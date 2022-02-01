Moody's assigns first time B1 rating to Spruce Power Holding, LLC's senior secured term loan. Outlook is stable

Approximately $600 million of debt affected

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Spruce Power Holding, LLC's (SPH) $600 million, seven-year senior secured term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to refinance existing debt totaling $520 million at various SPH subsidiaries or affiliates, provide for a $42 million distribution, fund the debt service reserve, and pay for transaction fees including a call premium.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Spruce Power Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Term loan, Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spruce Power Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating reflects SPH's long term contracted revenues sourced from its PPAs or leases with its residential solar customers, the location of most of its assets in states with significant support for renewables, and a large majority of its equipment sourced from reputable manufacturers. The substantial amount of contracted cash flows under SPH's PPAs or lease arrangements with a weighted average remaining life of over 13 years provides substantial revenue predictability and resiliency that represents SPH's greatest credit strength. Further supporting SPH's credit quality is Energy Service Experts' (ESE) experience providing O&M services in the residential solar sector including to third parties and certain project finance protections including a six month debt service reserve (DSRA), major maintenance reserve, an excess cash sweep provision, and partial security in the underlying assets.

However, the B1 rating also considers high leverage resulting in low financial metrics in the 'B' to 'Caa' category under Moody's Case, significant refinancing risk with at least 80% of the debt expected to be outstanding at maturity, and structural subordination against operating companies that have tax equity arrangements. Given SPH's high leverage, existing contracted cash flows are insufficient to ensure full debt repayment over the long term. The ultimate repayment of the term loan generally requires aggressive assumptions of low and steady operating costs, sustained low cost of capital, and long-term contract renewals with a significant majority of customers at rates moderately discounted relative to the original contract rate. Expectations of modest sponsor support, roughly 20% of the modules with questionable warranties, minimal financial strength of the broader Spruce organization excluding SPH, and resource risk inherent to non-dispatchable renewable projects are additional considerations for the rating.

DETAILED RATING CONSIDERATIONS

Contracted cash flows provide substantial cash flow stability

A major strength of the borrower are long term revenues split between PPAs (around 52% of revenues) or leases (around 43% of revenues) with residential solar customers. The PPAs have fixed prices or fixed prices with escalation tied to generation output while the leases provide a fix monthly payment subject to delivery of a minimum amount of generation. We estimate the remaining weighted average life of these contracts at more than 13 years. These revenues are resilient including sensitivities on generation output given the large and diversified portfolio totaling around 43,500 paying customers, which excludes prepaid or distressed systems. The next largest source of revenues are renewable energy credits that represent almost 5% of revenues and most of these revenues during the financing term are contracted albeit with counterparties with widely varying credit quality.

Also supportive of SPH's credit quality are the location of its assets in the West and East coast states that have policies supportive of renewable energy. California has the largest concentration of customers with around 47% of the SPH's systems while the northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts together represents around 37%.

Portfolio diversification reduces exposure to equipment with uncertain warranties

The borrower benefits from a diversified portfolio of residential solar systems that uses a wide variety of solar modules with a large majority from reputable manufacturers with valid warranties. Inverters used in SPH's assets are from mostly well established companies. Diversification and use of equipment from mostly reputable manufacturers reduce the risk from solar modules with uncertain warranties that affects around 20% of the portfolio. Operations and maintenance (O&M) and portfolio servicing are provided by ESE, which is an affiliate and guarantor of the borrower and also provides similar services third parties. As part of the overall O&M program, ESE also provides life cycle major maintenance such as replacing inverters, which is likely to occur within the next seven years and highlights the importance of its major maintenance reserve.

Large capital return to sponsor

HPS indirectly owns the borrower and is an experienced debt investor in the infrastructure sector. That said, we assume modest sponsor support on an ongoing basis given our understanding of substantial historical dividends paid to funds managed by HPS since at least 2019, additional dividends from the expected financing, and minimal remaining net capital exposure.

Financial Profile and Key Credit Metrics

Under the management base case, the borrower expects average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) around 1.63x, Project CFO to Debt of 5.1% and Debt to EBITDA of around 9.6x from 2022 through 2024. These metrics generally fall into the 'B' to 'Caa' category depending on the metric. Forecasted refinancing risk is high with approximately 80% million of the original debt outstanding and the management case incorporates aggressive assumptions including substantial contract renewals, continued low capital costs, and low and steady operating costs that enable SPH to ultimately repay its debt around 2042. Under a more conservative Moody's case, the borrower's metrics are weaker with DSCR averaging around 1.48x, Project CFO to debt of 4.1% and Debt to EBITDA of around 10.6x from 2022 through 2024. Refinancing risk is heightened with approximately $479 million of the debt outstanding. Moody's Case incorporates more conservative generation levels, higher O&M, discounts to realized SREC, and no re-contract renewals.

Liquidity Analysis

The project's liquidity primarily consists of a six-month DSRA that initially is expected to be cash funded and a separate major maintenance reserve. The DSRA can be alternatively funded with a letter of credit recourse to the borrower. The major maintenance reserve is expected to be initially cash funded at around $3 million with additional funding annually to address life cycle costs such as the replacement of inverters.

Structural Considerations

SPH's term loan is expected to benefit from certain project finance protections including security in the borrower's assets comprising mostly of stock in subsidiaries, guarantees from affiliates and parent companies, pledge of borrower's accounts, a 6-month DSRA, and an initial 50% excess cash flow sweep that rises to 75% by year 5. For approximately half of SPH's total assets, the term loan is expected to also have a 1st lien on the residential solar systems including a pledge of the system's PPA or lease agreements. For the operating companies with tax equity arrangements that represents the other half of SPH's total assets, SPH will be structurally subordinated with no security in the underlying assets. Other expected debt protections include a 1.15x DSCR financial covenant test, limitation on asset sales and investments, and limitation on additional debt and liens including at its operating companies that allows for up to $50 million of parity debt subject to rating affirmation.

RATING OUTLOOK

SPH's stable outlook reflects stable revenues and expected low but steady financial metrics with DSCR averaging at least around 1.48x and Project CFO to Debt averaging at least 4.1% over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

SPH rating could be upgraded if it were to substantially pay down debt much more than expected leading to significantly lower refinancing risk and financial metrics improve with Project CFO to Debt above 10%, DSCR above 2.0x, and Debt to EBITDA below 7.0x on a sustained basis.

The issuer's rating could be downgraded if DSCR drops below 1.45x, Project CFO to Debt drops below 4%, or adjusted debt to EBITDA increases to above 11x on a sustained basis.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Spruce Power Holdings, LLC (SPH) indirectly owns approximately 49,500 residential solar systems totaling around 326 MW (dc) of capacity located across 16 states. SPH's derives most of its revenue under long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) or lease agreements with residential customers. Additional sources of revenues include the sale of renewable energy credits. Energy Service Experts (ESE), an affiliate of the borrower, provides operations and maintenance (O&M) and other services. SPH is indirectly owned by funds managed by HPS Investment Partners (HPS).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

