Moody's assigns first-time Aa3 rating to Intermountain Power Agency's (UT) 2022 Series A&B revenue bonds for repowering project

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Aa3 rating to Intermountain Power Agency's (UT) ("IPA") $575 million Power Supply Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A (Tax-Exempt) and $52 million Power Supply Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series B (Federally Taxable). The outlook is stable. This is the first of three expected bond issuances for the new Intermountain Power Project with the others expected to close in 2023 and 2024 for a total estimated par amount of about $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion depending on market conditions.

RATING RATIONALE

The assigned Aa3 rating on the new debt issued by Intermountain Power Agency (IPA) to finance the construction of a new 840 MW natural gas with up to 30% hydrogen burning capability power plant (the new Intermountain Power Project or new IPP) and a new natural gas pipeline connection reflects the close multi-decade contractual, operational and strategic relationship between IPA and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA Power System (LADWP, Aa2 stable). The rating also reflects the strong take-or-pay Renewal Power Sales Contracts with the new IPP project participants that have a resilient A1 weighted average credit quality driven primarily by the three largest participants from California having ratings in the Aa rating category. LADWP has increased its generation entitlement share to 71.44% in the new Renewal Power Sales Contracts from 48.62% in the original Power Sales Contracts that end on June 15, 2027, one day before the Transition Date when the new Renewal Power Sales Contracts and other related renewal contracts (e.g., for transmission) are effective.

The new IPP project participants have a multi-decade history of on-time payments for their contractual obligations under their existing Power Sales Contracts, including debt service on past debt, and this will continue under the several Renewal Power Sales Contracts. The strength of this contractual requirement is fundamental to IPA's credit quality as all revenues are derived from the project participants' contractual payments. There is an unlimited step-up provision in both the Power Sales and Renewal Power Sales Contracts requiring all members to make up for any defaulting member's shortfall. Further, the requirement that 80% of the project participants agree in order to make key operating decisions ensures no key credit related decisions can be made without LADWP's approval.

The strategic importance of the new IPP to LADWP and the other California Purchasers' renewable goals and carbon reduction plans incentivizes them to honor their contractual payments even if they increase as the plant transitions to burning a higher proportion of hydrogen fuel over time. The existing and new IPP maintains voltage along the Southern Transmission System (STS) line that transmits a material amount of intermittent renewable wind energy from Utah to southern California, ending at the Adelanto converter station. The essential nature of the IPP and new IPP to maintain this voltage to bring needed renewable energy into the LA Basin cannot be understated.

In addition, the new Agreement for the Sale of Renewal Excess Power is easier to administer than the existing Excess Power Sales Agreement owing to the fact that LADWP is the only California Purchaser in the new agreement whereas LADWP, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena are included as California Purchasers in the existing agreement. As such, the annual scheduling and sale of excess power from the Sellers (the Utah municipal and cooperative project participants) will now only go to LADWP for the new IPP. In a downside case where all the Utah project participants reduce their entitlement generation share to zero, LADWP is required to purchase it under the new Agreement for Sale of Renewal Excess Power and pay for its costs, which include the fixed portion of the minimum Monthly Power Costs that includes debt service. This reduces the potential credit implications of the relatively weaker credit quality of the Utah participants compared to the Aa rated California participants as in the past nearly all of the Utah's participants share of the IPP plant have been sold to the California Purchasers. Should this scenario occur, LADWP will be responsible for up to 90% of annual costs of the new IPP, further amplifying the linkage of the new IPP to LADWP's credit quality.

