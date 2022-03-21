Moody's assigns first time A3 rating to SNB Capital with stable outlook

London, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned A3 long term issuer ratings to SNB Capital Company (SNB Capital) and a P-2 rating to its commercial paper under the Global Scale Rating (GSR). The rating outlook is stable. SNB Capital is the asset management and investment banking arm of Saudi National Bank (SNB, deposit ratings A1 stable, BCA baa1).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 long term issuer ratings reflect SNB Capital's standalone assessment and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of very high level of support from its parent SNB, which in turn benefits from three notches of support from the government of Saudi Arabia (issuer ratings A1 stable).

Moody's believes that SNB Capital, which is 100% owned by SNB, is strategically important to its parent and benefits from strong financial and operational linkages. In addition to shared brand name and increasingly shared customer base, SNB Capital's product offering complements its parent's product offering, creating significant cross-sale opportunities. SNB Capital also benefits from existing credit facilities with its parent, which are available to provide funding to support business growth, as needed.

The standalone assessment reflects SNB Capital's leading position in its domestic market, its good revenue diversification, notably across asset management and brokerage, as well as its strong profitability margins. These strengths are partly offset by its limited geographic diversification and increasing on-balance sheet investment exposure, funded by short-term borrowings, to grow its recently established principal investments segment.

SNB Capital is the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia with SAR 253 billion of assets under management (AUM) as of YE 2021, representing a 36% market share. It also maintains a leading position in brokerage with a 20% market share, estimated based on traded volumes. The company also engages in investment banking activities and increasingly in principal investments and margin trading. Overall, the issuer has a market leading position in capital market activities, benefitting from a strong franchise.

The company largely relies on fee based revenues, which represented close to 90% of total operating income in 2021. It benefits from some revenue diversification, a credit positive, with its asset management and brokerage businesses, each generating around 40% of the company's total operating income. However, a big part of this fee based revenues stem from market-sensitive activities, which could translate into earnings volatility if a market downturn were to occur.

SNB Capital is looking to grow its principal investments and margin trading business, which in turn will increase the company's investment exposure and on balance sheet risk. As part of its plan to expand in this segment, SNB Capital is looking to launch a short-term financing program (commercial paper) of SAR 5 billion with a 5-year maturity. Moody's expects short-term borrowings to increase gradually, which will translate into increasing leverage (as measured by Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) over time, albeit starting from a relatively low basis, estimated at around 1x as of YE 2021. While SNB Capital is looking to increase investment risk on balance sheet, Moody's expects the company to follow a conservative asset allocation, with well-defined exposure limits, and to maintain comfortable liquidity levels.

The assignment of the new ratings on SNB Capital takes into account its governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance considerations.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SNB Capital will continue to grow its revenue base, maintaining robust profitability margins. Moody's also expects that the issuer will sustain a leading market position across asset management and brokerage segments, benefitting from its strong franchise as well as cross-selling opportunities with its parent. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that SNB Capital will grow its market making activities but we expect that the balance sheet expansion will be gradual and prudently managed. Negative rating pressure may arise should SNB Capital increase its risk appetite or reduce liquidity buffers, while growing its balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The A3 long term rating issuer ratings already benefit from a three-notch uplift, positioning the rating level above the intrinsic strength of its parent (BCA: baa1) and, as a result, an improvement in SNB Capital's standalone assessment is unlikely to lead to an upgrade of the ratings, unless the parent's ratings are upgraded.

Factors that could lead to an improvement of SNB Capital's standalone assessment include (i) robust AUM resilience metrics coupled with improved geographic and product diversification; (ii) pre-tax income margin sustained above 40%, supported by improved stability of revenue growth; (iii) sustainable fee-based revenue growth across all core business segments, adding to scale and earnings diversification.

SNB Capital's ratings could be downgraded if its standalone profile weakens. Factors that could lead to a deterioration of SNB Capital's standalone assessment include: (i) a significant reduction in fee based revenue and/or pre-tax income margin consistently below 33%; (ii) increasing reliance on earnings from principal investments, coupled with deterioration in liquidity and significant increase in leverage; (iii) material deterioration in AUM resilience metrics.

SNB Capital's ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's reduces the level of support assumptions or the ratings of SNB are downgraded.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

