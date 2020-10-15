info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC on $725 million dividend recapitalization; outlook stable

15 Oct 2020

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR) rating to Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC ("MBI" or the "Company") ahead of its planned refinancing and shareholder distribution. Moody's also assigned a B2 to Eagle Broadband Investments, LLC's ("Eagle") proposed issuance of a new $725 million Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility including a new 5-year, $75 million Revolving Credit Facility (due 2025) and a new 7-year, $650 million Term Loan B (due 2027). Eagle is the borrower on the first lien bank credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Combined with cash, and term loan proceeds of $650 million, the financing will be used to repay outstanding debt of approximately $535 million, close to $100 million in dividends, plus transaction fees and expenses. In conjunction with the proposed refinancing, MBI and Cable One, Inc. (Ba3 stable) ("Cable One") have entered into a definitive agreement allowing Cable One to make a strategic investment in MBI. Cable One will purchase a 45% minority stake in MBI from affiliates of GTCR LLC ("GTCR"), a private equity firm, for approximately $574.1 million in cash, subject to adjustment. In addition to the minority stake it will acquire, Cable One will have the right to purchase the remaining interests in MBI at a predetermined multiple of earnings beginning in 2023. The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020. Cable One expects to fund the transaction through cash on hand.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

..Issuer: Eagle Broadband Investments, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Eagle Broadband Investments, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC ("Vyve", "MBI" or the "Company") credit profile is constrained by governance risk with its private equity ownership and a financial policy that tolerates high leverage. Its small scale, concentrated business model and limited free cash flows are also negative factors. We also view the company's low market penetration and reputational challenges caused by a previously unreliable legacy network and recent disruption to service during upgrades to be weaknesses in the credit profile. Supporting factors include a strong and predictable business model with high margins, and recurring revenues supported by sustained drivers for high-speed data services lifted by the pandemic. The company also has a strong market position with a robust network, capable of high speeds following recent upgrades. The footprint is located in tier II/III rural markets, with good geographic diversity across 16 states, with limited competition. We also believe the stronger strategic partner, Cable One (Ba3 stable), provides implicit financial support and a clear exit / liquidity event.

The company also has good liquidity, supported by positive operating cash flow, an undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility, and covenant-lite loans. The credit profile also benefits from a favorable maturity profile with no maturities for the next 5 years.

Moody's rates Eagle senior secured bank debt facility and senior secured instruments B2 (LGD4), in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting the company's B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default as these obligations account for the vast majority of the capital structure.

The draft credit agreement contains certain provisions that creates risk to lenders including carve-outs from protective covenants that, subject to certain limitations, permits:

• Incremental debt capacity immediately upon closing. Specifically, a fixed amount that is equal to greater of $100 million and 100% of EBITDA/plus voluntary prepayments of pari passu term loans and revolving loans (existing and incremental) plus: additional first lien debt up to Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage (which will be 6.5x), junior secured debt up to 0.75x greater than Closing Date Senior Secured Net Leverage (i.e., 7.25x), and unsecured debt up to 1.5x greater than Closing Date Total Net Leverage (i.e., 8.0x) or greater than 2x Cash Interest coverage ratio. Incremental debt capacity is also permitted if the ratios (above) are neutral in connection with an acquisition.

• the ability to transfer assets or collateral out of the restricted group (via the ability to designate any existing or future acquired subsidiary, as an unrestricted subsidiary)

• the potential release of guarantees (via partial dividends of ownership interests or transactions of similar substance) with only wholly-owned subsidiaries required to be guarantors (e.g. guarantors shall not include any excluded subsidiaries)

• the reduction and then elimination of the requirement to repay debt from the net proceeds of asset sales subject to achieving certain leverage levels, weakening control over collateral. Specifically, 50% of proceeds must be used to repay debt at .5x inside closing date first lien net leverage and no repayment is required at 1x net leverage or less.

Our view of the covenant provisions above are based on draft provisions during the marketing period and subject to change.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations

MBI's financial policies reflect moderate governance risks. The company is majority owned and controlled by private equity which has a less than conservative financial policy that tolerates high leverage and has the propensity to extract cash to achieve return hurdles. At close, we estimate the leverage ratio will be approximately 6.7x. We expect the ratio to fall to under 5.5x within the next 12-18 months, primarily through organic EBITDA growth and mandatory amortization (1% annually). We also regard the strategic investment from Cable One as a positive governance factor.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance on the US cable sector from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

However, we believe the cable sector has less exposure than many others. We believe subscriber losses in voice and video have temporarily moderated, and there has been much greater demand in residential broadband. Video viewership and engagement is rising sharply, with subscribers spending extraordinary time watching TV for news, and there has been a significant rise in viewership for entertainment programming, with a complete shut-down of US cinemas. Usage has become more evenly distributed with a sharp rise in online commerce and the shift to remote work and distance learning.

Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling, on-premise installations and service, small and medium sized businesses, advertising, certain programming (sports and new production / content), and operations (component supply chains, construction / network upgrades) - will likely be only a temporary and partial offset. We expect higher bad debt expense and the loss of advertising revenue will be the most significant most negative implications, but largely offset by savings in operating expenses with operators benefiting from lower sales, marketing, and service costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

Our outlook reflects revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percent over the next 12-18 months. Revenue will rise to over $260 million, generating more than $120 million in EBITDA on margins in the mid-to-high 40% range. We expect leverage to be high, near 6.7x at close, but falling to below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months with EBITDA growth and mandatory debt repayment. We expect CAPEX to revenues between 25%-30% and that free cash flow to debt will be in the low single digits. All figures are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise noted. We expect liquidity to remain good.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if:

• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was sustained below 4.5x, and

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above 6%

An upgrade could also be considered if scale was larger, there was more diversity in the business, or financial policy was more conservative.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 6.0x, or

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single digit percentage

A downgrade could also be considered if liquidity deteriorated, performance weakened materially, or financial policy became more aggressive.

MBI, headquartered in Rye Brook New York, doing business as Vyve Broadband, provides video, high-speed internet and voice services to residential and commercial customers in three rural regions servicing sixteen markets located in the Northwest, Midsouth, and the Southeast. As of the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company served approximately 60 thousand video, 177 thousand high speed data (HSD), and 21 thousand voice subscribers. Pro forma revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were over $240 million. After closing, MBI will be majority owned by GTCR with the remaining ownership interest owned by Cable One, Inc. (about 45%) and management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com