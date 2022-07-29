Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to ETC; outlook stable

Paris, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Eos Finco S.a.r.l. (ETC or the company), a global distributor of telecom equipment. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €972 million equivalent backed senior secured term loan (term loan) and €185 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by the company. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed transaction will be used to finance the acquisition of ETC by private equity firm Cinven Group Ltd.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ETC's B2 CFR reflects its leading market position as a global distributor of telecom equipment with a comprehensive product offering, which encompasses network equipment and active equipment across all telecom technologies. The rating is also supported by the company's strong revenue growth prospects over the next 3-5 years driven by the rollout of fibre optics and fifth generation (5G) mobile networks.

Strong revenue growth over the next 12-18 months will support a reduction in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to around 5.0x from an opening leverage of around 6.5x (based on figures for the last twelve months ended 30 April 2022) as well as Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt of around 5%. Moody's regards the company's higher tolerance for leverage under the company's new private equity ownership as a governance risk under its ESG framework.

In addition to the high opening leverage, the rating is constrained by the company's narrow focus on the outsourced telecom equipment procurement market and its high customer concentration as reflected by the fourteen largest customers accounting for around 54% of revenue in 2021 on a proforma basis, of which 28% with Altice USA's subsidiaries Suddenlink and Optimum. Overall, Altice-owned entities accounted for around 45% of total revenue.

Moreover, there is also the risk that debt-funded acquisitions will hinder deleveraging given the company's acquisitive strategy. Moody's currently assumes that the company will not undertake material debt-funded acquisitions, which could result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining over 5.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's understands the company will take the necessary steps to hedge its currency exposure at closing or shortly after given than the term loan will be fully denominated in USD while the company generated about two-thirds of its revenue in the US in 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views ETC's liquidity as adequate. This reflects the rating agency's expectations of positive free cash flow of around €60 million p.a., which will help strengthen the company's liquidity given the low cash balances of €5 million at closing and initial reliance on the revolving credit facility of €185 million, which will be undrawn at closing but could be used to fund small acquisitions. The nearest debt maturity is the RCF in 2028. The term loan will mature in 2029.

Moody's expects the company to maintain comfortable headroom under the springing covenant attached to the RCF and tested when drawn by 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the term loan and RCF, in line with the CFR, reflect their pari passu ranking in the capital structure, a collateral package comprising substantially all assets of the US subsidiary guarantors among other things, and upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the group representing 80% of EBITDA. The B2-PD probability of default rating, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate typical for bank debt structures with a loose set of financial covenants.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook factors in Moody's expectations that the company will continue to deliver strong organic growth, leading to a reduction in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to around 5.0x over the next 12-18 months and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt of around 5%. The stable outlook does not assume large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could materialise if: customer concentration risk continues to decline; the company continues to generate strong organic growth leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing towards 4.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increasing to around 10%; and the company maintains a conservative financial policy with respect to debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder returns.

Negative pressure on the rating could materialise if: organic growth is less than currently expected by Moody's or debt-funded acquisitions result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA not reducing to well below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months; Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt reduces to low single percentage digits; or liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, ETC is a leading global distributor of telecom equipment. Its product offering spans over 50 thousand stock-keeping units (SKUs) across fixed and mobile technologies as well as active and passive equipment. It generated revenue of around €1.1 billion in 2021 pro forma acquisitions completed to date.

