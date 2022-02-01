Moody's assigns first time B1 rating to Spruce Power Holding, LLC's senior secured term loan. Outlook is stable

Approximately $600 million of debt affected
New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 rating to Spruce Power Holding, LLC's (SPH) $600
million, seven-year senior secured term loan. The
rating outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to refinance existing debt totaling
$520 million at various SPH subsidiaries or affiliates, provide
for a $42 million distribution, fund the debt service reserve,
and pay for transaction fees including a call premium.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Spruce Power Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured Term loan, Assigned
B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Spruce Power Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 rating reflects SPH's long term contracted revenues sourced
from its PPAs or leases with its residential solar customers, the
location of most of its assets in states with significant support for
renewables, and a large majority of its equipment sourced from reputable
manufacturers. The substantial amount of contracted cash flows
under SPH's PPAs or lease arrangements with a weighted average remaining
life of over 13 years provides substantial revenue predictability and
resiliency that represents SPH's greatest credit strength.
Further supporting SPH's credit quality is Energy Service Experts'
(ESE) experience providing O&M services in the residential solar sector
including to third parties and certain project finance protections including
a six month debt service reserve (DSRA), major maintenance reserve,
an excess cash sweep provision, and partial security in the underlying
assets.
However, the B1 rating also considers high leverage resulting in
low financial metrics in the 'B' to 'Caa' category
under Moody's Case, significant refinancing risk with at least
80% of the debt expected to be outstanding at maturity, and
structural subordination against operating companies that have tax equity
arrangements. Given SPH's high leverage, existing contracted
cash flows are insufficient to ensure full debt repayment over the long
term. The ultimate repayment of the term loan generally requires
aggressive assumptions of low and steady operating costs, sustained
low cost of capital, and long-term contract renewals with
a significant majority of customers at rates moderately discounted relative
to the original contract rate. Expectations of modest sponsor support,
roughly 20% of the modules with questionable warranties,
minimal financial strength of the broader Spruce organization excluding
SPH, and resource risk inherent to non-dispatchable renewable
projects are additional considerations for the rating.
DETAILED RATING CONSIDERATIONS
Contracted cash flows provide substantial cash flow stability
A major strength of the borrower are long term revenues split between
PPAs (around 52% of revenues) or leases (around 43% of revenues)
with residential solar customers. The PPAs have fixed prices or
fixed prices with escalation tied to generation output while the leases
provide a fix monthly payment subject to delivery of a minimum amount
of generation. We estimate the remaining weighted average life
of these contracts at more than 13 years. These revenues are resilient
including sensitivities on generation output given the large and diversified
portfolio totaling around 43,500 paying customers, which excludes
prepaid or distressed systems. The next largest source of revenues
are renewable energy credits that represent almost 5% of revenues
and most of these revenues during the financing term are contracted albeit
with counterparties with widely varying credit quality.
Also supportive of SPH's credit quality are the location of its
assets in the West and East coast states that have policies supportive
of renewable energy. California has the largest concentration of
customers with around 47% of the SPH's systems while the
northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut,
and Massachusetts together represents around 37%.
Portfolio diversification reduces exposure to equipment with uncertain
warranties
The borrower benefits from a diversified portfolio of residential solar
systems that uses a wide variety of solar modules with a large majority
from reputable manufacturers with valid warranties. Inverters used
in SPH's assets are from mostly well established companies.
Diversification and use of equipment from mostly reputable manufacturers
reduce the risk from solar modules with uncertain warranties that affects
around 20% of the portfolio. Operations and maintenance
(O&M) and portfolio servicing are provided by ESE, which is
an affiliate and guarantor of the borrower and also provides similar services
third parties. As part of the overall O&M program, ESE
also provides life cycle major maintenance such as replacing inverters,
which is likely to occur within the next seven years and highlights the
importance of its major maintenance reserve.
Large capital return to sponsor
HPS indirectly owns the borrower and is an experienced debt investor in
the infrastructure sector. That said, we assume modest sponsor
support on an ongoing basis given our understanding of substantial historical
dividends paid to funds managed by HPS since at least 2019, additional
dividends from the expected financing, and minimal remaining net
capital exposure.
Financial Profile and Key Credit Metrics
Under the management base case, the borrower expects average debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) around 1.63x, Project CFO to
Debt of 5.1% and Debt to EBITDA of around 9.6x from
2022 through 2024. These metrics generally fall into the 'B'
to 'Caa' category depending on the metric. Forecasted
refinancing risk is high with approximately 80% million of the
original debt outstanding and the management case incorporates aggressive
assumptions including substantial contract renewals, continued low
capital costs, and low and steady operating costs that enable SPH
to ultimately repay its debt around 2042. Under a more conservative
Moody's case, the borrower's metrics are weaker with
DSCR averaging around 1.48x, Project CFO to debt of 4.1%
and Debt to EBITDA of around 10.6x from 2022 through 2024.
Refinancing risk is heightened with approximately $479 million
of the debt outstanding. Moody's Case incorporates more conservative
generation levels, higher O&M, discounts to realized SREC,
and no re-contract renewals.
Liquidity Analysis
The project's liquidity primarily consists of a six-month
DSRA that initially is expected to be cash funded and a separate major
maintenance reserve. The DSRA can be alternatively funded with
a letter of credit recourse to the borrower. The major maintenance
reserve is expected to be initially cash funded at around $3 million
with additional funding annually to address life cycle costs such as the
replacement of inverters.
Structural Considerations
SPH's term loan is expected to benefit from certain project finance
protections including security in the borrower's assets comprising
mostly of stock in subsidiaries, guarantees from affiliates and
parent companies, pledge of borrower's accounts, a 6-month
DSRA, and an initial 50% excess cash flow sweep that rises
to 75% by year 5. For approximately half of SPH's
total assets, the term loan is expected to also have a 1st lien
on the residential solar systems including a pledge of the system's
PPA or lease agreements. For the operating companies with tax equity
arrangements that represents the other half of SPH's total assets,
SPH will be structurally subordinated with no security in the underlying
assets. Other expected debt protections include a 1.15x
DSCR financial covenant test, limitation on asset sales and investments,
and limitation on additional debt and liens including at its operating
companies that allows for up to $50 million of parity debt subject
to rating affirmation.
RATING OUTLOOK
SPH's stable outlook reflects stable revenues and expected low but
steady financial metrics with DSCR averaging at least around 1.48x
and Project CFO to Debt averaging at least 4.1% over the
next several years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
SPH rating could be upgraded if it were to substantially pay down debt
much more than expected leading to significantly lower refinancing risk
and financial metrics improve with Project CFO to Debt above 10%,
DSCR above 2.0x, and Debt to EBITDA below 7.0x on
a sustained basis.
The issuer's rating could be downgraded if DSCR drops below 1.45x,
Project CFO to Debt drops below 4%, or adjusted debt to EBITDA
increases to above 11x on a sustained basis.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Spruce Power Holdings, LLC (SPH) indirectly owns approximately 49,500
residential solar systems totaling around 326 MW (dc) of capacity located
across 16 states. SPH's derives most of its revenue under
long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) or lease agreements with residential
customers. Additional sources of revenues include the sale of renewable
energy credits. Energy Service Experts (ESE), an affiliate
of the borrower, provides operations and maintenance (O&M) and
other services. SPH is indirectly owned by funds managed by HPS
Investment Partners (HPS).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Clifford J Kim
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653