Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Rimini BidCo S.p.A.; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Rimini BidCo S.p.A, a holding
company of European producer of recycled paper board Reno de Medici S.p.A.
(RDM). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument
rating to the proposed €445 million senior secured floating rate
notes. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is mainly supported by (1) its leading market positions as
#2 producer of recycled carton board in Europe and its global market
leader position in solid board; (2) resilient demand as the majority
of sales are derived from non-cyclical end-markets such
as food & beverage; (3) multi-mill business model across
key European geographies provides diversification and a greater proximity
to customers as well as production flexibility; (4) sustainability
tailwind for recycled paper-packaging with a substitution potential
against plastic packaging and (5) track-record of sustainably positive
FCF generation in the past.
However, the rating is constrained by (1) the high starting leverage
ratio on a pro-forma basis following the recent LBO and temporary
earnings pressure resulting from the exceptional increase in input costs
in 2021; (2) high volatility in raw materials (recycled fiber) and
a time-lag before selling prices can be adopted, resulting
in significant swings in profitability; (3) significant costs inflation
(energy, logistics) more recently; (4) some uncertainty in
regards to minorities squeeze-out process; and (5) integration
of recent acquisitions (Eska Group and Paprinsa in 2021) and an event
risk related to potential further acquisitions targeting either horizontal
diversification (paper mills) or entrance into downstream activities (packaging
converters).
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of the profit margin normalisation
in 2022 and Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio declining below
6x. Furthermore, the stable outlook is conditional upon RDM
maintaining an at least adequate liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA below 4.5x
on a sustained basis;
• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt above 15%;
• Sustainably positive free cash flow generation;
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA above 6.0x
on a sustained basis;
• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/ debt below 10%;
• Negative free cash flow leading to a deterioration in liquidity
profile;
LIQUIDITY
We view the liquidity profile of RDM following the proposed financing
as relatively tight, but still adequate. This is reflected
in €5 million of unrestricted cash complemented by €75 million
of undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) at the deal closure and our
expectation of a positive free cash flow generation in the coming 12-18
months. The RCF with 4.5 years to maturity contains a springing
covenant set at 8x senior secured net leverage ratio tested quarterly
(not tested in the first three quarters) only when the facility is more
than 40% drawn. We view these sources as sufficient to cover
any cash flow seasonality and organic investment requirements of the company.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION
We rate senior secured notes issued by Rimini BidCo S.p.A
at B2, in line with the corporate family rating. This is
primarily because senior secured debt constitutes most of the company's
outstanding liabilities, and there is only a €75 million super
senior revolving facility that ranks ahead of the bonds in our loss given
default waterfall. The size of the facility however is too small
to cause the notching of the bonds below the CFR. The RCF and the
senior secured notes share the same collateral package, consisting
of shares in all material operating subsidiaries of the group, representing
at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
We believe environmental and social risks of RDM are broadly similar to
those of the paper and forest products industry's environmental
and social risks that we consider to be moderately negative. They
mainly reflect RDM's manufacturing process with exposure to waste
and pollution risks and health and safety issues. These risks are
mitigated to a degree by the company's commitment to reduce carbon
emissions per ton of its saleable production (-15% in 2025,
-30% in 2030 vs 2020) as well as to lower the waste water
discharge (-10% in 2025, -20% in 2030
vs 2020) and increase the share of waste sent for recovery (81.5%
in 2025, 90% in 2030 vs 73% in 2020).
The governance related risks mainly reflect the fact that RDM will be
owned by funds managed by the private equity company Apollo Global Management.
The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial
policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value.
Private equity owned companies tend to be less transparent when it comes
to disclosure of financial and business performance related information.
RDM's high starting leverage indicates a higher tolerance for financial
risk.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Reno de Medici S.p.A.
is the leading European producer and distributor of recycled paper board.
The company operates nine mills across five European countries with a
total capacity of 1.5 million tons per year. In the last
twelve months ended June 2021, RDM generated around €813 million
of revenue, pro-forma recent acquisitions and disposals.
The company is now in the process of being acquired by private-equity
funds managed by Apollo Global Management that would take the company
private and delist it from the stock market.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
