Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to RugsUSA

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first time ratings to Runner Buyer, Inc. (dba "RugsUSA"), including a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to RugsUSA's proposed first lien senior secured $75 million revolving credit facility and $500 million term loan. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan and equity from Francisco Partners will be used to finance the acquisition of RugsUSA by Francisco Partners and pay for transaction fees and expenses.

"RugsUSA has executed well in the online rug space, achieving solid and profitable growth," said Moody's analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "While debt/EBITDA is relatively high pro-forma for the transaction, RugsUSA generates solid free cash flow, and we expect favorable near-term demand to support deleveraging." The rating assignment also incorporates governance considerations notably the financial strategy risks associated with private equity control.

Moody's took the following actions for Runner Buyer, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Proposed Senior Secured First Lien $75 million Revolving Credit Facility due 2026, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

.... Proposed $500 million Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RugsUSA's B2 CFR is constrained by the company's small scale and short history of operating at current levels of revenue and profits. In addition, the credit profile is limited by RugsUSA's narrow focus primarily in the discretionary, cyclical and highly fragmented rug market. While Moody's expects favorable conditions for home-related spending to remain in place over the next 1-2 years, there is a risk that demand will moderate following its recent above-average growth. In addition, the ratings incorporate RugsUSA's high leverage of 6x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA pro forma for the transaction. The rating also reflects financial strategy risks associated with private equity ownership, such as debt-financed shareholder distributions. In addition, as a retailer the company is subject to social and environmental factors, including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

At the same time, the ratings are supported by RugsUSA's high growth rates, with revenues that have more than quadrupled over the past 5 years driven by both good execution and increasing online penetration particularly in the value rugs market. In addition, Moody's expects the company's value price points and the continued secular shift to ecommerce to mitigate any potential revenue declines in a scenario of a broader contraction in rug market demand. Further, despite ramping up spending in key areas of technology, people and supply chain over the past several years, RugsUSA has maintained solid operating margins, which benefit from the industry's favorable gross margin structure, the company's high repeat customer purchase rate and the asset-light nature of the business. As a result, pro-forma interest coverage will be relatively strong compared to similarly rated peers, at an estimated 3.1x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense. In addition, Moody's expects the company to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including solid positive free cash flow, full availability under the proposed $75 million revolving credit facility and a springing covenant-only capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for modest deleveraging and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term due to the company's small scale, private equity ownership and niche product focus. An upgrade would require greater scale and business diversification, very good liquidity, and a commitment to more conservative financial policies, such that debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenues or earnings deterioration or company's free cash flow weakens. Market share losses, the loss of a material marketplace relationship, or aggressive financial strategy actions could also result in a downgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if the company maintains debt/EBITDA above 6x, EBITA/interest expense below 2x, and FCF/debt below 5%.

As proposed, the new first lien revolver and term loan are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

• Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of 100% consolidated EBITDA at close and pro-forma LTM EBITDA, plus unused amounts reallocated from the General Debt Basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to 5.6x pro-forma first lien net leverage. Amounts up to the greater of 200% of assumed EBITDA and 200% of TTM EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

• There are no express "blocker" provisions that prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

• Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

• There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

Headquartered in New York, NY, RugsUSA is an e-commerce provider of rugs and home décor products through its website rugsausa.com and e-commerce marketplaces. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 2021 was roughly $321 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

