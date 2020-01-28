Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to IM Group SAS; stable outlook

B2 rating assigned to the proposed senior secured notes
Paris, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time
B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) to IM Group SAS (IMG, or Isabel Marant), the
ultimate holding company owner of French luxury apparel retailer Isabel
Marant. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating,
with a loss given default (LGD) assessment of LGD5, to the proposed
EUR200 million senior secured notes due 2025, to be issued by IM
Group SAS. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to (1) repay certain
existing bank debt; (2) partly repay shareholders as part of the
group's reorganization, which comprises the merger of certain
holding companies of the group, and (3) pay related transaction
costs.
"Isabel Marant's B2 rating reflects the company's good brand
recognition in the luxury fashion segment, its diversified distribution
channels and geographic presence, its solid and growing profitability,
and our expectations of positive free cash flow", says Guillaume
Leglise, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for
Isabel Marant. "The rating also incorporates Isabel Marant's
small scale, its high exposure to fashion risk, limited brand
portfolio primarily focused on womenswear and its high initial leverage",
adds Mr Leglise.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating reflects the company's balanced distribution channels
and its geographically diversified footprint. Thanks to its wholesale
operations, which represent around 70% of sales (including
e-commerce partners), the company benefits from good revenue
visibility as orders are received prior to production runs, on average
six months ahead of delivery and payments, which reduces inventory
risk.
The rating incorporates IMG's solid profitability, which compares
favourably with that of other rated apparel and fashion retail companies.
IMG's EBITDA margin (as adjusted by Moody's) was around 30%
in the 12 months to 30 September 2019, broadly stable over the past
few years. The company's high price tags also give more pricing
flexibility, protecting margins from the adverse effects of fluctuations
in commodity prices.
The B2 CFR is constrained by the company's exposure to high fashion
risk, which can create some volatility in revenues and earnings.
The company's product offering primarily focuses on women's
luxury ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, targeting
fashionable and affluent customers. As such, IMG competes
against a number of companies, including traditional high-end
luxury brands and 'affordable luxury' brands.
The rating is also constrained by IMG's limited scale, with revenues
of EUR178 million in the twelve months to 30 September 2019, and
its relatively narrow brand focus, with its product offering largely
associated with the name of its founder and main designer, Ms Isabelle
Marant. Moody's believes that the company's success
relies heavily on its founder, and as such, its credit profile
includes some key person risk considerations, as Ms Marant remains
pivotal in the design of collections, and ultimately the brand recognition
of the company. Nevertheless, the company has strengthened
its internal design capabilities over the past few years, and now
benefits from an in-house design and development team of 50 people.
Furthermore, the B2 rating factors in the company's high leverage
-- defined as debt/EBITDA, after Moody's adjustments
principally for capitalised operating leases, capitalised design
costs, and factoring arrangements -- which the rating
agency estimates at 4.9x in the twelve months to 30 September 2019,
including the proposed transaction. This relatively high leverage
is mitigated by the company's good deleveraging prospects,
supported by the planned retail store rollout strategy. Moody's
expects that this expansion in retail, if successful, may
support double digit growth in EBITDA, allowing leverage to decrease
to below 4.5x in the next 18 months.
Moody's believes that the company's fast-paced expansion
strategy carries execution risks. That said, the successful
openings in recent years (22 store openings in 2018/19), coupled
with the short cash payback period (less than 1.5 years on average)
help mitigate the execution risks of this strategy. Also,
the strengthening of omnichannel activities (already representing 23%
of sales in 2019), notably with the recent opening of a Tmall website
(a Chinese B2C retail platform), will also support future earnings
and margins. The company should also benefit from the solid growth
prospects of the luxury apparel market, which Moody's expects
to continue to grow by mid-single digit in the next few years,
fueled by growing demand from younger generation and Chinese consumers.
Moody's expects the company to generate between EUR10 million to
EUR20 million of positive free cash flow per year, thanks to its
high profitability, earnings growth stemming from store openings
and an asset-light business model, derived from the magnitude
of its wholesale operations. Pro forma for the proposed bond transaction,
IMG's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by: (1) EUR42.5
million of opening cash on balance sheet; (2) Moody's expectations
of positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months; and
(3) the absence of significant debt maturities until 2025. While
the company has no revolving credit facility in place, Moody's
believes its internal liquidity sources should be sufficient to withstand
seasonal fluctuations in working capital and capital spending needs in
light of its solid operating cash flow.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Overall, Moody's considers social risk to be moderate for the apparel
retail industry. Changes in customer behavior, notably the
shift to online, creates challenges for incumbent retailers.
