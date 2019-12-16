Moody's assigns first-time A3/P-2 issuer ratings to Cinda HK; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 16, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A3/Prime-2 local currency
and foreign currency issuer ratings to China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company
Limited (Cinda HK). At the same time, Moody's has assigned
a ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to Cinda HK.
The outlook on Cinda HK and its long-term issuer ratings is stable.
This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to Cinda HK.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cinda HK's A3 long-term issuer rating incorporates the company's
(1) BCA of ba1, and (2) a four-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of a very high level of indirect support from the Chinese
government (A1 stable) via its parent, China Cinda Asset Management
Co., Ltd. (China Cinda AMC, A3 stable,
BCA: ba2), in times of stress, as well as its high dependence
on the Chinese government.
The ba1 BCA takes into account the company's (1) significant asset
quality and the liquidity risks associated with its distressed asset management
business, (2) weak capital adequacy and high financial burden as
a result of its acquisition of Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.
(NYCB, A3 stable, BCA baa2) in May 2016, and (3) weakened
profitability due to its increased provisions and need to bear some of
the interest expenses for its parent.
These risks are partially mitigated by its ownership of NYCB, which
accounted for around 80% of Cinda HK's total assets as of
December 2018. In particular, the company benefits from NYCB's
robust standalone credit profile, including (1) adequate capitalization;
(2) sound asset quality; (3) solid liquidity profile; and (4)
adequate profitability, although it has been under pressure.
Moreover, the liquidity support from China Cinda AMC also reduces
the liquidity and funding risks of Cinda HK.
NYCB forms an important part of Cinda HK's overall consolidated risk profile.
The bank's asset quality remains sound, despite a slight increase
in its impaired loan ratio to 0.81% at 30 June 2019 from
0.63% at the end of 2018, mainly driven by its mainland
China loan book. In contrast, the asset quality of its Hong
Kong loan book remains solid. The bank is primarily funded by customer
deposits, with little reliance on wholesale funding, and holds
a large amount of liquid assets on its balance sheet.
Other than NYCB, Cinda HK has non-bank financial services
business, which mainly comprises the restructuring, management,
and liquidation of onshore and offshore distressed assets, and of
distressed entities via equity and debt investments. These assets
and businesses carry high credit and liquidity risks.
The acquisition of NYCB in 2016, for a consideration of HKD68 billion,
was sizeable relative to Cinda HK's overall assets, and was
funded with a combination of debt and internal resources. However,
the acquisition also generated goodwill of about HKD26 billion,
which weighs on Cinda HK's tangible common equity (TCE) and capital
adequacy on a consolidated basis. Moody's estimates that
the company's TCE/tangible managed assets registered less than 1%
as of the end of December 2018.
The company carries high financial expenses associated with the acquisition
of NYCB, and with its role as the funding platform for the parent
company's onshore distressed asset management projects which have
offshore financing needs. Cinda HK's profitability has also
been pressured by more stringent regulations that require it to hold more
provisions on its distressed assets since 2018.
While Cinda HK relies on bond issuance to support its non-bank
financial services and distressed asset management business, most
of these bonds are long-term bonds, helping reduce refinancing
risk and mitigate asset and liability mismatch.
The very high level of indirect support from the Chinese government is
based on (1) Cinda HK's strategic importance to, highly integrated
operation and complex inter-linkages with its 100% shareholder,
China Cinda AMC, and (2) China Cinda AMC's status as one of
the "big four" distressed asset management companies owned
by China's Ministry of Finance. Moody's believes any
Chinese government support for Cinda HK would flow through via China Cinda
AMC, if needed.
Cinda HK acts as China Cinda AMC's offshore platform for distressed
asset management business, financial holding and fundraising.
The two companies also work together on cross-border distressed
asset management transactions. Most of the group's offshore
companies are held via Cinda HK, with Cinda HK accounting for around
35% of China Cinda AMC's total assets following the NYCB
acquisition as of December 2018. Moreover, China Cinda AMC
also leverages Cinda HK's offshore fundraising ability to support
the group's onshore distressed asset management business.
Cinda HK's operations including risk management functions are closely
integrated with those of China Cinda AMC, which directly monitors
the liquidity and investment risks of Cinda HK. A failure by China
Cinda AMC to support Cinda HK, in times of need, would raise
significant business, operational and reputational risks for China
Cinda AMC.
Since Cinda HK's ba1 BCA is higher than China Cinda AMC's
ba2 standalone assessment, Moody's does not incorporate any
affiliate support uplift.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for Cinda
HK, and does not apply any corporate behavior qualitative adjustments.
Governance at Cinda HK is closely integrated with that of its parent,
China Cinda AMC, since all of the senior management are appointed
by or directly report to China Cinda AMC. This helps ensure that
the company's activities are in line with the group's strategy and risk
appetite.
What Could Change the Rating -- Up
Cinda HK's rating is already at the same level as China Cinda AMC's rating.
Therefore, unless China Cinda AMC's rating is upgraded,
upward rating pressure is limited.
Cinda HK's BCA could be upgraded if the company (1) significantly strengthens
its capitalization such that its consolidated TCE to RWA ratio increases
materially, (2) improves its profitability, and (3) reduces
its exposure to risky investments.
What Could Change the Rating -- Down
The ratings of Cinda HK are aligned with the ratings of China Cinda AMC.
Therefore, any downgrade on the parent's ratings would likely result
in a downgrade of Cinda HK's ratings.
The ratings of Cinda HK could also be downgraded if there are signs of
(1) weakening liquidity and capital support from the parent, (2)
declining importance of Cinda HK to China Cinda AMC's core business
reduces, (3) a significant shareholding reduction by the parent,
or (4) weakening government support to China Cinda AMC or Cinda HK.
Cinda HK's BCA could be downgraded if the company's (1) asset quality
deteriorates significantly or (2) its TCE weakens due to sequential losses.
A material weakening in NYCB's credit profile could also lead to
a downgrade in Cinda HK's BCA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited
reported total assets of HKD597 billion at the end of December 2018.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sean Hung, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077