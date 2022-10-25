Moody's assigns first-time B1 local-currency, B3 foreign-currency deposit ratings to Raiffeisen Bank d.d. Bosna i Hercegovina

Limassol, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time local-currency B1 and (P)B1 and foreign-currency B3 and (P)B3 long-term bank deposit and senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme ratings respectively to Raiffeisen Bank d.d. Bosna i Hercegovina (RBBiH). At the same time, the rating agency has also assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b3, an Adjusted BCA of b1, long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of B1(cr)/NP(cr), long-term local-currency and foreign-currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of B1 and B3 respectively, and short-term local-currency and foreign-currency bank deposit ratings and short-term local-currency and foreign-currency CRRs of NP. The outlook assigned to the long-term bank deposit ratings is stable.

RBBiH is a universal commercial bank operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH, Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, B3 stable) and headquartered in Sarajevo. As of June 2022, RBBiH was the second-largest bank in the country with a 13% market share in terms of assets. The bank's total assets were BAM4.8 billion (€2.4 billion) as of the same date.

RBBiH is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI, long-term bank deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured debt A2 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment baa3).

A full list of assigned ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- STANDALONE BCA

RBBiH's b3 standalone BCA reflects its robust capital, granular deposit base and adequate liquidity. These strengths are balanced by high asset risks, indirect linkages to BiH sovereign risk and the lack of a lender of last resort.

According to Moody's, RBBiH has robust capital, with an adjusted tangible common equity (TCE)-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 19.8% and a TCE-to-total assets ratio of 11.2% as at the end of 2021, that affords it substantial capacity to absorb unexpected losses. Moody's expects the bank's core capitalisation to decline somewhat as it upstreams dividends and grows its loan book, but to remain sufficiently above regulatory requirements and in-line with the current rating level.

The rating agency also noted RBBiH's very low reliance on potentially more confidence sensitive market funding, at 2% of tangible banking assets as of year-end 2021, because its funding structure is mainly driven by retail deposits. Additionally, liquid assets made up 38% of tangible banking assets at the end of 2021. The bulk of these liquid assets were cash and money market placements.

RBBiH however faces high asset risks from a challenging operating environment, which is captured in the Very Weak macro profile Moody's assigns to BiH. Problem loans (defined as IFRS 9 Stage 3 loans and purchased or originated credit impaired loans that are in Stage 3) were 8.1% of gross loans as of the end of 2021 (end-2020: 8.0%), higher than similarly rated global peers. However, coverage of problem loans by Stage 3 expected credit losses was adequate at 73%.

Unsecured retail loans made up around 55% of total loans at end-2021. Higher credit risk for unsecured retail loans, mainly general purpose consumer loans, is mitigated by salary-assignment, while local requirements cap the maturity and the total amount of the loan, and provide for a maximum loan repayment per income bracket. RBBiH's underwriting standards are also broadly conservative and its borrower concentration levels are moderate.

The bank also exhibits indirect credit linkages to BiH sovereign risk. Although RBBiH's exposure to domestic government securities and public sector entities is low, the bank operates exclusively within BiH and is therefore exposed to sovereign event risk at the B3-rating level given that sovereign crises can transmit shocks across the economy and the banking system.

The rating agency also notes challenges arising from the lack of a lender of last resort that complicates liquidity management in a crisis.

-- BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA'S MACRO PROFILE IS VERY WEAK

BiH's "Very Weak" macro profile is constrained by its difficult political environment and complex governance system, which have impaired policymaking and limit shock-absorption capacity. Impediments to government effectiveness and a lack of political consensus hinder economic reforms. However, some financial reforms have progressed and the country's bank supervisory and regulatory framework has received third-party equivalence status by the EU in 2021.

The country's currency board arrangement provides a credible anchor for macroeconomic stability. But, according to the strict arrangement the central bank cannot act as a lender of last resort, which is the main challenge to funding conditions for banks. This is further exacerbated by a significant level of euro-isation of the deposit base and a lack of developed domestic interbank and capital markets, or a secondary market for government securities.

Private sector debt levels are moderate and problem loan levels have been declining, but inefficiencies in the debt recovery process and in bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings weigh on credit conditions. Rising interest rates, high inflation, and an economic slowdown will weight on borrowers. However, banks are buffered by a conservative provisioning framework and high capital.

-- ADJUSTED BCA

RBBiH's b1 Adjusted BCA incorporates two notches of rating uplift from the bank's standalone BCA of b3 from Moody's assessment of a high probability of affiliate support from RBI.

