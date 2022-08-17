Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Deer Investment Holdings Limited; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Deer Investment Holdings Limited.

The rating outlook is stable.

The rating is dependent on the satisfactory documentation and successful completion of the acquisition financing for Carlyle's acquisition of HCP Global Limited. A failure to meet such conditions could pressure the rating.

Moody's assessed Deer's financial performance when considering HCP's financial profile because HCP will be Deer's only operating subsidiary upon the completion of the acquisition.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The B2 CFR reflects HCP's long operating track record, strong market position, very good liquidity and good profitability," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"On the other hand, the rating is constrained by HCP's small revenue scale and exposure to cyclical end markets, high financial leverage and ownership by a private equity firm," adds Xiong.

Founded in 1960, HCP has over 60 years of operating history in the cosmetic and skincare product packaging manufacturing industry. The company is a market leader in the rigid plastic packaging sector.

On the other hand, the company's absolute revenue scale is small and it operates in a highly competitive and fragmented market. Its products focus on and are limited to premium packaging for cosmetic and skincare products, which are discretionary purchases by consumers.

The company has on average over 20 years of business relationship with cosmetic market leaders, including Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) (A1 stable) and L'Oreal S.A. (Aa1 stable). For 2021, HCP generated around 40% of its total revenues from these two companies. These longstanding business relationships provide a degree of revenue visibility over the next two years.

Moody's expects HCP will benefit from the strong recovery in the cosmetic and skincare industry, underpinned by consumers' return to offices with normalized routines. Moody's also expects this recovery to benefit large incumbents in the cosmetic and skincare sector, and for consumers to continue to trade up for premium products.

Notwithstanding the above, Moody's expects HCP's revenue recovery to slow to 5%-6% growth in 2022 due to the pandemic-related disruptions in China (A1 stable), particularly during the first four months of the year. The company's revenue growth should be much stronger at 15%-20% for 2023, driven by organic revenue growth and synergistic benefits with Tokiwa, a Carlyle-owned cosmetic and skincare original equipment manufacturer based in Japan.

HCP has exhibited strong adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 24%-25%, historically supported by its focus on premium products and significant manufacturing capacities in China, where costs are comparatively lower. Due to pandemic-related disruptions and product mix changes, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin declined significantly to around 16.5% for 2021. Moody's expects HCP's sales to higher-margined North American and European markets to increase proportionally and pandemic-related disruptions to gradually subside over the next 12-18 months, which should help the company's margin recovery.

Additionally, despite the fact that most of its customer contracts are fixed price, HCP has demonstrated an ability to negotiate with its large customers to pass through some of its significant cost increases. This should temper the negative impact of rising raw material, labor and freight costs. Consequently, Moody's expects HCP's adjusted EBITDA margin to recover to 18.5%-21.0% over the next 12-18 months.

As a result, Moody's expects HCP's financial leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to improve toward 7.5x-8.0x in 2022 and 5.5x-6.0x in 2023, from 11.7x in 2021. The starting leverage level is weak for the B2 CFR, although this is mitigated by HCP's very good liquidity and expected positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

Deer's ratings also consider the company's private company status, which result in low corporate transparency. In addition, Moody's has considered event risks related to material merger and acquisitions and financing activities, given its full ownership by a private equity firm.

HCP's liquidity will be very good upon completion of the acquisition financing. Its liquidity is supported by an expected $35 million opening cash balance, a $75 million undrawn revolving credit facility, and an expected largely positive free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months. Meanwhile, the company will not have any material debt maturity until 2029.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

As a manufacturer of packaging products made of plastic and metal for the cosmetic and skincare industry, HCP is exposed to environmental and social risks stemming from an increasing focus on sustainable packaging among consumers, customers and regulators. These trends could result in not only lower volumes but also incremental costs, which will weigh on the company's profitability and cash flow. According to the company, around 35% of its products are made using recycled materials.

With regard to governance risks, HCP is controlled by private equity firm, the Carlyle, which like other financial sponsors has tolerance for relatively high leverage in the companies it controls.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HCP's operating performance will recover, supported by strong demand growth; and that its financial leverage will improve to a level consistent with the B2 rating over the next two years, while maintaining good liquidity. The outlook also assumes that the company will not embark on any material debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if HCP's adjusted debt/EBITDA improves to 4.5x on a sustained basis, and if it maintains positive free cash flow generation and a good liquidity profile.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could develop if the company's operating performance materially deteriorates or it embarks on large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, such that its Moody's-adjusted leverage fails to improve toward 6.0x and its free cash flow remains negative for a prolonged period. Downward pressure on the rating could also arise if the company's liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1960, HCP currently has 10 manufacturing plants and 11 sales office across China, Europe and America. Upon completion of the acquisition, Carlyle will own a 100% stake in HCP through its various intermediate holding companies, including Deer.

