Moody's assigns first-time B1 CFR to Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (MagicLab) following Blackstone buyout; rates new secured debt at B1; outlook stable

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time B1 CFR to Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (MagicLab) following Blackstone buyout; rates new secured debt at B1; outlook stable 13 Jan 2020 Approximately $550 million of new debt rated New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (d/b/a "MagicLab" or the "company") a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). In connection with this rating action, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to MagicLab's proposed senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $50 million revolving credit facility and $500 million term loan B. The rating outlook is stable. Net proceeds from the debt raise plus a $2.45 billion equity contribution from The Blackstone Group ("Blackstone"), co-investors and management (rollover equity) will be used to finance the $3 billion acquisition of MagicLab. MagicLab is currently the trade name for Worldwide Vision Limited, a Bermuda-domiciled entity that will be merged with and into Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. at transaction close. Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. will become the surviving entity post-merger and assume the MagicLab trade name. MagicLab owns a suite of online dating and social networking apps, including subsidiaries Bumble and Badoo. MagicLab's CEO-elect and Bumble's CEO and founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, will own over 10% of the company post-closing. Following is a summary of today's rating actions: Assignments: ...Issuer: Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. .Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1 .Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD Assignments: ...Issuer: Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (Co-Borrower: Buzz Finco L.L.C.) .$ 50 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2025, Assigned B1 (LGD3) .$500 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2027, Assigned B1 (LGD3) Outlook Actions: ...Issuer: Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. .....Outlook, Assigned Stable The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. RATINGS RATIONALE MagicLab's B1 CFR reflects the company's high growth profile that will continue to benefit from strong secular adoption of online dating and social networking apps to find romantic partners, friends and business associates. The rating also considers MagicLab's solid market leadership position derived from its two leading brands, Bumble and Badoo, which are the second and third highest grossing global dating apps, respectfully behind number one player, Tinder (owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp's Match Group). The company's dating apps have benefited from high user engagement with approximately 40 million monthly active users and roughly 500 million cumulative registrations across more than 190 countries, creating a strong "network effect". MagicLab's dating apps are positioned in the higher growth free-to-communicate segment (i.e., freemium apps) of the online dating market, which further supports the rating. Increasing smartphone penetration and greater mobile usage compared to desktop PCs have led to greater user adoption that helped to drive faster growth in freemium apps like Bumble and Badoo compared to traditional web-first subscription-based pay-to-communicate sites like Match and eHarmony. Freemium apps, which monetize through a combination of advertising, subscriptions and micro transactions, allow users to download and use the app for free with optional premium features to enhance the user experience. Monthly active users have grown at a 14% CAGR since 2017. Bumble has been the growth engine with good future monetization potential, but also requires higher marketing spend, while Badoo delivers consistent and sizable cash flows despite a lower growth profile. Bumble and Badoo deploy different first-mover strategies. Bumble is a female-focused dating app that empowers women to initiate the first conversation with matched male users while also seeking to provide women with a high quality user base and safe environment. Badoo's distinguishing strategy stems from being one of the earliest free-to-communicate dating sites when it launched in 2006 and again as a mobile-first mover in 2010 when it launched its iPhone app. The company also benefits from good geographic diversification with Bumble's revenue derived primarily from the US while Badoo's revenue is sourced chiefly from Western Europe and Latin America. The B1 rating embeds MagicLab's strong debt protection measures for the rating category. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's projects leverage at 4.1x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's at LTM 30 September 2019) with free cash flow to adjusted debt of approximately 2%. We expect EBITDA margins (as calculated by Moody's) in the range of 25%-30% supported by strong revenue growth in the 15%-20% range. In 2020, we assume a dividend will be paid from cash flow to satisfy a potential contingent liability and forecast free cash flow (after dividends) to adjusted debt rising to the 3%-5% range. Barring debt-financed M&A, we project MagicLab will de-lever to the 3x area by year end 2020 primarily via strong EBITDA growth. Despite MagicLab's solid growth trends, there may be periods when it could experience weaker-than-expected revenue growth due to heightened competition, lower pricing, reduced user traffic or higher customer churn. Additionally, margins could experience pressure as MagicLab invests in product