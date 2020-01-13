Moody's assigns first-time B1 CFR to Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (MagicLab) following Blackstone buyout; rates new secured debt at B1; outlook stable

Approximately $550 million of new debt rated
New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
to Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (d/b/a "MagicLab" or the "company")
a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). In connection with this rating action, Moody's
assigned a B1 rating to MagicLab's proposed senior secured credit
facilities, consisting of a $50 million revolving credit
facility and $500 million term loan B. The rating outlook
is stable.
Net proceeds from the debt raise plus a $2.45 billion equity
contribution from The Blackstone Group ("Blackstone"),
co-investors and management (rollover equity) will be used to finance
the $3 billion acquisition of MagicLab. MagicLab is currently
the trade name for Worldwide Vision Limited, a Bermuda-domiciled
entity that will be merged with and into Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. at
transaction close. Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. will become the
surviving entity post-merger and assume the MagicLab trade name.
MagicLab owns a suite of online dating and social networking apps,
including subsidiaries Bumble and Badoo. MagicLab's CEO-elect
and Bumble's CEO and founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, will
own over 10% of the company post-closing.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Assignments:
...Issuer: Buzz Merger Sub Ltd.
.Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1
.Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD
Assignments:
...Issuer: Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (Co-Borrower:
Buzz Finco L.L.C.)
.$ 50 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
due 2025, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
.$500 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2027,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
...Issuer: Buzz Merger Sub Ltd.
.....Outlook, Assigned Stable
The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and
no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction
as advised to Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
MagicLab's B1 CFR reflects the company's high growth profile
that will continue to benefit from strong secular adoption of online dating
and social networking apps to find romantic partners, friends and
business associates. The rating also considers MagicLab's
solid market leadership position derived from its two leading brands,
Bumble and Badoo, which are the second and third highest grossing
global dating apps, respectfully behind number one player,
Tinder (owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp's Match Group). The
company's dating apps have benefited from high user engagement with
approximately 40 million monthly active users and roughly 500 million
cumulative registrations across more than 190 countries, creating
a strong "network effect".
MagicLab's dating apps are positioned in the higher growth free-to-communicate
segment (i.e., freemium apps) of the online dating
market, which further supports the rating. Increasing smartphone
penetration and greater mobile usage compared to desktop PCs have led
to greater user adoption that helped to drive faster growth in freemium
apps like Bumble and Badoo compared to traditional web-first subscription-based
pay-to-communicate sites like Match and eHarmony.
Freemium apps, which monetize through a combination of advertising,
subscriptions and micro transactions, allow users to download and
use the app for free with optional premium features to enhance the user
experience.
Monthly active users have grown at a 14% CAGR since 2017.
Bumble has been the growth engine with good future monetization potential,
but also requires higher marketing spend, while Badoo delivers consistent
and sizable cash flows despite a lower growth profile. Bumble and
Badoo deploy different first-mover strategies. Bumble is
a female-focused dating app that empowers women to initiate the
first conversation with matched male users while also seeking to provide
women with a high quality user base and safe environment. Badoo's
distinguishing strategy stems from being one of the earliest free-to-communicate
dating sites when it launched in 2006 and again as a mobile-first
mover in 2010 when it launched its iPhone app.
The company also benefits from good geographic diversification with Bumble's
revenue derived primarily from the US while Badoo's revenue is sourced
chiefly from Western Europe and Latin America.
The B1 rating embeds MagicLab's strong debt protection measures
for the rating category. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's
projects leverage at 4.1x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by
Moody's at LTM 30 September 2019) with free cash flow to adjusted
debt of approximately 2%. We expect EBITDA margins (as calculated
by Moody's) in the range of 25%-30% supported
by strong revenue growth in the 15%-20% range.
In 2020, we assume a dividend will be paid from cash flow to satisfy
a potential contingent liability and forecast free cash flow (after dividends)
to adjusted debt rising to the 3%-5% range.
Barring debt-financed M&A, we project MagicLab will de-lever
to the 3x area by year end 2020 primarily via strong EBITDA growth.
Despite MagicLab's solid growth trends, there may be periods
when it could experience weaker-than-expected revenue growth
due to heightened competition, lower pricing, reduced user
traffic or higher customer churn. Additionally, margins could
experience pressure as MagicLab invests in product development,
customer acquisition, marketing and data analytics to retain and
attract subscribers to its dating apps.