The rating incorporates IPA and the Operating Agent's (LADWP) reasonable approach to the project's development which helps mitigate some of the new IPP's construction and commissioning risks. In particular, IPA and its Operating Agent utilized third-party expertise from Black & Veatch to evaluate the available technologies from multiple reputable providers before signing a Purchase Agreement with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. as the Operating Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) that will guarantee its key equipment's performance, inclusive of the ability to run on 30% hydrogen fuel on day one of commercial operation. That being said, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) operating and efficiency performance guarantees are based on using 100% natural gas, reducing the commissioning risk while still separately guaranteeing the ability to run on at least 30% of hydrogen fuel. However, performance damages are limited if the new IPP cannot run on at least 30% hydrogen fuel as the hydrogen fuel burning damages are linked to burning at least 20% hydrogen fuel and are capped in dollar value. The decision to sign a fixed-price, date-certain EPC contract with The Industrial Company (TIC), a Kiewit subsidiary, that agreed to wrap the Purchase Agreement and provide security for the overall performance including delay liquidated damages helps reduce IPA's construction risk. The risk allocation in the EPC Contract does have some risks allocated to IPA, like unknown underground conditions and hazardous materials risk. These have been addressed through early site investigation and there is less unknown owing to the site's adjacency to the existing IPP.

The rating recognizes the weaker financial covenants of the financing structure with a sum-sufficient rate covenant and no financial additional bonds test which is mitigated through a fully funded 12-month maximum annual debt service (MADS) reserve fund. The strength of the 12-month MADS DSRF is further supplemented by IPA's long history of sound financial management and maintenance of sound balance sheet liquidity that we expect to continue at levels equal to about half of what was maintained in the past owing to lower liquidity exposure at the new IPP compared to the existing IPP.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the new combined cycle generating asset will be completed on schedule and within budget while also recognizing the resiliency of the weighted average credit quality of the project's diverse participants that have strong take-or-pay contracts securing their payment obligation to IPA resulting in sound prospective financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in the weighted average credit quality of the participants.

- Successful completion and commissioning of new IPP in line with original expectations for operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A decrease in the overall credit quality of the participants

- Any indication that LADWP may not honor its contractual obligations- Material delays in completion and/or significant cost overruns during construction of new IPP

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund issuance costs, a 12 month MADS debt service reserve fund and the initial construction costs for the new IPP, an 840 MW natural gas fired combined cycle power plant with up to 30% hydrogen fuel burning capability and a natural gas pipeline connection.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the Trust Estate and the revenues pledged to repay the bonds that are derived from the Power Sales and Renewal Power Sales Contracts with the project participants. IPA has unconditional take-or-pay Power Sales and Renewal Power Sales Contracts with each project participant and the contracts include an unlimited "step-up" provisions with the project participants that permit IPA to discontinue the delivery of project capacity and energy to any defaulting participant, to offer to the non-defaulting participants the right to assume their respective pro rata shares of the defaulting participant's entitlement share of project capacity and energy and to sell any portion of the defaulting participant's entitlement share not so assumed on the best terms available in the marketplace. If any such default results in a deficiency in the amount on deposit in any fund established under IPA's bond resolution, IPA is required to amend its budget to increase billings to all participants (including the defaulting participant) in order to obtain funds to make up the deficiency. This unlimited step-up provision is retained in the Renewal Power Sales Contract and the existing Power Sales Contract. These take-or-pay contracts provide for the several and not joint pledge of the participants to make required payments for allocated power, and this is not subject to reduction or offset if the project is inoperable or its output is interrupted or curtailed. The California municipal utility take-or-pay contracts have not been validated or tested in the courts, but the utilities have authority rooted in the State Constitution to purchase capacity and energy.

PROFILE

The primary purpose of IPA is the operation of the two-unit 1,800 MW Intermountain Power Project (IPP) coal-fired generation facility that will be decommissioned after the new 840 MW natural gas plant (new IPP) is commissioned and operational. IPP is located in Millard County, Utah and a significant portion of the energy is transmitted about 490 miles from the Intermountain Converter Station to the station at Adelanto, California via the Southern Transmission System (STS). The STS is owned by IPA with the improvements financed by the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA). The generation and transmission facilities are operated by LADWP, which will continue to operate the new IPP as well.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/US-Municipal-Joint-Action-Agencies-Methodology--PBC_1207102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLSOURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

