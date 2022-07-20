Moody's assigns first-time B1 CFR to Accell Group; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first time B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Sprint BidCo B.V. (Sprint or Accell), the parent company of bike-manufacturer Accell Group, as well as a B1 instrument rating to the proposed €700 million guaranteed senior secured Term Loan B due 2029 and new €180 million guaranteed senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) due 2029 borrowed by Sprint BidCo B.V. to finance the public-to-private acquisition of Accell Group N.V. by a consortium of investors led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR).

The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Accell's B1 CFR reflects the company's sustained revenue growth and resilient operating performance supported by the strong demand for bicycles, boosted by the coronavirus pandemic and by positive market fundamentals. Furthermore, the rating is underpinned by Moody's expectations that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will reduce below 5.0x over the next 12-18 months supported by earnings' growth. Starting Debt/EBITDA of 5.6x pro-forma for the new transaction and based on the last twelve months period (LTM) ending March 2022 positions the rating initially weakly in the B1 rating category.

Accell's B1 CFR also reflects the company's: (1) leading market position in the fragmented European market for bicycles, especially in the e-bikes segment; (2) strong positive market fundamentals underpinned by growing penetration of e-bikes and cargo-bikes, partly fueled by government incentives; (3) a broad portfolio of well-known local brands with good geographical diversification and strong historical heritage; (4) track record of margin expansion with relatively high flexibility of passing prices increases to end costumers; (5) good liquidity profile supported by a sizable committed revolving credit facility; (6) sizeable equity injection by the sponsor.

Conversely, Accell's CFR is constrained by: (1) exposure to discretionary nature of demand, albeit somewhat mitigated by government subsidies; (2) 5.6x starting leverage, which is high for the current rating and provides no capacity for operational underperformance compared to Moody's expectations; (3) high supplier concentration with 50% of total cost of materials supplied by 3 companies; (4) execution risk related to the company's strategic initiatives to increase efficiency in the value chain and implementation of an omnichannel sales model which should help to sustain operating margins at least at the 2021 level in 2022 and further improvement thereafter; (5) historically volatile free cash flow generation mainly due to swings in working capital; (6) increased competitive pressure from new entrants in the fast-growing e-bike segment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the strong demand for e-bikes will support the reduction in gross leverage to below 5.0x in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects that demand for bikes will hold up in a weaker economic environment and that supply chain shortages will resolve over the next 12-18 months supporting earnings growth. Furthermore, Moody's expects that margin will soften in 2022 due to inflationary pressure on costs but will return to expand from 2023 onward following the implementation of the strategic initiatives. The stable outlook also assumes no debt funded acquisition or shareholder distribution.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Accell's rating reflects its private equity ownership and consequent delisting from equity capital markets, which decreases public scrutiny over the operations of the company and is generally associated with a more aggressive financial policy and tolerance of prolonged periods of higher leverage. However, we recognize the high straight equity contribution from the sponsor and moderate opening leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if Accell's (1) Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA improves towards 4.0x on a sustained basis in the next 12-18 months; (2) continued improvement in its operating margin, as defined by Moody's, to above 10%; (3) track record of sustained positive free cash flow generation; (4) building a track record of balanced financial policy.

Downward pressure on Accell's rating could develop if (1) Moody's adjusted leverage fails to improve to well below 5.5x in the next 12-18 months; (2) operating margin deteriorates to below 6% and (3) further working capital build-up results in a prolong period of negative free cash flow, which would result in a weakening of the company's liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY RPOFILE

Accell's liquidity profile is good, supported by €35 million in cash, pro-forma for the transaction, and a fully available €180 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2029. Moody's expects the company to generate break-even free cash flow over the next 18 months.

The company will be subject to one springing covenant of debt / EBITDA which is tested annually when more than 40% of the RCF is drawn. The test level is set at 8.25x. Moody's expect the company to remain in compliance with the covenant over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 instrument ratings of the new proposed €700 million Term Loan due 2029 and the new proposed €180 million RCF due 2029 is aligned with the CFR, reflecting the absence of no additional debts other than trade claims, pensions, and lease rejection claims in Accell's capital structure.

The company's PDR rating of B1-PD is also in line with the CFR. The PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a debt package without financial covenant and a security package that is limited to share pledges. Further, the instruments benefit from guarantees from material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Heerenveen, The Netherlands, Accell Group N.V. is the largest bicycle manufacturer in Europe and holds the market leader position in e-bikes which represent around 54% of its revenues in 2021. The other market segments in which it operates are: (i) parts and accessories (P&A, 30% of revenues), second largest European player, (ii) traditional bikes (T-bikes, 12%) and (iii) cargo (4%). The company generates more than 70% of its revenues in Central Europe and Benelux (42% and 30% respectively), with Germany being its largest market (c. 40% of revenues). Other markets include the UK and Ireland, South Europe and the Nordics and account for around 28% of total turnover.

The company owns 12 of the most well-known national and international brands including Haibike, Lapierre and Ghost.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcella Pavesi

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

