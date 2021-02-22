Moody's assigns first-time Aa2 rating to Incheon International Airport Corporation

Hong Kong, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Aa2 issuer rating to Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC).

The rating outlook is stable.

Moody's has also assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 to IIAC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IIAC's Aa2 issuer rating combines its BCA of baa1 and a five-notch uplift based on the very high likelihood of support from, and a very high level of dependence on, the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable), under Moody's joint-default analysis approach for government-related issuers.

"IIAC's baa1 BCA reflects the company's dominant market position in the airport sector in Korea with solid fundamental demand for overseas travel, as the owner and operator of Incheon International Airport," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"At the same time, the BCA considers the uncertainty around the pace of demand recovery for international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, the vulnerability of its non-aeronautical operations to passengers' consumption patterns, a lack of timely adjustments for aeronautical tariffs to compensate for increasing operating costs and possible cost overruns associated with the airport's phase 4 capacity expansion plan," adds Kang.

Moody's expectation of a very high likelihood of government support reflects IIAC's strategically important policy role in constructing, managing and operating Incheon International Airport, which is the international gateway to/from Korea, and leading the government's initiatives to promote the airport as a hub airport in North Asia.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's long track record of adopting measures to prevent government-related issuers (GRIs) from defaulting, the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from the company's default, the government's ownership and supervision of the company as well as the government's transparent and predictable policies.

Moody's does not expect any material changes in IIAC's linkage with the government for at least the next 2-3 years, given the company's important policy role.

Moody's projects IIAC's funds from operation (FFO)/adjusted debt to plummet to 5%-8% in 2020 from 85.6% in 2019 before turning negative in 2021 and recovering slightly to 9%-11% in 2022, driven by (1) material declines in passenger and flight volumes and in revenue from the leasing of its commercial facilities; and, to a lesser extent, (2) its increasing debt-funded capital spending to enhance its capacity under its phase 4 expansion plan. However, Moody's expects the projected metrics to improve, given IIAC's fundamentally strong passenger base.

Moody's forecasts IIAC's FFO/adjusted debt will reach 15%-18% in 2023-24, on the assumption that travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are eased by then. Moody's base case assumption is that mass vaccinations will occur by the fourth quarter of 2021 and that traffic will begin to recover from 2022 to reach pre-pandemic levels by 2024-25.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak globally has created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector in Korea and IIAC have been affected by the shock, as travel restrictions and quarantine requirements across many countries affect consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

As an airport operator, IIAC's exposure to environmental risk is low, because traffic volumes in Korea will continue to be mainly driven by economic activities, business sentiment, leisure activities and personal mobility requirements.

In terms of governance, Moody's expects that while IIAC will primarily fund its phase 4 capacity expansion using debt, given its declining operating cash, the government will maintain tight supervision over the company and likely provide extraordinary support to mitigate any significant increases in IIAC's debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on IIAC's rating reflects Moody's expectations that IIAC's strategic importance to Korea's economy and the very high likelihood of support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of IIAC's rating.

Moody's could upgrade IIAC's BCA if its FFO/adjusted debt exceeds 18% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of IIAC's rating. In addition, Moody's would review IIAC's rating in the event of significant adverse changes in the company's relationship with the government or its policy roles.

Moody's could downgrade IIAC's BCA if its FFO/adjusted debt remains below 12% on a sustained basis. However, a change in the company's BCA would not immediately affect the rating, because of the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government, which provides a buffer to the company's rating.

The methodologies used in this rating were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) owns, operates and manages Incheon International Airport, which is the primary gateway for international travel to and from Korea. IIAC was established in February 1999 under the Incheon International Airport Corporation Act to facilitate the transport of passengers and cargo from and to Korea and contribute to the growth of the country's economy. IIAC operated two terminals and three runways, which could handle around 77 million passengers a year with 500,000 flights and five million tons of cargo as of June 2020. IIAC is wholly and directly owned by the Korean government (Aa2 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Mic Kang

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077


