Moody's assigns first-time A3 rating to Chongqing Development Investment Co. Ltd

Hong Kong, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A3 issuer rating to Chongqing Development Investment Co. Ltd (CQDI).

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CQDI's A3 issuer rating reflects the company's high strategic importance and close linkage with the Chongqing municipality government, given its role as the sole rail investment company to invest in new high-speed railway lines in Chongqing," said Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "These credit strengths are reflected in its record of receiving government cash payments under a predictable mechanism."

CQDI's A3 issuer rating incorporates (1) the Chongqing government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Chongqing government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Chongqing's a2 GCS score considers (1) Chongqing's status as a municipality in China (A1 stable), with direct reporting lines to the central government; (2) its relatively strong economic and fiscal metrics as one of the most developed regions in western and central China, with the fifth-highest GDP among Chinese cities; (3) its relatively large, low-risk local financial sector, and moderate risk from its state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector.

CQDI's A3 rating reflects the Chongqing government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the Chongqing government's 100% ownership of the company; (2) the company's strategic role in investing and owning the railway projects in Chongqing; (3) its track record of receiving capital injections and other types of support from the Chongqing government; (4) its strong access to funding; and (5) its low exposure to contingent risks.

CQDI is highly strategically important to the Chongqing government, as it's the sole rail investment company to invest in new high-speed railway lines in Chongqing. It was set up to accelerate Chongqing's railway network development, as approved in central and regional governments' 14th five-year plans. National rail expansion is a high priority under China's long-term development plan, and Chongqing is the key economic and transportation hub connecting southwestern China with other major cities in the country. By the end of 2021, CQDI had eight railway lines under construction, with over 2,600 kilometers (km) of railway mileage. Among the eight, six are high-speed railway lines with a total mileage of over 2,500 km. Upon completion of major railway lines, traffic time from Chongqing to Chengdu and from Chongqing to Guiyang will be shortened to around one hour, and from the municipality to the adjacent provincial capitals will be shortened to around three hours. Traffic time from Chongqing to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou will decline to around six hours. Based on the Chongqing government's 14th five-year plan (2021 - 2025), the total railway operating mileage and high-speed railway operating mileage in Chongqing will reach 3,100 km and 1,370 km, respectively.

Nevertheless, CQDI's credit profile are constrained by the relatively early stage of the company's railway development projects, majority of which are slated to complete by the end of 14th Five Year Plan; the company's fast debt growth relative to government cash payments received; and its relatively high proportion of commercial activities.

CQDI's high level of commercial activities is mainly due to the cash-generating assets injected by the Chongqing government since the company's establishment in 2018, and because the company's railway operating scale has not yet materialized as its major railway projects have yet to complete. CQDI engages in commercial activities to support its investment in the railway sector. The activities, which include the leasing of commercial spaces of public rental housing projects and the provision of security services, provide sustainable cash flow with moderate to low business risk.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CQDI's environmental risks are low, given that passenger railway operation is important in reducing carbon emissions compared with other modes of transport. The company may face some environmental risks during the construction of its railway projects, although the feasibility and environmental studies it conducted before starting construction should identify and therefore mitigate any associated risks.

CQDI is exposed to high social risks because of its policy role. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape government's targets for national rail construction and affect Chongqing municipal government's priorities and resource allocation to rail investment and construction. Moody's expects the company to continue executing its projects well and maintaining a national safety standards for its railway operations.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating. CQDI is subject to oversight by the Chongqing government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity. In particular, the rating considers CQDI's governance oversight by the Chongqing government through the company's investments in national rail projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CQDI's stable rating outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Chinese government's rating; Moody's expectation that the Chongqing municipal government's capacity to support will remain stable; and the agency's view that CQDI's business profile and integration with the Chongqing municipal government, and the government's control and oversight of the company, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Chongqing's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Chongqing's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) CQDI's strategic importance to Chongqing municipality and China increases, which could arise if its rail operating scale expands, its penetration in transportation sector increases and its contribution to transit activities within Chongqing municipality and between the municipality and other cities in China rises.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Chongqing's GCS score weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Chongqing's economic or financial strength or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to CQDI; or (3) CQDI's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Chongqing government's propensity to support, such as:

- a material weakening in CQDI's policy functions in owning an investing rail projects in Chongqing;

- significant changes in its core business, with a substantial expansion of commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities or substantial losses in its commercial activities;

- material adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weaken the adequacy and timeliness of government payments on a sustained basis;

- a significant increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties, where contingent liabilities account for a high proportion of its equity base;

- material external bailout risks arise, which could result in large credit exposure at CQDI, leading to a weakened company profile

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2018, CQDI is 100%-owned by Chongqing Finance Bureau. The company reported total assets of RMB98 billion as of the end of 2021 and total revenue of RMB4.9 billion for full-year 2021.

CQDI is the sole entity responsible for high-speed railway project investment and construction in Chongqing on behalf of the Chongqing municipality government. Apart from railway investment, the company also engages in airport investment, industrial fund investment, rental business, waste and sewage treatment, security services and human resources service, and more.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sarah Xu, +86 (212) 057- 4030.

