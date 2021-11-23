Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Rimini BidCo S.p.A.; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Rimini BidCo S.p.A, a holding company of European producer of recycled paper board Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the proposed €445 million senior secured floating rate notes. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is mainly supported by (1) its leading market positions as #2 producer of recycled carton board in Europe and its global market leader position in solid board; (2) resilient demand as the majority of sales are derived from non-cyclical end-markets such as food & beverage; (3) multi-mill business model across key European geographies provides diversification and a greater proximity to customers as well as production flexibility; (4) sustainability tailwind for recycled paper-packaging with a substitution potential against plastic packaging and (5) track-record of sustainably positive FCF generation in the past.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the high starting leverage ratio on a pro-forma basis following the recent LBO and temporary earnings pressure resulting from the exceptional increase in input costs in 2021; (2) high volatility in raw materials (recycled fiber) and a time-lag before selling prices can be adopted, resulting in significant swings in profitability; (3) significant costs inflation (energy, logistics) more recently; (4) some uncertainty in regards to minorities squeeze-out process; and (5) integration of recent acquisitions (Eska Group and Paprinsa in 2021) and an event risk related to potential further acquisitions targeting either horizontal diversification (paper mills) or entrance into downstream activities (packaging converters).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of the profit margin normalisation in 2022 and Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio declining below 6x. Furthermore, the stable outlook is conditional upon RDM maintaining an at least adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt above 15%;

• Sustainably positive free cash flow generation;

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA above 6.0x on a sustained basis;

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt below 10%;

• Negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity profile;

LIQUIDITY

We view the liquidity profile of RDM following the proposed financing as relatively tight, but still adequate. This is reflected in €5 million of unrestricted cash complemented by €75 million of undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) at the deal closure and our expectation of a positive free cash flow generation in the coming 12-18 months. The RCF with 4.5 years to maturity contains a springing covenant set at 8x senior secured net leverage ratio tested quarterly (not tested in the first three quarters) only when the facility is more than 40% drawn. We view these sources as sufficient to cover any cash flow seasonality and organic investment requirements of the company.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

We rate senior secured notes issued by Rimini BidCo S.p.A at B2, in line with the corporate family rating. This is primarily because senior secured debt constitutes most of the company's outstanding liabilities, and there is only a €75 million super senior revolving facility that ranks ahead of the bonds in our loss given default waterfall. The size of the facility however is too small to cause the notching of the bonds below the CFR. The RCF and the senior secured notes share the same collateral package, consisting of shares in all material operating subsidiaries of the group, representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

We believe environmental and social risks of RDM are broadly similar to those of the paper and forest products industry's environmental and social risks that we consider to be moderately negative. They mainly reflect RDM's manufacturing process with exposure to waste and pollution risks and health and safety issues. These risks are mitigated to a degree by the company's commitment to reduce carbon emissions per ton of its saleable production (-15% in 2025, -30% in 2030 vs 2020) as well as to lower the waste water discharge (-10% in 2025, -20% in 2030 vs 2020) and increase the share of waste sent for recovery (81.5% in 2025, 90% in 2030 vs 73% in 2020).

The governance related risks mainly reflect the fact that RDM will be owned by funds managed by the private equity company Apollo Global Management. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Private equity owned companies tend to be less transparent when it comes to disclosure of financial and business performance related information. RDM's high starting leverage indicates a higher tolerance for financial risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Reno de Medici S.p.A. is the leading European producer and distributor of recycled paper board. The company operates nine mills across five European countries with a total capacity of 1.5 million tons per year. In the last twelve months ended June 2021, RDM generated around €813 million of revenue, pro-forma recent acquisitions and disposals. The company is now in the process of being acquired by private-equity funds managed by Apollo Global Management that would take the company private and delist it from the stock market.

