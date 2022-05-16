Moody's assigns first time B1 rating to Arada and B1 to its proposed sukuk issuance; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Arada Developments LLC (Arada or the Company), one of the leading homebuilders in the Emirate of Sharjah (Sharjah), United Arab Emirates (UAE). Concurrently, Moody's has also assigned a B1 instrument rating to the proposed benchmark-sized senior unsecured sukuk (the certificates) to be issued by Arada Sukuk Limited, a Cayman Islands special purpose vehicle established by Arada. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR assigned to Arada incorporates the company's (1) unique market position in Sharjah (Baa3 negative), with Moody's expectation that Arada will have long-term access to premium and well-located land plots; (2) strong track record of support from strategic and influential shareholders; (3) good profitability and revenue visibility in the current market, as a result of healthy demand for Arada's bespoke and good quality master development projects; and (4) improving liquidity profile following the sukuk transaction.

The rating also reflects Arada's (1) small scale and limited operating track record in developing and delivering properties through economic cycles; (2) business concentration, with only two projects that are currently launched (Aljada and Masaar), and the lack of geographic diversification outside Sharjah, which exposes the company to event risks; (3) relatively aggressive property development's funding policy, as Arada typically collects between 25%-30% of the total property's sales value during construction; and (4) exposure to the cyclical property sector and to potential changes in the regulatory environment.

Arada was established in 2017 and in a short period of time has built a strong market position in developing and selling off-plan properties in Sharjah. Given the company's short operating history, Arada's credit metrics have historically been weak with Moody's adjusted debt to book capitalization of 76 % and Moody's adjusted EBIT to interest expense of 1.3x as of YE2021. We expect these metrics to improve materially and reach about 66% and 5.0x by 2023 as the company executes on its project pipeline. Moody's adjusted leverage metrics includes a portion of payments due to the Government of Sharjah as debt.

During 2021, Arada delivered 1,565 units, generating AED1.3 billion of revenue and AED143 million of Moody's adjusted EBIT. Arada's off-plan sales during 2021 reached 2,493 units, representing a total property value of AED2.4 billion, while total off-plan sales backlog stood at AED3.3 billion as of 31 December 2021. The company is scheduled to deliver about 5,000 units during 2022.

Arada is owned 60% by CORP KBW Investments LLC where HRH Khalid Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal is the ultimate beneficiary while the remaining 40% is owned by the Basma Group LLC which is chaired by HH Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the deputy ruler of Sharjah.

SUKUK ISSUANCE

The proposed senior unsecured sukuk has been assigned a B1 rating. The alignment of the sukuk's rating with that of Arada's B1 CFR is because certificate holders are effectively exposed to the creditworthiness of Arada for the periodic distributions (akin to coupon payments) and principal repayment of the sukuk. Certificate holders only have rights against Arada as defined under the sukuk transaction documents, and these rights rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations of Arada. Sukuk holders are not exposed to the performance risk of the investment portfolio related to the certificates and do not have any preferential claim or recourse over the relevant trust assets. The sukuk structure will consist of no less than 55% Ijara assets and the remainder being Murabaha assets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

From a governance perspective, Arada is a closely held private company with its two shareholders able to influence the company's strategy and financial policies. The board of directors consist of four members (none of which are independent): the two shareholders, the CEO and a fourth member that has served as the general director for Basma Group and Tilal Properties LLC. While Arada has some defined financial policies including the aim to maintain net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x, the company is relatively new and therefore does not have an established track record of adhering to its leverage target.

The company's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and in line with the overall industry. From a social perspective, Arada is an important strategic partner for the Government of Sharjah, as it aims to achieve sustainable development of new residential areas, help support the economy, and attract local and international investments into the property sector.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

Arada will have adequate liquidity following the issuance of the certificates. The proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay the entirety of the existing outstanding bank debt which stood at AED0.9 billion as of 31 December 2021, while the remaining balance will be allocated towards ongoing capital investments. Moody's forecasts that for the next 18 months starting January 2022, Arada's cash balances of AED0.5 billion and funds from operations (FFO) of AED1.0 billion will be sufficient to cover changes in working capital of about AED0.4 billion, capital investments of AED0.5 billion and dividends of AED0.3 billion.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Arada's financial performance will remain strong over the next 12-18 months and will continue to benefit from the recent positive trends in the UAE's property sector.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Arada's rating could be upgraded should the company significantly increase its scale, strengthen its business profile, and demonstrate over time a robust operating track record in developing and delivering properties through economic cycles. Upward pressure would also require the company exhibiting strong credit metrics such that Moody's adjusted debt to book capitalization is sustained below 50% and Moody's adjusted EBIT to interest expense is sustained above 4.0x.

Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if Arada's liquidity position weakens or the operating environment in Sharjah deteriorates, which could cause revenue and gross margin declines. In addition, the rating could come under pressure if the company's credit metrics do not improve as forecasted by Moody's, such that adjusted debt to book capitalization does not trend below 60%, and adjusted EBIT to interest expense remains sustainably below 3.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Paul Feghaly, +971 (423) 795-31.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

