Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) to LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC (dba AOC). Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $1.26 billion
senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving
credit facility. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the term loan, a $40 million draw on the
revolver and $350 million of other indebtedness, along with
$955 million of equity will be applied towards the purchase of
AOC by Lone Star Funds to repay existing indebtedness, transaction
related fees and expenses.
The ratings on Composite Resins Holding BV (B1 CFR and B1-PD),
and Composite Resins Subholding BV (B1 senior secured term loan and senior
secured revolving credit facility) will be withdrawn upon repayment of
the outstanding debt.
The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed
and review of final documentation.
"The assigned ratings reflect the additional debt to finance the acquisition
by Lone Star Funds and weaker credit metrics relative to that under its
previous owner, which is partially mitigated by AOC's top
industry position in the global composite resins market benefitting from
tailwinds in a number of end markets," said Domenick R.
Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for LSF11 A5 HoldCo
LLC.
Assignments:
..Issuer: LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
AOC's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) is constrained by its leveraged
capital structure and weaker credit metrics following the increase of
approximately $1 billion in debt to finance Lone Star's acquisition
of the company. Moody's projects Debt/EBITDA of approximately
6.0x, including standard adjustments, and anticipates
leverage will remain elevated through 2022. Moody's estimates
that Det/EBITDA will decline slightly towards 5.5x primarily through
further revenue and EBITDA growth with only modest debt reduction.
AOC's rating is also affected by its limited product diversity with
significant exposure to unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester
resins (VER). The rating is further tempered by exposure to cyclical
end markets such as infrastructure, construction and transportation,
which can lead to depressed volumes and volatile operating performance
during recessions as evidenced during the pandemic in FY 2020.
Customer concentration is another risk, with the top 10 customers
accounting for about 28% of sales; however, high customer
retention and long-term relationships offset some of this risk.
Although AOC has a good geographic footprint, sales are highly concentrated
in more mature markets, especially North America. Exposure
to raw material price volatility is another negative factor. Moody's
also considers risks related to private equity ownership, including
more aggressive financial policies compared to public companies,
as limiting factors to the rating.
The B2 CFR reflects AOC's strong industry positions with a top-3
position in the highly consolidated UPR and VER markets. Moody's
believes that the company has been able to improve its margins by working
directly with its customers to create products that are tailored to specific
applications and has reduced its exposure to the more commoditized part
of this market. The rating is further underpinned by well-balanced
end market diversity, with significant exposure to the growth in
a broad range of CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)
and Colorants applications. AOC benefits from its technical capabilities
and innovation that allows product customization, which often command
higher margins and help maintain customer loyalty. Management has
also taken a number of initiatives to expand EBITDA margins including
improving product mix by deemphasizing low profitability business and
optimizing procurement. AOC has good operational diversity with
12 manufacturing sites mainly in the US and Europe that enable close geographic
proximity to customers as transportation costs can have a material impact
on the delivered cost of the products. Additionally, many
of its products have a limited shelf life, which increases the importance
of timely deliveries. Moderate capex requirements and increased
capacity utilization should allow positive free cash flow generation.
ESG CONDISERTATIONS
Moody's considers environmental, social and governance factors in
the rating. As a company that utilizes many commodity chemicals
in its operations, environmental risks are categorized as very high.
AOC's main raw material, styrene, is classified as a
possible human carcinogen and the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration
(OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cite a number of potential
health risks to humans following chronic exposure to styrene. AOC's
present environmental reserves are immaterial with provisions of about
$806,000 for remediating past soil pollution. Moreover,
AOC is focused on sustainability through the development of green products
that contain low VOC resins, no styrene or high recycled content.
AOC's resins are also important contributors to advanced composite
materials that are used in light-weighting to reduce fuel emissions.
Governance risks are above-average, however, due to
the risks associated with private equity ownership which include a minority
representation of independent directors on the board, limited financial
disclosure requirements as a private company and more aggressive financial
policies including higher leverage compared to most public companies
STRUCTURAL CONDISERTATIONS
As proposed, the new first lien term loan facility is expected to
provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental
first lien debt capacity up to (i) the greater of $310 million
and 1.0.x of consolidated EBITDA; plus (ii) unused
amounts under the General Debt Basket, plus unlimited amounts subject
to a first lien net leverage ratio of 4.5x. Amounts up to
the greater of $310 million and 1.0.x of consolidated
EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial
first lien term loan. There are no express "blocker" provisions
which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries;
such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and
other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are
not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting
in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of
the credit agreement may be materially different.
The B1 ratings assigned to the proposed $1.26 billion 7-year
first lien term loan and $200 million 5-year revolving credit
facility are one notch above the B2 CFR reflecting their first lien claim
on substantially all assets. The revolver has a springing first
lien net leverage ratio covenant of 7.25x which is tested if the
facility is 35% drawn at the end of the quarter commencing the
first two fiscal quarters following the close. The covenant is
not expected to be tested over the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's expects AOC to maintain good liquidity including cash on
the balance of at least $70 million, access to its revolving
credit facility and positive free cash flow generation of around $100
million over the next 12 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AOC's
financial performance will continue to be supported by a favorable UPR
market environment, that the company will sustain credit metrics
commensurate with the B2 rating with adjusted leverage between 5.5x
to 6.0x and maintain good liquidity during the rating horizon.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade the rating if Debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x
on a sustained basis, operational performance and liquidity significantly
deteriorates, or annual free cash flow is expected to be materially
weaker on a sustained basis. A substantial debt-financed
dividend or acquisition could also result in a rating downgrade.
Moody's could upgrade the rating on operating performance that results
in sustained adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x, consistent
positive free cash flow generation and the sponsor's commitment to a more
conservative financial policy. A potential upgrade would also require
market conditions to be supportive given some of the company's exposure
to cyclical end markets.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Headquartered in Schiphol, The Netherlands, AOC is a global
CASE and colorants leader. AOC manufactures and formulates unsaturated
polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester resins (VER) as well as solutions
for applications in Coatings & Protective Barriers, Colorants
& Visual Effects, Adhesives and Convention Composite Resins.
Through the company's 12 manufacturing facilities, AOC serves
customers in the transportation, construction and infrastructure
end markets. On July 13, 2021, Lone Star Funds announced
it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire AOC from CVC Capital
Partners. AOC had sales of $958 million in fiscal year ended
September 30, 2020.
