippines. BHE also owns some non-utility businesses including BHE Renewables, which holds renewable and other contracted independent power projects; and HomeServices, a real estate brokerage firm.

The principal methodology used in rating Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating Eastern Energy Gas Holdings, LLC and Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage, Inc. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Laura Schumacher

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