The B1 rating is constrained by MagicLab's small scale and narrow
business focus in a highly competitive industry. MagicLab is one
fourth the size of its largest competitor, Match Group, which
has greater resources and a bigger portfolio of brands to appeal to a
broader spectrum of consumer preferences in the online dating category.
In addition, Match has announced that it will spin off from IAC/InterActiveCorp,
which could facilitate a more aggressive competitor. When unfettered
from its parent, Moody's expects Match to continue to pursue
new product features and expand into new geographic markets at a more
rapid pace. To prevent share losses, we expect MagicLab will
need to follow Match, which will likely result in increased investments
that could pressure margins and cash flows. Given minimal entry
barriers, MagicLab also faces significant competition from a multitude
of smaller players, as well as larger players like Facebook,
which recently launched its Facebook Dating mobile app in the US.
The online dating market is susceptible to sudden changes in consumer
engagement and rapidly evolving technology that could lead to declines
in user activity and impact payer conversion and monetization.
Moody's expects MagicLab to continue to invest in technology,
including machine learning and data science, as well as new product
features to sustain high consumer engagement, improve conversion
levels, increase monetization and deploy new advertising methods
that translate into growth.
The B1 rating also considers MagicLab's litigation risk.
Bumble is currently the defendant in a lawsuit in which Match alleges
Bumble violated certain trademark and intellectual property rights.
Though the outcome of litigation is uncertain, the lawsuit is a
concern because it could lead to sizable cash outlays as a result of an
unfavorable ruling, and involve substantial legal costs and diversion
of management resources that could impact operating results.
A social impact that Moody's considers in MagicLab's credit
profile is the increasing usage of online dating and social networking
platforms that help users find potential matches for dating, friendship
and business networking, which will continue to benefit MagicLab
and support solid revenue and EBITDA growth fundamentals over the next
several years. Given that MagicLab is entrusted with sensitive
user data, Moody's notes that potential data privacy breaches
could prompt some consumers to avoid using the company's dating
apps thereby increasing social risk. As a new portfolio company
of private equity sponsor Blackstone, Moody's expects MagicLab's
financial strategy to be relatively aggressive given that equity sponsors
have a tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return
strategies. Heightened governance risk also stems from an ongoing
investigation involving harassment allegations at Badoo.
Over the coming year, Moody's expects around 50%-55%
free cash flow conversion (pre-dividend), free cash flow
to adjusted debt of roughly 3%-5% (after dividends)
and MagicLab's $50 million undrawn revolver to support very
good liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MagicLab will
experience organic revenue growth consistent with the online dating industry's
strong secular growth fundamentals. Owing to solid EBITDA expansion,
Moody's projects MagicLab will de-lever to around 3x total
debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's) by year end 2020.
The stable outlook also considers the company's "asset-lite"
operating model and favorable tax structure that facilitate meaningful
free cash flow conversion.
Ratings could be upgraded if MagicLab increases scale and exhibits revenue
growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent and increasing
positive free cash flow generation to about 5% of debt (Moody's
adjusted) and leverage sustained below 3x total debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if a decline in revenue
or cash flow leads to total debt to EBITDA sustained above 5.5x
(Moody's adjusted) or lower EBITDA margins. There would be
downward pressure on ratings if liquidity were to weaken resulting in
free cash flow to adjusted debt below 2% or reduced revolver availability.
As proposed, the new term loan B is expected to contain covenant
flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors including
incremental facility capacity equal to: (i) the greater of $135
million and (ii) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus additional
pari passu credit facilities so long as the Consolidated First-Lien
Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) does not exceed 3.75x (or leverage
is not increased, if used to finance an acquisition). Additional
incremental debt is permitted for incremental facilities that are secured
on a junior lien basis or are unsecured. Collateral leakage through
transfers to unrestricted subsidiaries are permitted through investment
covenant carve-outs; no asset-transfer "blockers"
are contemplated. Under the proposed terms, guaranteeing
subsidiaries must be material wholly-owned subsidiaries; partial
dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees. The
summary term sheet indicates a 100% net asset sale prepayment requirement
stepping down to 50% when the Consolidated First-Lien Net
Leverage Ratio is 3.25x, and then 0% when the ratio
is 2.75x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Headquartered in London, UK, Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (d/b/a
"MagicLab") is a leading provider of online dating and social
networking services via its Bumble and Badoo mobile dating apps.
Revenue totaled approximately $468 million for the twelve months
ended 30 September 2019.
