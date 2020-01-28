Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to IM Group SAS; stable outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers IM Group SAS Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to IM Group SAS; stable outlook 28 Jan 2020 B2 rating assigned to the proposed senior secured notes Paris, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to IM Group SAS (IMG, or Isabel Marant), the ultimate holding company owner of French luxury apparel retailer Isabel Marant. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating, with a loss given default (LGD) assessment of LGD5, to the proposed EUR200 million senior secured notes due 2025, to be issued by IM Group SAS. The outlook is stable. The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to (1) repay certain existing bank debt; (2) partly repay shareholders as part of the group's reorganization, which comprises the merger of certain holding companies of the group, and (3) pay related transaction costs. "Isabel Marant's B2 rating reflects the company's good brand recognition in the luxury fashion segment, its diversified distribution channels and geographic presence, its solid and growing profitability, and our expectations of positive free cash flow", says Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for Isabel Marant. "The rating also incorporates Isabel Marant's small scale, its high exposure to fashion risk, limited brand portfolio primarily focused on womenswear and its high initial leverage", adds Mr Leglise. RATINGS RATIONALE The B2 rating reflects the company's balanced distribution channels and its geographically diversified footprint. Thanks to its wholesale operations, which represent around 70% of sales (including e-commerce partners), the company benefits from good revenue visibility as orders are received prior to production runs, on average six months ahead of delivery and payments, which reduces inventory risk. The rating incorporates IMG's solid profitability, which compares favourably with that of other rated apparel and fashion retail companies. IMG's EBITDA margin (as adjusted by Moody's) was around 30% in the 12 months to 30 September 2019, broadly stable over the past few years. The company's high price tags also give more pricing flexibility, protecting margins from the adverse effects of fluctuations in commodity prices. The B2 CFR is constrained by the company's exposure to high fashion risk, which can create some volatility in revenues and earnings. The company's product offering primarily focuses on women's luxury ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, targeting fashionable and affluent customers. As such, IMG competes against a number of companies, including traditional high-end luxury brands and 'affordable luxury' brands. The rating is also constrained by IMG's limited scale, with revenues of EUR178 million in the twelve months to 30 September 2019, and its relatively narrow brand focus, with its product offering largely associated with the name of its founder and main designer, Ms Isabelle Marant. Moody's believes that the company's success relies heavily on its founder, and as such, its credit profile includes some key person risk considerations, as Ms Marant remains pivotal in the design of collections, and ultimately the brand recognition of the company. Nevertheless, the company has strengthened its internal design capabilities over the past few years, and now benefits from an in-house design and development team of 50 people. Furthermore, the B2 rating factors in the company's high leverage -- defined as debt/EBITDA, after Moody's adjustments principally for capitalised operating leases, capitalised design costs, and factoring arrangements -- which the rating agency estimates at 4.9x in the twelve months to 30 September 2019, including the proposed transaction. This relatively high leverage is mitigated by the company's good deleveraging prospects, supported by the planned retail store rollout strategy. Moody's expects that this expansion in retail, if successful, may support double digit growth in EBITDA, allowing leverage to decrease to below 4.5x in the next 18 months. Moody's believes that the company's fast-paced expansion strategy carries execution risks. That said, the successful openings in recent years (22 store openings in 2018/19), coupled with the short cash payback period (less than 1.5 years on average) help mitigate the execution risks of this strategy. Also, the strengthening of omnichannel activities (already representing 23% of sales in 2019), notably with the recent opening of a Tmall website (a Chinese B2C retail platform), will also support future earnings and margins. The company should also benefit from the solid growth prospects of the luxury apparel market, which Moody's expects to continue to grow by mid-single digit in the next few years, fueled by growing demand from younger generation and Chinese consumers. Moody's expects the company to generate between EUR10 million to EUR20 million of positive free cash flow per year, thanks to its high profitability, earnings growth stemming from store openings and an asset-light business model, derived from the magnitude of its wholesale operations. Pro forma for the proposed bond transaction, IMG's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by: (1) EUR42.5 million of opening cash on balance sheet; (2) Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months; and (3) the absence of significant debt maturities until 2025. While the company has no revolving credit facility in place, Moody's believes its internal liquidity sources should be sufficient to withstand seasonal fluctuations in working capital and capital spending needs in light of its solid operating cash flow. