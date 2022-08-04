Moody's assigns first-time B1 ratings to M6 Midstream

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to M6 ETX Holdings II MidCo LLC (M6 Midstream), including a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B1 rating to its proposed $600 million 7-year senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

M6 Midstream is a private midstream company headquartered in Houston, Texas and primarily owned by EnCap Flatrock Midstream (the sponsor). The company owns natural gas gathering and processing (G&P), treatment and transportation assets in East Texas including 500,000 dedicated G&P acres and more than 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of transportation capacity over 3,500 miles of pipeline. M6 Midstream intends to use the proceeds of the proposed term loan to finance the acquisition of the company by its sponsor.

"M6 Midstream generates a stable revenue stream from a diverse group of customers, with close to 80% of revenue under fixed-fee contracts, providing a degree of certainty to cash flow available for debt service," commented Thomas Le Guay, a Moody's Assistant-Vice President. "Moreover, strong revenue growth and modest capital spending should allow the company to rapidly de-lever towards its targeted level of under 3.5x debt/EBITDA."

Assignments:

..Issuer: M6 ETX Holdings II MidCo LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: M6 ETX Holdings II MidCo LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

M6 Midstream's B1 CFR is supported by the company's integrated G&P and pipeline business model which provides good barriers to entry; the proximity and connection of its operations to the US Gulf Coast and strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export; its limited exposure to commodity prices, with close to 80% of revenue under fixed-fee contracts with a diverse and predominantly investment-grade customer base; and conservative financial policies characterized by moderate leverage and good liquidity. Debt/EBITDA will approximate 5.2x in 2022 after Moody's adjustments and is projected to decrease towards 3.7x in 2023 through EBITDA growth tied to highly visible rising customer drilling activity.

The ratings also consider M6 Midstream's relatively high exposure to volume risk, with only 23% of revenue derived from take-or-pay contracts, and another 23% indirectly related to take-or-pay contracts; it's geographic concentration in East Texas, with exposure to the Haynesville, Cotton Valley and Bossier basins; and potential capital needs to support future expansion projects. Cancellations or delays on identified new developments with existing customers in 2022 and 2023 could jeopardize the company's planned deleveraging trajectory.

The outlook is stable reflecting M6 Midstream's expected deleveraging, underpinned by growing cash flow which are partially insulated from commodity price and volume risk.

M6 Midstream has good liquidity, supported by cash and cash equivalents of $12 million and a $75 million revolving credit facility scheduled to mature in August 2027 (unrated) that will be undrawn at the closing of the transaction. Cash from operations is scheduled to average around $100 million per year over 2022-24 and will be sufficient to cover planned capital expenditures and debt amortization payments resulting in roughly breakeven free cash flow.

M6 Midstream will use the $600 million proceeds of the proposed term loan, in addition to $745 million of sponsor equity, to finance the acquisition of the company by its sponsor. The term loan matures in 2029 and is rated B1, the same as the CFR because of the small size of the revolver's potential priority claim. The $75 million revolver matures in 2027 and has a super-senior first-out priority claim to the company's assets over the term loan.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to $115 million, plus unlimited amounts subject to 4.5x net leverage, in addition to a $135 million accordion for the potential combination of gathering, processing and treatment assets from Align Midstream, subject to pro forma Total Net Leverage being no worse than at closing and an affirmation of the corporate ratings. No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of any material intellectual property to an unrestricted subsidiary. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such transfer is an arm's-length transaction with a bona-fide non-affiliate for bona-fide business purposes. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including that the consent of each Lender under the applicable Senior Facility directly adversely affected thereby shall be required with respect to any direct or indirect subordination. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

CIS-3: M6 Midstream's Credit Impact Score is moderately negative. There is a potential for carbon transition and demographic & societal trend risk factors to cause greater future negative credit impact over time, but there is limited credit impact to date.

E-4 (highly negative). M6 Midstream has a highly negative exposure to environmental risks mainly related to carbon transition risk and waste & pollution risk. The major drivers are the risks from spills and air emissions from pipelines and gathering & processing systems, as well as carbon transition exposure as economies pivot away from hydrocarbons. M6 Midstream's assets comprise natural gas gathering & processing and pipeline assets in East Texas.

S-4 (highly negative). M6 Midstream has a highly negative exposure to social risks mainly related to demographic & societal trends as well as responsible production. The major drivers are the opposition from local communities and from increasing regulatory hurdles. M6 Midstream's earnings are also susceptible to producers facing a high risk from societal trends. The company does benefit from its operations being exclusively in Texas, a state that is supportive of oil and gas operations.

G-3 (moderately negative). M6 Midstream's governance risks are moderately negative reflecting conservative financial policies characterized by moderate leverage and good liquidity. The company remains exposed to risks related to its concentrated ownership by a group of financial sponsors led by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, however the Momentum management team and financial sponsor have generally been more financially prudent than other private equity sponsors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require a substantial increase in scale and reduced volume risk through minimum volume or take-or-pay commitments, EBITDA above $300 million and debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 3.0x.

M6 Midstream could be downgraded should debt/EBITDA fail to decline below 4.0x as expected or if liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

M6 ETX Holdings II MidCo LLC is a private company formed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Momentum and other sponsors to acquire and operate midstream natural gas gathering and processing facilities and pipelines in East Texas.