Moody's affiliate support assessment is based on RBI's 100% stake in RBBiH, the parent's ongoing operational support and oversight, and the subsidiary's use of the Raiffeisen logo and name. RBBiH is also a strategic fit to RBI's Western Balkans presence given its established and sustainable franchise as one of BiH's largest banks. Therefore, the risk of the parent disposing of its subsidiary is relatively low.

-- DEPOSIT RATINGS

RBBiH's B1 long-term local-currency bank deposit rating is in line the bank's b1 Adjusted BCA. The rating does not benefit from government support uplift given that the bank's Adjusted BCA is already above the B3 sovereign rating of BiH.

Moody's considers BiH as not having an operational resolution regime. Although BiH is not an EU member country, the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been broadly implemented into law in the country's two constituent entities, and banks, including RBBiH, will start receiving definite minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). However, the country lacks some essential crisis management tools to practically eliminate the need for public support to banks in case of need, such as an emergency liquidity facility and a dedicated resolution fund. Moody's may consider BiH an operation resolution regime in the future once the framework matures and any hurdles to effective resolution are dealt with. Further progress towards EU integration would also support the practical implementation of the resolution framework.

The bank's B3 long-term foreign-currency bank deposit rating is constrained by the B3 foreign-currency country ceiling.

-- SENIOR UNSECURED EMTN PROGRAMME RATINGS

The assigned (P)B1 long-term local-currency senior unsecured EMTN programme rating is also in line with RBBIH's b1 Adjusted BCA. This is because the notes to be issued under EMTN programme will constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of RBBiH.

The bank's (P)B3 long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured EMTN programme rating is also constrained by the foreign-currency country ceiling.

Under its €300 million EMTN programme, RBBIH can issue senior unsecured debt designated as "Ordinary Senior Notes" or "Ordinary Senior Eligible Notes". RBBiH will be issuing ordinary senior eligible notes in order to satisfy its MREL.

-- ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In line with the banking sector, RBBiH has a low exposure to environmental risks because direct lending to the hydrocarbon sector is limited.

The most relevant social risks for banks arise from the way they interact with their customers. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security and customer privacy. Fines and reputational damage because of product mis-selling or other types of misconduct are other social risks. Social trends are also relevant in a number of areas, such as shifting customer preferences towards digital banking services increasing information technology costs, ageing population concerns in several countries hurting the demand for financial services or socially driven policy agendas translating into regulations that may affect banks' revenue base. Overall, Moody's assesses that banks face moderate social risks.

Governance is highly relevant for RBBiH, as it is to all participants in the banking industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit a bank's credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for RBBiH, the rating agency does not have particular governance concerns. However, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration requiring ongoing monitoring.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that RBBiH's financial performance will remain broadly stable and its capital significantly above regulatory requirements, despite operating environment pressures and some increase in problem loan formation, similarly to regional peers in South Eastern Europe, because of the impact of higher interest rates, high inflation and an economic slowdown on borrowers.

The outlook is also aligned with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RBBiH's b3 BCA is at the same level as the sovereign rating, and it's local-currency ratings are at the level of the local-currency country ceiling, an upgrade is therefore unlikely in the absence of an upgrade of the sovereign rating and a raising of the local-currency country ceiling.

Given that the bank's foreign-currency ratings are constrained by the relevant country ceiling, the ratings could be upgraded if the foreign-currency country ceiling is raised.

RBBiH's ratings could be downgraded if its BCA is downgraded, the sovereign rating is downgraded, or any of the country's ceilings are lowered.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if core capital buffers decline more than expected by Moody's, if problem loans increase significantly and provisioning coverage declines, or if its profitability is sustainably impaired. A significant deterioration in the bank's funding or liquidity can also put pressure on the BCA.

Significantly reduced willingness by RBI to provide support to RBBiH, in case of need could also result in a ratings downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Raiffeisen Bank d.d. Bosna i Hercegovina

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (foreign currency), Assigned B3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (foreign currency), Assigned NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (local currency), Assigned NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (local currency), Assigned B1

.... ST Bank Deposit (foreign currency), Assigned NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (local currency), Assigned NP

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (foreign currency), Assigned (P)B3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (local currency), Assigned (P)B1

....LT Bank Deposits, Assigned B3 (foreign currency), Outlook Assigned Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Assigned B1 (local currency), Outlook Assigned Stable

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Raiffeisen Bank d.d. Bosna i Hercegovina

...Outlook assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

