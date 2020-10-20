Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC; outlook negative

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC (fka Aruba Investments, Inc./ dba ANGUS Chemical Company). Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities, consisting of a $125 million revolving credit facility maturing 2025 and $860 million USD/EUR term loan due 2027 and Caa1 rating to the proposed $345 million second lien term loan due 2028. The outlook is negative.

The ratings of Aruba Investments, Inc., including the B2 CFR, B2-PD and all associated instrument ratings will be withdrawn upon closing of the transaction and repayment of existing debt. The acquisition involves only a change in ownership and a recapitalization; however, ANGUS Chemical Company will continue to operate.

The ratings are subject to the deal closing as proposed and the receipt and review of the final documentation.

"The negative outlook reflects the significant increase in debt following Golden Gate's 50% sale to Ardian and subsequently higher leverage metrics," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

On October 13, 2020, Ardian signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50% ownership stake in ANGUS Chemical Company from Golden Gate Capital for a total enterprise value of $2.25 billion. Proceeds from the proposed senior secured first lien term loan and second lien term loan in conjunction with a new common equity contribution from Ardian with rolled over equity contributions from Golden Gate Capital and ANGUS management will fund Ardian's acquisition, refinance existing debt, and pay transaction fees and expenses.

The B2 CFR reflects ANGUS' strong margins and continued free cash flow generation despite the negative impact of weaker macroeconomic conditions and expectations for weakening of credit metrics in 2020. ANGUS' business profile is characterized by geographic diversity and solid market positions serving a varied number of end markets, including several fairly defensive end markets such as pharmaceutical, life sciences and HPC (home and personal care), that partially offset exposure to its industrial-related industries. The company enjoys multiple barriers to entry including advanced formulations and backward integration that support strong profitability and attractive EBITDA margins.

ANGUS' rating is constrained by elevated leverage following the recapitalization with Moody's adjusted Debt EBITDA estimated at 7.3x in FY 2020 that will temporarily exceed the threshold for the rating but is expected to decline towards mid-6x as the company uses free cash flow to repay debt. The lack of scale and significant operational concentration with dependence on two plants are additional considerations limiting the rating. The rating also includes the risks associated with private equity ownership.

Moody's expects ANGUS to have good liquidity over the next 12 months with available cash on the balance sheet, positive free cash flow generation and access to the revolving credit facility.

The proposed first lien term loan is not expected to contain financial maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will contain a springing maximum first lien leverage ratio that will be tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn at the end of the quarter. The new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that could adversely impact creditors including an uncommitted incremental first lien facility amount not to exceed the greater of $172 million or 100% consolidated EBITDA plus an unlimited amount subject to either a 5.0x pro forma first lien net leverage ratio (pari passu secured debt), 7.0x pro forma senior secured net leverage ratio (junior debt), or if unsecured, either a pro forma total net leverage ratio equal or less than 7.25x or fixed charge coverage ratio not less than 2.0x and if incurred to finance a permitted acquisition or investment, ratio tests can be satisfied on a leverage neutral basis. Only domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees. Collateral leakage is permitted through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries subject to the limitations in restricted payments and disposition covenants; there are no additional blocker protections restricting such transfer. The credit agreement requires 100% of net cash proceeds from asset sales to be used to repay the credit facilities, subject to a carve-out up to the greater of a $17 million and 10% of the EBITDA grower amount and an 18 month reinvestment period (which may be extended by an additional 180 days), with leverage-based step-downs to 50% and 0% if the pro forma first lien net leverage ratio is equal to or less than 4.5x and 4.0x, respectively.

The B1 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities are one notch above the B2 CFR reflecting their seniority in the debt capital structure. The Caa1 rating assigned to the proposed second lien term loan, two notches below the B2 CFR reflects the subordination as the first lien credit facilities have a claim on substantially all the assets of the company and guarantors and rank ahead of the second lien term loan in terms of claims on such assets.

The negative outlook reflects the additional debt and subsequent increase in leverage. Moody's expectations that several of ANGUS' end markets, including paints and coatings, metalworking fluids, synthetic rubber and electronics, will suffer from weaker demand in 2020 as economic growth falters due to the coronavirus pandemic. While these market segments account for a little under half of the company's sales, increased exposure to other less cyclical end markets such as pharmaceutical, life sciences and HPC should benefit from the current pandemic and allow the company to generate sufficient EBITDA and positive free cash flow in 2021 to reduce leverage towards 6.5x, unless the global economic conditions worsen more than currently anticipated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if leverage is above 6.0x without progress towards deleveraging and free cash flow is negative for a sustained period, or if there is a significant deterioration in liquidity, a debt-financed acquisition or another large dividend. Although not likely over the next 12 months, Moody's would consider an upgrade if financial leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments, is sustained below 5.0x, revenue and free cash flow growth remain positive and the private equity sponsors demonstrates a commitment to more conservative financial policies.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company, environmental risks are categorized as moderate. However, the chemical properties of several key raw materials, including ammonia, propane and formaldehyde, could result in future product and environmental liability claims if improperly handled. ANGUS does not currently have any substantial litigation or remediation related to environmental issues. ANGUS has clearly stated sustainability and environment, health and safety policies on its website. Several of the company's products are important chemical intermediates in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Governance risks are elevated due to private equity ownership by Golden Gate Capital and Ardian, which includes a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated with the sponsors and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company. ANGUS also has high financial leverage and a fairly aggressive financial policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Aruba Investments, Inc. is a holding company that owns ANGUS Chemical Company. Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, ANGUS produces performance additives for end markets including paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, metalworking fluids, personal care, agriculture, and biocides. ANGUS generated approximately $342 million in revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

