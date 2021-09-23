Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to RugsUSA

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first time ratings to Runner
Buyer, Inc. (dba "RugsUSA"), including
a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to
RugsUSA's proposed first lien senior secured $75 million
revolving credit facility and $500 million term loan. The
outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed term loan and equity from Francisco Partners
will be used to finance the acquisition of RugsUSA by Francisco Partners
and pay for transaction fees and expenses.
"RugsUSA has executed well in the online rug space, achieving
solid and profitable growth," said Moody's analyst Raya
Sokolyanska. "While debt/EBITDA is relatively high pro-forma
for the transaction, RugsUSA generates solid free cash flow,
and we expect favorable near-term demand to support deleveraging."
The rating assignment also incorporates governance considerations notably
the financial strategy risks associated with private equity control.
Moody's took the following actions for Runner Buyer, Inc.:
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Proposed Senior Secured First Lien $75
million Revolving Credit Facility due 2026, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
.... Proposed $500 million Senior Secured
First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
.... Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
RugsUSA's B2 CFR is constrained by the company's small scale
and short history of operating at current levels of revenue and profits.
In addition, the credit profile is limited by RugsUSA's narrow
focus primarily in the discretionary, cyclical and highly fragmented
rug market. While Moody's expects favorable conditions for
home-related spending to remain in place over the next 1-2
years, there is a risk that demand will moderate following its recent
above-average growth. In addition, the ratings incorporate
RugsUSA's high leverage of 6x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
pro forma for the transaction. The rating also reflects financial
strategy risks associated with private equity ownership, such as
debt-financed shareholder distributions. In addition,
as a retailer the company is subject to social and environmental factors,
including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection.
At the same time, the ratings are supported by RugsUSA's high
growth rates, with revenues that have more than quadrupled over
the past 5 years driven by both good execution and increasing online penetration
particularly in the value rugs market. In addition, Moody's
expects the company's value price points and the continued secular
shift to ecommerce to mitigate any potential revenue declines in a scenario
of a broader contraction in rug market demand. Further, despite
ramping up spending in key areas of technology, people and supply
chain over the past several years, RugsUSA has maintained solid
operating margins, which benefit from the industry's favorable
gross margin structure, the company's high repeat customer
purchase rate and the asset-light nature of the business.
As a result, pro-forma interest coverage will be relatively
strong compared to similarly rated peers, at an estimated 3.1x
Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense. In addition,
Moody's expects the company to have good liquidity over the next
12-18 months, including solid positive free cash flow,
full availability under the proposed $75 million revolving credit
facility and a springing covenant-only capital structure.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for modest deleveraging
and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term due to the company's
small scale, private equity ownership and niche product focus.
An upgrade would require greater scale and business diversification,
very good liquidity, and a commitment to more conservative financial
policies, such that debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4.5x.
The ratings could be downgraded if revenues or earnings deterioration
or company's free cash flow weakens. Market share losses,
the loss of a material marketplace relationship, or aggressive financial
strategy actions could also result in a downgrade. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be downgraded if the company maintains debt/EBITDA above
6x, EBITA/interest expense below 2x, and FCF/debt below 5%.
As proposed, the new first lien revolver and term loan are expected
to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms include the following:
• Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of 100% consolidated
EBITDA at close and pro-forma LTM EBITDA, plus unused amounts
reallocated from the General Debt Basket, plus unlimited amounts
subject to 5.6x pro-forma first lien net leverage.
Amounts up to the greater of 200% of assumed EBITDA and 200%
of TTM EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial
term loans.
• There are no express "blocker" provisions that prohibit
the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such
transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other
conditions.
• Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to
provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership
of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit
protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
• There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction.
Headquartered in New York, NY, RugsUSA is an e-commerce
provider of rugs and home décor products through its website rugsausa.com
and e-commerce marketplaces. Revenue for the twelve months
ended June 2021 was roughly $321 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653