However, for IMG, this competitive risk is limited because
the company has bolstered its omnichannel capabilities in recent years
and it is already well present online (23% of revenues in 2019).
Digital marketing and social media visibility are also important in fashion
retail, and in line with its current strategy, IMG will need
to continue to invest in technology and digital capabilities to remain
competitive.
As an apparel retailer, the company is also subject to social factors
such as responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection. The company strives to adhere to high
ethical standards vis-à-vis its suppliers and their
working conditions.
The company is majority owned by Montefiore Investment (50.6%),
which as a private equity sponsor, can have a high tolerance for
leverage. Governance can also be comparatively less transparent
than listed companies. However, Moody's understands
that Montifiore's investment time horizon is longer that the average
private equity firm and Moody's expects that the large ownership
of the founder and main designer (Ms Isabelle Marant, 38.9%),
and other co-founders and managers (10.5%) will support
longer-term sustainable strategies to develop the company.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The CFR is assigned to IM Group SAS, which is the holding company
and the top entity of the restricted group. The capital structure
consists of the senior secured notes for EUR200 million..
The notes will benefit, on a first-priority basis,
from a security package including certain share pledges, intercompany
receivables and bank accounts.
The B2 rating assigned to IM Group SAS' senior secured notes is in line
with the CFR. Moody's assessment also factors in significant
limitations on the enforcement of the guarantees and collateral under
French law. The PDR of B1-PD reflects the use of a 35%
family recovery assumption, consistent with a bond capital structure
and no financial covenants.
The bond indenture includes a specified change of control event,
permitting one change of control of the company without triggering a requirement
to offer to repurchase the notes, assuming the resulting consolidated
net leverage is less than 2.8x.
The capital structure also includes subordinated shareholder debt of EUR174.4
million. This shareholder debt, which is represented by a
convertible bond with a contractual maturity of nine years (due in 2029),
is not included in the rating agency's credit metric calculations
as its terms meet Moody's published criteria for full equity treatment.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that IMG
will deliver sales and earnings growth in the next 12-18 months
as it continues to expand its retail network, in a controlled manner.
Moody's expects the company's revenues will also benefit from
good growth prospects in the 'apparel luxury' segment. With good
earnings growth Moody's expects that leverage will decrease to below
4.5x in the next 18 months and that the company will generate solid
free cash flow.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is evidence of pressure on
IMG's sales and earnings growth as a result of difficulties in implementing
its international retail expansion or a decline in operating margins indicating
that products are losing appeal with the company's higher end consumers.
Quantitatively, an adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio rising towards 5.5x
could trigger a downgrade. Also, a deterioration in liquidity
owing to negative free cash flow could put pressure on the rating.
Upward rating pressure is currently constrained by the company's
small scale and single-brand focus in the highly competitive and
fast-moving luxury fashion industry. Moody's could upgrade
the ratings if IMG shows that its new collections are resonating with
core customers while establishing a longer track record of profitable
growth. An upgrade would also require IMG to deliver and maintain
positive free cash flow and improved credit metrics, such as adjusted
debt/EBITDA sustainably below 4.0x and adjusted EBITA/interest
expense above 2.5x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, France, IM Group SAS is a holding
company, owner of Isabel Marant, a French luxury apparel company,
designing and distributing women ready-to-wear products
(dress, T-shirts, bags, shoes) and accessories
(belts, jewelry). Founded by Ms Isabelle Marant in 1994,
the company products are offered through two main lines, Isabel
Marant (60% of revenues) and "Isabel Marant Etoile"
(40% of revenues). IMG is part of the Federation Française
de la Mode and takes part of shows during the Paris Fashion Week since
1994. The company has also started to diversify into menswear in
late 2018. The company reported EUR178 million of revenue and EUR54.5
million of EBITDA in the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Guillaume Leglise
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454