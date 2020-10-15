Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC on $725 million dividend recapitalization; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating
and B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR) rating to Mega Broadband
Investments Intermediate I, LLC ("MBI" or the "Company")
ahead of its planned refinancing and shareholder distribution.
Moody's also assigned a B2 to Eagle Broadband Investments, LLC's
("Eagle") proposed issuance of a new $725 million Senior
Secured Bank Credit Facility including a new 5-year, $75
million Revolving Credit Facility (due 2025) and a new 7-year,
$650 million Term Loan B (due 2027). Eagle is the borrower
on the first lien bank credit facility. The outlook is stable.
Combined with cash, and term loan proceeds of $650 million,
the financing will be used to repay outstanding debt of approximately
$535 million, close to $100 million in dividends,
plus transaction fees and expenses. In conjunction with the proposed
refinancing, MBI and Cable One, Inc. (Ba3 stable) ("Cable
One") have entered into a definitive agreement allowing Cable One
to make a strategic investment in MBI. Cable One will purchase
a 45% minority stake in MBI from affiliates of GTCR LLC ("GTCR"),
a private equity firm, for approximately $574.1 million
in cash, subject to adjustment. In addition to the minority
stake it will acquire, Cable One will have the right to purchase
the remaining interests in MBI at a predetermined multiple of earnings
beginning in 2023. The transaction is expected to be completed
during the fourth quarter of 2020. Cable One expects to fund the
transaction through cash on hand.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate
I, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
..Issuer: Eagle Broadband Investments, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate
I, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Eagle Broadband Investments, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mega Broadband Investments Intermediate I, LLC ("Vyve",
"MBI" or the "Company") credit profile is constrained
by governance risk with its private equity ownership and a financial policy
that tolerates high leverage. Its small scale, concentrated
business model and limited free cash flows are also negative factors.
We also view the company's low market penetration and reputational challenges
caused by a previously unreliable legacy network and recent disruption
to service during upgrades to be weaknesses in the credit profile.
Supporting factors include a strong and predictable business model with
high margins, and recurring revenues supported by sustained drivers
for high-speed data services lifted by the pandemic. The
company also has a strong market position with a robust network,
capable of high speeds following recent upgrades. The footprint
is located in tier II/III rural markets, with good geographic diversity
across 16 states, with limited competition. We also believe
the stronger strategic partner, Cable One (Ba3 stable), provides
implicit financial support and a clear exit / liquidity event.
The company also has good liquidity, supported by positive operating
cash flow, an undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility,
and covenant-lite loans. The credit profile also benefits
from a favorable maturity profile with no maturities for the next 5 years.
Moody's rates Eagle senior secured bank debt facility and senior secured
instruments B2 (LGD4), in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting
the company's B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and an average
expected family recovery rate of 50% at default as these obligations
account for the vast majority of the capital structure.
The draft credit agreement contains certain provisions that creates risk
to lenders including carve-outs from protective covenants that,
subject to certain limitations, permits:
• Incremental debt capacity immediately upon closing. Specifically,
a fixed amount that is equal to greater of $100 million and 100%
of EBITDA/plus voluntary prepayments of pari passu term loans and revolving
loans (existing and incremental) plus: additional first lien debt
up to Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage (which will be 6.5x),
junior secured debt up to 0.75x greater than Closing Date Senior
Secured Net Leverage (i.e., 7.25x), and
unsecured debt up to 1.5x greater than Closing Date Total Net Leverage
(i.e., 8.0x) or greater than 2x Cash Interest
coverage ratio. Incremental debt capacity is also permitted if
the ratios (above) are neutral in connection with an acquisition.
• the ability to transfer assets or collateral out of the restricted
group (via the ability to designate any existing or future acquired subsidiary,
as an unrestricted subsidiary)
• the potential release of guarantees (via partial dividends of ownership
interests or transactions of similar substance) with only wholly-owned
subsidiaries required to be guarantors (e.g. guarantors
shall not include any excluded subsidiaries)
• the reduction and then elimination of the requirement to repay
debt from the net proceeds of asset sales subject to achieving certain
leverage levels, weakening control over collateral. Specifically,
50% of proceeds must be used to repay debt at .5x inside
closing date first lien net leverage and no repayment is required at 1x
net leverage or less.
Our view of the covenant provisions above are based on draft provisions
during the marketing period and subject to change.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations
MBI's financial policies reflect moderate governance risks. The
company is majority owned and controlled by private equity which has a
less than conservative financial policy that tolerates high leverage and
has the propensity to extract cash to achieve return hurdles. At
close, we estimate the leverage ratio will be approximately 6.7x.
We expect the ratio to fall to under 5.5x within the next 12-18
months, primarily through organic EBITDA growth and mandatory amortization
(1% annually). We also regard the strategic investment from
Cable One as a positive governance factor.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance on the US cable sector from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
However, we believe the cable sector has less exposure than many
others. We believe subscriber losses in voice and video have temporarily
moderated, and there has been much greater demand in residential
broadband. Video viewership and engagement is rising sharply,
with subscribers spending extraordinary time watching TV for news,
and there has been a significant rise in viewership for entertainment
programming, with a complete shut-down of US cinemas.
Usage has become more evenly distributed with a sharp rise in online commerce
and the shift to remote work and distance learning.
Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling,
on-premise installations and service, small and medium sized
businesses, advertising, certain programming (sports and new
production / content), and operations (component supply chains,
construction / network upgrades) - will likely be only a temporary
and partial offset. We expect higher bad debt expense and the loss
of advertising revenue will be the most significant most negative implications,
but largely offset by savings in operating expenses with operators benefiting
from lower sales, marketing, and service costs.
RATING OUTLOOK
Our outlook reflects revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit
percent over the next 12-18 months. Revenue will rise to
over $260 million, generating more than $120 million
in EBITDA on margins in the mid-to-high 40% range.
We expect leverage to be high, near 6.7x at close,
but falling to below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months with
EBITDA growth and mandatory debt repayment. We expect CAPEX to
revenues between 25%-30% and that free cash flow
to debt will be in the low single digits. All figures are Moody's
adjusted unless otherwise noted. We expect liquidity to remain
good.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider an upgrade if:
• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was sustained below 4.5x,
and
• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above
6%
An upgrade could also be considered if scale was larger, there was
more diversity in the business, or financial policy was more conservative.
Moody's could consider a downgrade if:
• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 6.0x,
or
• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below
low single digit percentage
A downgrade could also be considered if liquidity deteriorated,
performance weakened materially, or financial policy became more
aggressive.
MBI, headquartered in Rye Brook New York, doing business as
Vyve Broadband, provides video, high-speed internet
and voice services to residential and commercial customers in three rural
regions servicing sixteen markets located in the Northwest, Midsouth,
and the Southeast. As of the period ended June 30, 2020,
the Company served approximately 60 thousand video, 177 thousand
high speed data (HSD), and 21 thousand voice subscribers.
Pro forma revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020
were over $240 million. After closing, MBI will be
majority owned by GTCR with the remaining ownership interest owned by
Cable One, Inc. (about 45%) and management.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653