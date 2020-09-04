Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Rongan Property; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Rongan Property Co., Ltd.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Rongan's B2 CFR reflects the company's long track record and well-recognized brand as a residential property developer in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "We expect the company's quality land bank in its core cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou and Hangzhou, and its mass-market business model will support its contracted sales over the next 12-18 months."

"However, Rongan's B2 CFR is constrained by its small operating scale, high geographic concentration and narrow funding access, which will limit the company's financial flexibility," adds Lai.

Rongan has over 20 years of property development experience and is an established brand in Zhejiang Province, having expanded in recent years to several Zhejiang cities such as Hangzhou, Jiaxing and Wenzhou.

Rongan's contracted sales fell about 15% to RMB19.7 billion in the first eight months of 2020 compared to last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, Moody's expects the decline in the company's contracted sales will gradually narrow to 7% for the full year of 2020, and return to positive growth of 15% in 2021, supported by healthy housing demand in Rongan's core markets, sufficient saleable resources, and its demonstrated ability to execute sales. The company achieved strong contracted sales growth of 154% and 138% in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Rongan's operating scale is still developing, as indicated by its modest gross contracted sales of RMB35.1 billion in 2019 and fast growth over the last two years. Its total land bank is small, at 2.6 million square meters in gross floor area as of June 2020, and supports only around two years of the company's development. Around 78% of these land reserves are concentrated in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jiaxing and Hangzhou. The company's small operating scale and high geographic concentration in a few core cities expose it to higher performance volatilities and regional economic and regulatory risks than its larger and more geographically diversified property peers. Nevertheless, this exposure is comparable to its mid-B-rated Chinese property peers.

Rongan has been developing its funding channels, and mainly sources its funding from onshore bank loans, trust loans and bonds. Its reliance on bank loans, which accounted for 68% of its reported debt as of the end of June 2020 and 70% as of the end of 2019, will limit its financing flexibility.

Moody's expects that Rongan's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will weaken to 60%-65% over the next 12-18 months from 69.6% in 2019, because the company will have to increase debt to fund its expansion and replenishment of its land reserves.

Meanwhile, its EBIT/interest coverage will fall to about 3.0x from 4.5x over the same period because of rising interest expenses as it takes on more debt. Nevertheless, these metrics remain appropriate for its B2 CFR.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership, with its main shareholders, Mr. Jiufang Wang and his family, holding a 77.6% stake in the company as of June 2020. Moody's also considers the following: (1) the presence of four independent directors out of a total of nine board members; (2) the low level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; and (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Rongan's liquidity is adequate. Its cash balance of RMB6.2 billion could cover RMB5.2 billion of its short-term debt as of the end of June 2020. Moody's expects that over the next 12-18 months, the company's cash holdings, along with its contracted sales proceeds after deducting basic operating cash flow items, will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Rongan will refinance its maturing debt, preserve adequate liquidity and adopt a disciplined approach to expansion.

Moody's could upgrade Rongan's rating if the company: (1) executes its business plans and grows in scale; (2) strengthens its financial profile, with revenue/adjusted debt staying above 70% and EBIT/interest staying above 3.0x on a consistent basis; (3) maintains adequate liquidity; and (4) diversifies its funding channels and geographic coverage.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if Rongan's contracted sales decline or if the company accelerates land acquisitions beyond Moody's expectations, thereby weakening its financial metrics and liquidity.

Financial metrics indicative of a rating downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest below 2.0x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%-55%; or (3) a weaker liquidity position or higher refinancing risk, such that cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Rongan Property Co., Ltd. is a Ningbo-based residential property developer, with total land reserves of 2.6 million square meters in gross floor area as of June 2020. Its key operating cities are in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jiaxing and Hangzhou. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009, Rongan was 77.6% owned by its chairman, Mr. Jiufang Wang, and in concert with his family as of June 2020.

