Moody's assigns first-time A3/Prime-2 deposit ratings to Dime Community Bank; outlook stable

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first-time ratings to Long Island, New York-based Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Dime) and its lead bank Dime Community Bank. Moody's has assigned the bank an issuer rating of Baa3 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2. Moody's has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to the bank. Lastly, Moody's has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating and a Baa3 subordinated debt rating to the holding company. The rating outlooks for Dime and Dime Community Bank are stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa3, Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: Dime Community Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa3, Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A3, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Dime Community Bank

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dime Community Bank's baa2 BCA and ratings reflect the benefits to creditors from the firm's excellent credit quality track record, strong operating efficiency, low-cost locally-sourced deposit base, good liquidity and clear strategy. The BCA and ratings also incorporate the risks to creditors from Dime's unusually large commercial real estate (CRE) concentration, including a sizable multifamily component, the bank's comparative lack of revenue diversification relative to many rated peers, its commercially-focused deposit base and its moderate level of capitalization.

The BCA and ratings also recognize management's success in integrating the early 2021 merger of Dime and another Long Island, New York-based bank, Bridge Bancorp, which strengthened the firm's local banking presence and positions it well to capitalize on any disruption resulting from ongoing industry consolidation. Still, Dime's credit fundamentals result in its bank-level BCA being positioned below the current a3 median of Moody's rated US bank universe, largely because of its more narrowly-focused franchise.

With respect to the bank's long-run asset risk performance, both legacy Dime and legacy Bridge routinely reported annual net charge-offs to average loans that were consistently better than average for all FDIC-insured banks. Moody's believes that Dime's underwriting standards are strong and that it will remain a disciplined lender, with a focus on directly-originated loans serving clients within its core market in Greater Long Island, where both predecessor banks operated for over a century. Yet, these credit-positive attributes are offset by the risks from Dime's significant CRE concentration, which results in a less diversified portfolio relative to many peers.

Specifically, notwithstanding Dime's strong track record, Moody's sees the firm's CRE concentration, including multifamily and construction, as unusually high. Using Federal Reserve filings, Dime's CRE is roughly 7.1x tangible common equity on a Moody's adjusted basis (TCE). About half of this exposure is multifamily lending, including rent-regulated properties, which, historically, has performed very well in the New York area. Although Dime has also emphasized growth of commercial and industrial loans in recent periods, Moody's expects it will remain a highly-concentrated CRE lender.

Regarding capitalization, Dime's management undertakes periodic stress testing of its balance sheet, which Moody's views as credit positive. The assigned BCA and ratings assume continued relative stability in Dime's capitalization, which would provide good cushion against unexpected losses.

Dime's profitability metrics are solid, particularly measures of its operating efficiency. Moody's notes that management has already achieved the cost save target it set following last year's merger of equals and the rating agency expects Dime's cost/income ratio will remain at or below 50% going forward. This strong level of operational efficiency, which is aided by Dime's low cost of deposits, supports a healthy level of profitability. Like many US banks, Dime's net interest income will benefit from rising interest rates, but this is unlikely to translate into materially stronger profitability metrics as management continues to invest in its franchise.

Dime's funding and liquidity profile provides support to the BCA and ratings. Legacy Bridge, unlike legacy Dime, was core funded with deposits, which substantially enhanced Dime's funding profile. Nearly 40% of Dime's deposits are in noninterest-bearing accounts, indicative of a strong deposit composition. Still, Dime's deposit base is commercially-oriented, with a sizable component of uninsured deposits, though its long-established franchise has resulted in long-tenured relationships. With respect to liquidity, Moody's recognizes management's intent to fund some of its incremental loan growth by reducing the size of its securities portfolio over time. Specifically, Dime noted on its year-end 2021 earnings call that as a percentage of the total balance sheet, liquid assets may decline about 300 basis points over time, which was considered in its assigned BCA and ratings.

Dime's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. With respect to governance, it is a key aspect of its rating analysis because any weaknesses in this area can lead to deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while any governance strengths can benefit a bank's credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. As noted, Moody's believes the Dime/Bridge merger was integrated successfully, including stability at the Board level, with six directors from each legacy bank. Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for Dime.

The stable outlook is a reflection of Moody's view that Dime's credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significant improvement in Dime's business diversification, specifically a material reduction in its CRE concentration, could result in upward pressure on its BCA, all else being equal. Significantly stronger capitalization and profitability could also result in positive pressure. A higher BCA would likely lead to higher deposit and debt ratings.

If Dime's relative loan performance weakens noticeably or its liquidity deteriorates beyond expectations, that could lead to a lower BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to lower deposit and debt ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

