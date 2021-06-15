Moody's assigns first time B1 CFR to Padagis LLC ("Perrigo RX"); outlook stable

New York, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Padagis LLC (The RX business of Perrigo, "Padagis"), specifically a B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and a B1 rating to the senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the $850 million senior secured term loan, together with sponsor equity, will be used by Altaris Capital, to finance the $1.55 billion acquisition of the generic pharmaceutical business of Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo," Baa3 RUR-down). Perrigo expects the transaction to close by the end of the third quarter 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. The new company will be headquartered in the US.

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Padagis LLC

Corporate Family Rating, assigned B1

Probability of Default Rating, assigned B1-PD

Senior secured first lien term loan, assigned B1 (LGD3)

Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook action:

Assigned, stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Padagis' B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its pure-play focus as a US generic pharmaceutical company with moderate size of around $900 million in revenue (excluding generic ProAir) compared to larger generic pharmaceutical peers. About 10%-15% of sales are generated in Israel. The US generic pharmaceutical market will continue to be highly competitive, with risk of high earnings volatility. These risks are partially reduced by Padagis' focus on smaller niche products in dosage forms that generally tend to have fewer competitors.

Moody's believes Padagis' debt/EBITDA at close will be moderate at around 4x. Earnings growth and deleveraging will be highly dependent on commercial success from Padagis' pipeline. While leverage is moderate, Moody's believes that Padagis will be acquisitive, which may periodically require additional debt. Under parent Perrigo, earnings over the last few years declined as contributions from new products were not sufficient to offset high price erosion on its base of existing products. But with price erosion lower and more stable today, Moody's believes product launches will drive a return to earnings growth for Padagis in 2022. Specifically, Padagis has several near-term commercial opportunities that will contribute meaningfully in 2022.

Moody's views the risks associated with being separated from Perrigo as moderate, given that intentions to separate Padagis have been underway for several years and the company is already largely operating separately. Moody's believes that risk remains for overruns to the future cost structure of Padagis as a standalone company, compared to when it was part of Perrigo. Supporting the ratings is Padagis' position as one of the largest US manufacturers of extended topicals, and track record of generating good free cash flow.

Following the transaction, Padagis' liquidity profile will be good. Moody's expects a modest starting cash balance, growing over time with free cash flow. Liquidity will be supported by a new undrawn $100 million revolver that will expire in 2026. Mandatory term loan amortization is modest at 1% per year, or $8.5 million. There will be no financial covenants on the term loan. The revolver will be subject to a springing maximum total net leverage ratio that will come into effect if more than 35% of the facility is drawn. Moody's does not expect the revolver to be drawn and Padagis will have ample compliance cushion if it did.

The first lien credit facility contains covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $228.7 million and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to the closing date first lien net leverage ratio; no portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacity and other conditions, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of IP that is material to the operation of the company and its restricted subsidiaries, taken as a whole.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender consents to any amendment providing for the subordination of their right to payment or to the liens securing any obligations owed to any lender, and consent of each affected lender for changes to the pro rata sharing and "waterfall" provisions.

ESG considerations are material to Padagis' ratings. Social risks include high manufacturing and compliance standards at its various manufacturing facilities. Governance considerations include its private equity ownership and the risks associated with being carved out of a larger company.

Padagis' stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the business will be successfully carved out of Perrigo with minimal disruption and cost overrun, while maintaining good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include if debt/EBITDA increases to above 5.0x on a sustained basis. Pressure on profit margins or debt-funded acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Padagis' ratings include successfully standing up the independent company, debt/EBITDA sustained below 4x with a conservative financial policy. Demonstrated track record of consistently growing sales and earnings through new product launches would also be needed.

Padagis LLC, the RX business of Perrigo, which will be headquartered in the US, is a manufacturer of generic prescription drugs, with operations primarily in the US and to a lesser extent, Israel. Reported revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 approximated $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

