Moody's assigns first time A3 rating to Metro de Santiago; outlook stable

Approximately $2.8 billion outstanding of debt securities affected

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a first time A3 long-term issuer rating to the Chilean state-owned subway operator Empresa de Transporte de Pasajeros Metro S.A. (Metro de Santiago). At the same time, Moody's assigned a A3 foreign currency rating to the company's five senior unsecured notes due in 2024, 2030, 2047, 2050 and 2061. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Empresa de Transporte de Pasajeros Metro S.A.

...Long-term issuer rating: A3

...Baseline Credit Assessment: b1

...Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture: A3

Outlook:

..Issuer: Empresa de Transporte de Pasajeros Metro S.A.

...Outlook: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Metro de Santiago's A3 rating is in line with Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI), which takes into account the combination of: (i) Metro de Santiago's b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); (ii) the Government of Chile's A2 rating with a stable outlook; (iii) an assumption of very high probability of governmental support; and (vi) a very high default dependence between the two entities.

Metro de Santiago's b1 BCA reflects the company's standalone credit quality that takes into consideration its strong business profile, as the owner and operator of the entire underground transportation system of Santiago, Chile's capital city with about seven million inhabitants. This individual assessment is limited by the company's significant indebtedness and the low passenger ridership since the beginning of the pandemic that has not fully recovered yet, translating into an operating deficit and very weak leverage and coverage ratios. Nonetheless, Metro de Santiago currently has adequate liquidity with about USD870 million in cash at the end of June 2022 to meet its financial obligations, that include USD162 million debt maturity due in February 2024, and part of its capital spending requirements.

Moody's acknowledges the strategic and social importance of the company to provide accessible, safe and efficient transportation to the population in Santiago, while alleviating road congestion and contributing to decrease carbon emissions. Metro de Santiago is the workers' most used means of transport within the city, as such it has a high incentive for government support. Particularly, we note the stability and predictability of the legal framework for railway companies in Chile, which includes predefined government capital injections to support the network expansion and technical fares collected by the company that are designed to match its costs structure.

The government of Chile has established a track record of ongoing and extraordinary support for Metro de Santiago, as evidenced by the CLP164.6 billion (USD230 million) extraordinary capital injection to strengthen the subway security, support its debt service, improve security and rebuild the damaged infrastructure after the October 2019 social unrests. Additionally, it has historically paid for 70% of the expansion investments through equity injections and provided future equity commitments the range of CLP300 billion to CLP350 billion per year through 2026.

The A3 issuer rating assumes that the Chilean government will continue to provide Metro de Santiago with necessary funds to meet operating deficits or support investments, in the form of loans or capital increases, enabling the company to meet debt obligations. The A3 rating stand one notch below the sovereign rating, reflecting the residual risk, although small, that the sovereign may not be able to make timely payments in the future or that Metro de Santiago's unguaranteed debt may not be treated as part of government debt in any restructuring.

The passenger railway sector has been significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak given its sensitivity to business activity and user's sentiment towards public transportation services. Moody's expects Metro de Santiago to recover its profitability metrics and cash generation capacity by 2024 to pre-pandemic levels, following the gradual return to normal of passenger ridership and the completion of the expansion in lines 2 and 3, that will lead to a 13% growth of demand and a 9% higher technical fare. Moody's ratings base case assumes Metro de Santiago's main revenue lines will remain subdued in 2022 and slowly recover through pre-pandemic levels of 700 million passengers per year. Moody's expects Metro de Santiago's to reduce operating deficit and recover credit metrics by 2024-2025, leading to a stabilized EBIT margin between 7% and 15%, and debt-to-EBITDA around 12-17x.

Governance factors are highly relevant to this rating action, incorporating our views on management credibility, track record, financial policies and board independence. A new board of directors took office in April 2022, including government representatives. Despite this change, Moody's expects continuity in the long-term strategy and risk management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Metro de Santiago's ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the Chilean government's rating and our expectation that government support remains very high and forthcoming in case of the company's liquidity needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's notes that an upgrade on the ratings could be limited in the short term given that the company's passengers ridership is still recovering and the ratings was assigned based on normalized forward-looking metrics. A rating upgrade would also require an upgrade of the government of Chile. However, the BCA could come under upward pressure from a sustained improvement in the company's operational performance, reflected by an EBIT margin that sustainably in the double digits, and in its financial performance, with a debt/EBITDA ratio approaching 7.5x and RCF/Net Debt at 7.0%.

Metro de Santiago's ratings could be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the government of Chile's rating or if its operating performance fails to improve towards a positive balance, such that EBIT margin remains below 4.5% or its FFO interest coverage ratio remains below 0.5x over a sustained period of time. A downgrade would also consider the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government to compensate operating losses and sustain debt affordability.

Metro de Santiago is 100% owned by the Chilean government. As of June 2022, Corporacion de Fomento de la Produccion (CORFO), holds 61.3% of Metro's outstanding shares, and the Chilean government, through the Ministry of Finance, holds the remaining 38.7%. Operating since 1975, Metro de Santiago currently manages seven subway lines that extends over 136 stations along 140 km of railways. As of June 2022, the company's debt outstanding amounted to USD3.9 billion.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Railways and Bus Companies published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360649, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Olivier C. Detilleux

Analyst

Infra & Project Finance Group

Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infra & Project Finance Group

<