development, customer acquisition, marketing and data analytics to retain and attract subscribers to its dating apps. The B1 rating is constrained by MagicLab's small scale and narrow business focus in a highly competitive industry. MagicLab is one fourth the size of its largest competitor, Match Group, which has greater resources and a bigger portfolio of brands to appeal to a broader spectrum of consumer preferences in the online dating category. In addition, Match has announced that it will spin off from IAC/InterActiveCorp, which could facilitate a more aggressive competitor. When unfettered from its parent, Moody's expects Match to continue to pursue new product features and expand into new geographic markets at a more rapid pace. To prevent share losses, we expect MagicLab will need to follow Match, which will likely result in increased investments that could pressure margins and cash flows. Given minimal entry barriers, MagicLab also faces significant competition from a multitude of smaller players, as well as larger players like Facebook, which recently launched its Facebook Dating mobile app in the US. The online dating market is susceptible to sudden changes in consumer engagement and rapidly evolving technology that could lead to declines in user activity and impact payer conversion and monetization. Moody's expects MagicLab to continue to invest in technology, including machine learning and data science, as well as new product features to sustain high consumer engagement, improve conversion levels, increase monetization and deploy new advertising methods that translate into growth. The B1 rating also considers MagicLab's litigation risk. Bumble is currently the defendant in a lawsuit in which Match alleges Bumble violated certain trademark and intellectual property rights. Though the outcome of litigation is uncertain, the lawsuit is a concern because it could lead to sizable cash outlays as a result of an unfavorable ruling, and involve substantial legal costs and diversion of management resources that could impact operating results. A social impact that Moody's considers in MagicLab's credit profile is the increasing usage of online dating and social networking platforms that help users find potential matches for dating, friendship and business networking, which will continue to benefit MagicLab and support solid revenue and EBITDA growth fundamentals over the next several years. Given that MagicLab is entrusted with sensitive user data, Moody's notes that potential data privacy breaches could prompt some consumers to avoid using the company's dating apps thereby increasing social risk. As a new portfolio company of private equity sponsor Blackstone, Moody's expects MagicLab's financial strategy to be relatively aggressive given that equity sponsors have a tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return strategies. Heightened governance risk also stems from an ongoing investigation involving harassment allegations at Badoo. Over the coming year, Moody's expects around 50%-55% free cash flow conversion (pre-dividend), free cash flow to adjusted debt of roughly 3%-5% (after dividends) and MagicLab's $50 million undrawn revolver to support very good liquidity. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MagicLab will experience organic revenue growth consistent with the online dating industry's strong secular growth fundamentals. Owing to solid EBITDA expansion, Moody's projects MagicLab will de-lever to around 3x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's) by year end 2020. The stable outlook also considers the company's "asset-lite" operating model and favorable tax structure that facilitate meaningful free cash flow conversion. Ratings could be upgraded if MagicLab increases scale and exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent and increasing positive free cash flow generation to about 5% of debt (Moody's adjusted) and leverage sustained below 3x total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if a decline in revenue or cash flow leads to total debt to EBITDA sustained above 5.5x (Moody's adjusted) or lower EBITDA margins. There would be downward pressure on ratings if liquidity were to weaken resulting in free cash flow to adjusted debt below 2% or reduced revolver availability. As proposed, the new term loan B is expected to contain covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors including incremental facility capacity equal to: (i) the greater of $135 million and (ii) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus additional pari passu credit facilities so long as the Consolidated First-Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) does not exceed 3.75x (or leverage is not increased, if used to finance an acquisition). Additional incremental debt is permitted for incremental facilities that are secured on a junior lien basis or are unsecured. Collateral leakage through transfers to unrestricted subsidiaries are permitted through investment covenant carve-outs; no asset-transfer "blockers" are contemplated. Under the proposed terms, guaranteeing subsidiaries must be material wholly-owned subsidiaries; partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees. The summary term sheet indicates a 100% net asset sale prepayment requirement stepping down to 50% when the Consolidated First-Lien Net Leverage Ratio is 3.25x, and then 0% when the ratio is 2.75x. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in London, UK, Buzz Merger Sub Ltd. (d/b/a "MagicLab") is a leading provider of online dating and social networking services via its Bumble and Badoo mobile dating apps. Revenue totaled approximately $468 million for the twelve months ended 30 September 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