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Overall, Moody's considers social risk to be moderate for the apparel retail industry. Changes in customer behavior, notably the shift to online, creates challenges for incumbent retailers. However, for IMG, this competitive risk is limited because the company has bolstered its omnichannel capabilities in recent years and it is already well present online (23% of revenues in 2019). Digital marketing and social media visibility are also important in fashion retail, and in line with its current strategy, IMG will need to continue to invest in technology and digital capabilities to remain competitive. As an apparel retailer, the company is also subject to social factors such as responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection. The company strives to adhere to high ethical standards vis-à-vis its suppliers and their working conditions. The company is majority owned by Montefiore Investment (50.6%), which as a private equity sponsor, can have a high tolerance for leverage. Governance can also be comparatively less transparent than listed companies. However, Moody's understands that Montifiore's investment time horizon is longer that the average private equity firm and Moody's expects that the large ownership of the founder and main designer (Ms Isabelle Marant, 38.9%), and other co-founders and managers (10.5%) will support longer-term sustainable strategies to develop the company. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The CFR is assigned to IM Group SAS, which is the holding company and the top entity of the restricted group. The capital structure consists of the senior secured notes for EUR200 million.. The notes will benefit, on a first-priority basis, from a security package including certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. The B2 rating assigned to IM Group SAS' senior secured notes is in line with the CFR. Moody's assessment also factors in significant limitations on the enforcement of the guarantees and collateral under French law. The PDR of B1-PD reflects the use of a 35% family recovery assumption, consistent with a bond capital structure and no financial covenants. The bond indenture includes a specified change of control event, permitting one change of control of the company without triggering a requirement to offer to repurchase the notes, assuming the resulting consolidated net leverage is less than 2.8x. The capital structure also includes subordinated shareholder debt of EUR174.4 million. This shareholder debt, which is represented by a convertible bond with a contractual maturity of nine years (due in 2029), is not included in the rating agency's credit metric calculations as its terms meet Moody's published criteria for full equity treatment. RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that IMG will deliver sales and earnings growth in the next 12-18 months as it continues to expand its retail network, in a controlled manner. Moody's expects the company's revenues will also benefit from good growth prospects in the 'apparel luxury' segment. With good earnings growth Moody's expects that leverage will decrease to below 4.5x in the next 18 months and that the company will generate solid free cash flow. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is evidence of pressure on IMG's sales and earnings growth as a result of difficulties in implementing its international retail expansion or a decline in operating margins indicating that products are losing appeal with the company's higher end consumers. Quantitatively, an adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio rising towards 5.5x could trigger a downgrade. Also, a deterioration in liquidity owing to negative free cash flow could put pressure on the rating. Upward rating pressure is currently constrained by the company's small scale and single-brand focus in the highly competitive and fast-moving luxury fashion industry. Moody's could upgrade the ratings if IMG shows that its new collections are resonating with core customers while establishing a longer track record of profitable growth. An upgrade would also require IMG to deliver and maintain positive free cash flow and improved credit metrics, such as adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 4.0x and adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 2.5x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Paris, France, IM Group SAS is a holding company, owner of Isabel Marant, a French luxury apparel company, designing and distributing women ready-to-wear products (dress, T-shirts, bags, shoes) and accessories (belts, jewelry). Founded by Ms Isabelle Marant in 1994, the company products are offered through two main lines, Isabel Marant (60% of revenues) and "Isabel Marant Etoile" (40% of revenues). IMG is part of the Federation Française de la Mode and takes part of shows during the Paris Fashion Week since 1994. The company has also started to diversify into menswear in late 2018. The company reported EUR178 million of revenue and EUR54.5 million of EBITDA in the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Guillaume Leglise

AVP-Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

