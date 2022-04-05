Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to Optigroup; Outlook stable

Paris, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Unique BidCo AB ("Optigroup" or "the company"), a Sweden-based European distributor of business-to-business products. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €515 million senior secured term loan B1 (TLB), €75 million senior secured delayed draw term loan B2 (DDTLB) and €60 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by Unique BidCo AB. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed transaction will be used to finance the acquisition of Optigroup and Hygos BV (Hygos) and pay transaction costs.

"Optigroup's B2 rating reflects the company's well-established and diversified position as a European business-to-business (B2B) distributor of business essentials in the Nordics and Benelux region, with good growth prospects", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice-President - Senior Analyst. The rating also incorporates Optigroup's high leverage, with an opening Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA ratio pro forma the transaction of around 5.7x, which positions the company adequately in its rating category, although deleveraging is likely to be constrained by its acquisitive policy adds Mr. Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Optigroup's B2 CFR primarily reflects (1) its strong position in the European B2B distribution of business essentials such as cleaning, safety or packaging products, with leading market shares in the Nordics and the Netherlands; (2) good product diversification with operations in four distinct segments; (3) good liquidity supported by strong free cash flow (FCF) generation with above €40 million of FCF expected in 2022 and limited working capital and capital spending requirements; (4) good growth prospects with good underlying trends in the segments.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's high opening leverage estimated at 6.0x pro forma the transaction; (2) integration risk with the Hygos acquisition, which is much larger than Optigroup's previous acquisitions; (3) declining demand in the traditional paper industry; (4) governance considerations, which are a key rating driver under Moody's ESG framework, since Optigroup's financial policy is to be acquisitive and the company has a limited track record operating under the company's current form, which includes higher debt than in the past and the entry in a new segment (medical).

The rating also reflects Optigroup's resilient performance during the pandemic, mainly from its Facility, Safety, Food Service and Medical segments. Increasing demand for covid-related products led to higher prices and margins. However, Moody's expect a normalization in the next 12 to 18 months as demand subsides. The rating also reflects the potentially negative impact on Optigroup's revenue of declining paper demand due to social trends such as digitalization and an increasing number of people working from home. This is a key rating driver and considered a social risk under Moody's ESG framework.

Moody's does not expect the military conflict in Ukraine to have a material impact on Optigroup's operations given its very small exposure to Ukraine and Russia (below 0.5% of total revenue). Moody's understands that the company has already introduced surcharges or price increases in some business units to offset cost inflation.

LIQUIDITY

Proforma the proposed transaction, Moody's views Optigroup's liquidity as good. Despite a limited cash balance of €15 million at closing, Moody's expects the group to generate above €40 million of free cash flow in 2022, based on strong EBITDA generation and limited capital spending of around €10 million. The seasonality of Optigroup's business is low and Moody's estimates that company needs around €50 million to run its operations. Liquidity is also supported by a €60 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) expected to remain undrawn, and no material debt maturing before August 2028, when the revolver matures. Optigroup's proposed senior secured TLB is due in February 2029.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of corporate governance, Optigroup is controlled by FSN Capital Partners, which, as is often the case in levered private-equity deals, can have higher tolerance for leverage and comparatively less transparent governance. The company has pursued an acquisitive strategy in recent years, which Moody's expects will continue in the next 24 months, potentially with the raising of additional debt. However, this is mitigated by the loan documentation, which allows drawing on the senior secured DDTLB facility under the condition that leverage remains under its opening level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The CFR is assigned to Unique BidCo AB, which is the top entity of the restricted group and the borrower of the senior secured bank credit facilities. The capital structure consists of a senior secured TLB for a total amount of €515 million, a €60 million senior secured RCF, and a €75 million senior secured DDTLB. The facilities benefit from the same maintenance guarantor package, representing around 80% of the company's consolidated EBITDA. The facilities are secured by share pledges in the company and material bank accounts.

The senior secured TLB, DDTLB and RCF are rated B2, in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these represent the only financial debt in the company's capital structure. Optigroup's PDR is B2-PD, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, consistent with a debt structure composed of senior secured bank debt only, with a relatively weak financial maintenance covenant. The maintenance covenant is a senior secured net leverage springing covenant set at 8.1x, flat over the life of the facilities, and tested every quarter. The company will have ample EBITDA headroom at closing of the transaction.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Optigroup will maintain its good current operating performance with low single-digit growth in revenue, while successfully carrying out the integration of Hygos. Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA to increase despite current cost inflation, leading to a leverage ratio slightly declining toward 5.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects the company to generate positive free cash flows and to maintain a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could occur if the company continues to successfully execute its strategy including bolt on acquisitions. Quantitatively, upward pressure could arise if the company displays sustained growth in sales and earnings, its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio falls below 5.0x and its free cash flow to debt increases to high single digits on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require Optigroup to demonstrate a balanced financial policy.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise in case of difficulties to integrate Hygos or if performance deteriorates, leading to Optigroup's debt/EBITDA ratio exceeding 6.0x on a sustainable basis. Downward ratings pressure could also arise if FCF or liquidity materially weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, Optigroup is B2B distributor of business essentials. The company primarily focuses on the Nordics and Benelux markets, with a wide variety of customers from SMEs to large international companies. In the last twelve months ended October 2021, Optigroup reported €1.3 billion in net sales and €96 million in EBITDA (as adjusted by the company, pre-IFRS 16), pro forma the Hygos acquisition. During the same period, Sweden represented approximately 30% of group net sales, while the remainder was generated in the Netherlands (24%), in other Nordics (23%) and in the rest of Europe (23%).

