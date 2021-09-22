Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC (dba AOC). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $1.26 billion senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the term loan, a $40 million draw on the revolver and $350 million of other indebtedness, along with $955 million of equity will be applied towards the purchase of AOC by Lone Star Funds to repay existing indebtedness, transaction related fees and expenses.

The ratings on Composite Resins Holding BV (B1 CFR and B1-PD), and Composite Resins Subholding BV (B1 senior secured term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility) will be withdrawn upon repayment of the outstanding debt.

The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and review of final documentation.

"The assigned ratings reflect the additional debt to finance the acquisition by Lone Star Funds and weaker credit metrics relative to that under its previous owner, which is partially mitigated by AOC's top industry position in the global composite resins market benefitting from tailwinds in a number of end markets," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LSF11 A5 HoldCo LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AOC's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) is constrained by its leveraged capital structure and weaker credit metrics following the increase of approximately $1 billion in debt to finance Lone Star's acquisition of the company. Moody's projects Debt/EBITDA of approximately 6.0x, including standard adjustments, and anticipates leverage will remain elevated through 2022. Moody's estimates that Det/EBITDA will decline slightly towards 5.5x primarily through further revenue and EBITDA growth with only modest debt reduction. AOC's rating is also affected by its limited product diversity with significant exposure to unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester resins (VER). The rating is further tempered by exposure to cyclical end markets such as infrastructure, construction and transportation, which can lead to depressed volumes and volatile operating performance during recessions as evidenced during the pandemic in FY 2020. Customer concentration is another risk, with the top 10 customers accounting for about 28% of sales; however, high customer retention and long-term relationships offset some of this risk. Although AOC has a good geographic footprint, sales are highly concentrated in more mature markets, especially North America. Exposure to raw material price volatility is another negative factor. Moody's also considers risks related to private equity ownership, including more aggressive financial policies compared to public companies, as limiting factors to the rating.

The B2 CFR reflects AOC's strong industry positions with a top-3 position in the highly consolidated UPR and VER markets. Moody's believes that the company has been able to improve its margins by working directly with its customers to create products that are tailored to specific applications and has reduced its exposure to the more commoditized part of this market. The rating is further underpinned by well-balanced end market diversity, with significant exposure to the growth in a broad range of CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) and Colorants applications. AOC benefits from its technical capabilities and innovation that allows product customization, which often command higher margins and help maintain customer loyalty. Management has also taken a number of initiatives to expand EBITDA margins including improving product mix by deemphasizing low profitability business and optimizing procurement. AOC has good operational diversity with 12 manufacturing sites mainly in the US and Europe that enable close geographic proximity to customers as transportation costs can have a material impact on the delivered cost of the products. Additionally, many of its products have a limited shelf life, which increases the importance of timely deliveries. Moderate capex requirements and increased capacity utilization should allow positive free cash flow generation.

ESG CONDISERTATIONS

Moody's considers environmental, social and governance factors in the rating. As a company that utilizes many commodity chemicals in its operations, environmental risks are categorized as very high. AOC's main raw material, styrene, is classified as a possible human carcinogen and the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cite a number of potential health risks to humans following chronic exposure to styrene. AOC's present environmental reserves are immaterial with provisions of about $806,000 for remediating past soil pollution. Moreover, AOC is focused on sustainability through the development of green products that contain low VOC resins, no styrene or high recycled content. AOC's resins are also important contributors to advanced composite materials that are used in light-weighting to reduce fuel emissions. Governance risks are above-average, however, due to the risks associated with private equity ownership which include a minority representation of independent directors on the board, limited financial disclosure requirements as a private company and more aggressive financial policies including higher leverage compared to most public companies

STRUCTURAL CONDISERTATIONS

As proposed, the new first lien term loan facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental first lien debt capacity up to (i) the greater of $310 million and 1.0.x of consolidated EBITDA; plus (ii) unused amounts under the General Debt Basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a first lien net leverage ratio of 4.5x. Amounts up to the greater of $310 million and 1.0.x of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial first lien term loan. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The B1 ratings assigned to the proposed $1.26 billion 7-year first lien term loan and $200 million 5-year revolving credit facility are one notch above the B2 CFR reflecting their first lien claim on substantially all assets. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 7.25x which is tested if the facility is 35% drawn at the end of the quarter commencing the first two fiscal quarters following the close. The covenant is not expected to be tested over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects AOC to maintain good liquidity including cash on the balance of at least $70 million, access to its revolving credit facility and positive free cash flow generation of around $100 million over the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AOC's financial performance will continue to be supported by a favorable UPR market environment, that the company will sustain credit metrics commensurate with the B2 rating with adjusted leverage between 5.5x to 6.0x and maintain good liquidity during the rating horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x on a sustained basis, operational performance and liquidity significantly deteriorates, or annual free cash flow is expected to be materially weaker on a sustained basis. A substantial debt-financed dividend or acquisition could also result in a rating downgrade.

Moody's could upgrade the rating on operating performance that results in sustained adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x, consistent positive free cash flow generation and the sponsor's commitment to a more conservative financial policy. A potential upgrade would also require market conditions to be supportive given some of the company's exposure to cyclical end markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Headquartered in Schiphol, The Netherlands, AOC is a global CASE and colorants leader. AOC manufactures and formulates unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester resins (VER) as well as solutions for applications in Coatings & Protective Barriers, Colorants & Visual Effects, Adhesives and Convention Composite Resins. Through the company's 12 manufacturing facilities, AOC serves customers in the transportation, construction and infrastructure end markets. On July 13, 2021, Lone Star Funds announced it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire AOC from CVC Capital Partners. AOC had sales of $958 million in fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

