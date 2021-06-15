Moody's assigns first time B1 CFR to Padagis LLC ("Perrigo RX"); outlook stable

New York, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to Padagis LLC (The RX business of Perrigo,
"Padagis"), specifically a B1 Corporate Family Rating,
B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and a B1 rating to the
senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the $850 million senior secured term loan,
together with sponsor equity, will be used by Altaris Capital,
to finance the $1.55 billion acquisition of the generic
pharmaceutical business of Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo,"
Baa3 RUR-down). Perrigo expects the transaction to close
by the end of the third quarter 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.
The new company will be headquartered in the US.
Ratings assigned:
Issuer: Padagis LLC
Corporate Family Rating, assigned B1
Probability of Default Rating, assigned B1-PD
Senior secured first lien term loan, assigned B1 (LGD3)
Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, assigned B1
(LGD3)
Outlook action:
Assigned, stable outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
Padagis' B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its pure-play focus
as a US generic pharmaceutical company with moderate size of around $900
million in revenue (excluding generic ProAir) compared to larger generic
pharmaceutical peers. About 10%-15% of sales
are generated in Israel. The US generic pharmaceutical market will
continue to be highly competitive, with risk of high earnings volatility.
These risks are partially reduced by Padagis' focus on smaller niche
products in dosage forms that generally tend to have fewer competitors.
Moody's believes Padagis' debt/EBITDA at close will be moderate
at around 4x. Earnings growth and deleveraging will be highly dependent
on commercial success from Padagis' pipeline. While leverage
is moderate, Moody's believes that Padagis will be acquisitive,
which may periodically require additional debt. Under parent Perrigo,
earnings over the last few years declined as contributions from new products
were not sufficient to offset high price erosion on its base of existing
products. But with price erosion lower and more stable today,
Moody's believes product launches will drive a return to earnings
growth for Padagis in 2022. Specifically, Padagis has several
near-term commercial opportunities that will contribute meaningfully
in 2022.
Moody's views the risks associated with being separated from Perrigo
as moderate, given that intentions to separate Padagis have been
underway for several years and the company is already largely operating
separately. Moody's believes that risk remains for overruns
to the future cost structure of Padagis as a standalone company,
compared to when it was part of Perrigo. Supporting the ratings
is Padagis' position as one of the largest US manufacturers of extended
topicals, and track record of generating good free cash flow.
Following the transaction, Padagis' liquidity profile will
be good. Moody's expects a modest starting cash balance,
growing over time with free cash flow. Liquidity will be supported
by a new undrawn $100 million revolver that will expire in 2026.
Mandatory term loan amortization is modest at 1% per year,
or $8.5 million. There will be no financial covenants
on the term loan. The revolver will be subject to a springing maximum
total net leverage ratio that will come into effect if more than 35%
of the facility is drawn. Moody's does not expect the revolver
to be drawn and Padagis will have ample compliance cushion if it did.
The first lien credit facility contains covenant flexibility that if utilized
could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:
incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $228.7 million
and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject
to the closing date first lien net leverage ratio; no portion of
the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial
term loans.
The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries,
up to the carve-out capacity and other conditions, subject
to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of IP
that is material to the operation of the company and its restricted subsidiaries,
taken as a whole.
Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide
guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership
of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit
protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions,
including the requirement that each lender consents to any amendment providing
for the subordination of their right to payment or to the liens securing
any obligations owed to any lender, and consent of each affected
lender for changes to the pro rata sharing and "waterfall"
provisions.
ESG considerations are material to Padagis' ratings. Social
risks include high manufacturing and compliance standards at its various
manufacturing facilities. Governance considerations include its
private equity ownership and the risks associated with being carved out
of a larger company.
Padagis' stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the business
will be successfully carved out of Perrigo with minimal disruption and
cost overrun, while maintaining good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include if debt/EBITDA increases
to above 5.0x on a sustained basis. Pressure on profit margins
or debt-funded acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Padagis' ratings include
successfully standing up the independent company, debt/EBITDA sustained
below 4x with a conservative financial policy. Demonstrated track
record of consistently growing sales and earnings through new product
launches would also be needed.
Padagis LLC, the RX business of Perrigo, which will be headquartered
in the US, is a manufacturer of generic prescription drugs,
with operations primarily in the US and to a lesser extent, Israel.
Reported revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 approximated
$1 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Morris Borenstein
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653