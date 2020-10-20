Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC; outlook negative

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) to Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC (fka Aruba Investments,
Inc./ dba ANGUS Chemical Company). Moody's also assigned
B1 ratings to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities,
consisting of a $125 million revolving credit facility maturing
2025 and $860 million USD/EUR term loan due 2027 and Caa1 rating
to the proposed $345 million second lien term loan due 2028.
The outlook is negative.
The ratings of Aruba Investments, Inc., including the
B2 CFR, B2-PD and all associated instrument ratings will
be withdrawn upon closing of the transaction and repayment of existing
debt. The acquisition involves only a change in ownership and a
recapitalization; however, ANGUS Chemical Company will continue
to operate.
The ratings are subject to the deal closing as proposed and the receipt
and review of the final documentation.
"The negative outlook reflects the significant increase in debt following
Golden Gate's 50% sale to Ardian and subsequently higher
leverage metrics," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's
Vice President and lead analyst for Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank
Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term
Loan Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
On October 13, 2020, Ardian signed a definitive agreement
to acquire a 50% ownership stake in ANGUS Chemical Company from
Golden Gate Capital for a total enterprise value of $2.25
billion. Proceeds from the proposed senior secured first lien term
loan and second lien term loan in conjunction with a new common equity
contribution from Ardian with rolled over equity contributions from Golden
Gate Capital and ANGUS management will fund Ardian's acquisition,
refinance existing debt, and pay transaction fees and expenses.
The B2 CFR reflects ANGUS' strong margins and continued free cash
flow generation despite the negative impact of weaker macroeconomic conditions
and expectations for weakening of credit metrics in 2020. ANGUS'
business profile is characterized by geographic diversity and solid market
positions serving a varied number of end markets, including several
fairly defensive end markets such as pharmaceutical, life sciences
and HPC (home and personal care), that partially offset exposure
to its industrial-related industries. The company enjoys
multiple barriers to entry including advanced formulations and backward
integration that support strong profitability and attractive EBITDA margins.
ANGUS' rating is constrained by elevated leverage following the
recapitalization with Moody's adjusted Debt EBITDA estimated at
7.3x in FY 2020 that will temporarily exceed the threshold for
the rating but is expected to decline towards mid-6x as the company
uses free cash flow to repay debt. The lack of scale and significant
operational concentration with dependence on two plants are additional
considerations limiting the rating. The rating also includes the
risks associated with private equity ownership.
Moody's expects ANGUS to have good liquidity over the next 12 months
with available cash on the balance sheet, positive free cash flow
generation and access to the revolving credit facility.
The proposed first lien term loan is not expected to contain financial
maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will
contain a springing maximum first lien leverage ratio that will be tested
when the revolver is more than 35% drawn at the end of the quarter.
The new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility
that could adversely impact creditors including an uncommitted incremental
first lien facility amount not to exceed the greater of $172 million
or 100% consolidated EBITDA plus an unlimited amount subject to
either a 5.0x pro forma first lien net leverage ratio (pari passu
secured debt), 7.0x pro forma senior secured net leverage
ratio (junior debt), or if unsecured, either a pro forma total
net leverage ratio equal or less than 7.25x or fixed charge coverage
ratio not less than 2.0x and if incurred to finance a permitted
acquisition or investment, ratio tests can be satisfied on a leverage
neutral basis. Only domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries must
provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release;
partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees.
Collateral leakage is permitted through transfers of assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries subject to the limitations in restricted payments and disposition
covenants; there are no additional blocker protections restricting
such transfer. The credit agreement requires 100% of net
cash proceeds from asset sales to be used to repay the credit facilities,
subject to a carve-out up to the greater of a $17 million
and 10% of the EBITDA grower amount and an 18 month reinvestment
period (which may be extended by an additional 180 days), with leverage-based
step-downs to 50% and 0% if the pro forma first lien
net leverage ratio is equal to or less than 4.5x and 4.0x,
respectively.
The B1 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured first lien credit
facilities are one notch above the B2 CFR reflecting their seniority in
the debt capital structure. The Caa1 rating assigned to the proposed
second lien term loan, two notches below the B2 CFR reflects the
subordination as the first lien credit facilities have a claim on substantially
all the assets of the company and guarantors and rank ahead of the second
lien term loan in terms of claims on such assets.
The negative outlook reflects the additional debt and subsequent increase
in leverage. Moody's expectations that several of ANGUS'
end markets, including paints and coatings, metalworking fluids,
synthetic rubber and electronics, will suffer from weaker demand
in 2020 as economic growth falters due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While these market segments account for a little under half of the company's
sales, increased exposure to other less cyclical end markets such
as pharmaceutical, life sciences and HPC should benefit from the
current pandemic and allow the company to generate sufficient EBITDA and
positive free cash flow in 2021 to reduce leverage towards 6.5x,
unless the global economic conditions worsen more than currently anticipated.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if leverage is above 6.0x
without progress towards deleveraging and free cash flow is negative for
a sustained period, or if there is a significant deterioration in
liquidity, a debt-financed acquisition or another large dividend.
Although not likely over the next 12 months, Moody's would
consider an upgrade if financial leverage, including Moody's
standard adjustments, is sustained below 5.0x, revenue
and free cash flow growth remain positive and the private equity sponsors
demonstrates a commitment to more conservative financial policies.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance
factors in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company,
environmental risks are categorized as moderate. However,
the chemical properties of several key raw materials, including
ammonia, propane and formaldehyde, could result in future
product and environmental liability claims if improperly handled.
ANGUS does not currently have any substantial litigation or remediation
related to environmental issues. ANGUS has clearly stated sustainability
and environment, health and safety policies on its website.
Several of the company's products are important chemical intermediates
in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Governance
risks are elevated due to private equity ownership by Golden Gate Capital
and Ardian, which includes a board of directors with majority representation
by members affiliated with the sponsors and reduced financial disclosure
requirements as a private company. ANGUS also has high financial
leverage and a fairly aggressive financial policy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Aruba Investments, Inc. is a holding company that owns ANGUS
Chemical Company. Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL,
ANGUS produces performance additives for end markets including paints
and coatings, pharmaceuticals, metalworking fluids,
personal care, agriculture, and biocides. ANGUS generated
approximately $342 million in revenue for the twelve months ending
June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
