Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Sinic Holdings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Sinic's B2 CFR reflects the company's 1) leading market position in property development in Nanchang and Huizhou, 2) strong sales execution in its key markets, and 3) its good liquidity supported by its fast asset turnover strategy," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"However, Sinic's B2 CFR is constrained by 1) its geographic concentration and execution risks associated with its rapid expansion beyond its core markets amid a challenging operating environment, 2) its relatively short operating track record and 3) its developing funding access, constraining its financial flexibility," adds Yang, who is also Moody's lead analyst for Sinic.

Sinic has an established brand name in developing mass market residential properties in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province since 2010. The company derived contracted sales of RMB20.3 billion in 2019, or 45% of the company's total attributable sales from Nanchang that year. This sales value makes Sinic one of the top property developers in the city. Similarly, Sinic became one of the top 10 developers in Huizhou by sales value in 2019, with contracted sales of RMB8.1 billion in the year.

Sinic's total attributable contracted sales grew strongly by 30% to RMB45.1 billion in 2019, driven by strong growth in both its core and new markets, such as Wuhan, Ganzhou and Changsha. Moody's expects Sinic's attributable contracted sales will grow to around RMB50 billion in the next 12-18 months, supported by its sufficient saleable resources and proven execution capability.

On the other hand, Sinic's geographic concentration in Nanchang and Huizhou exposes it to economic and regulatory uncertainties in these two cities. Nanchang and Huizhou represented more than 50% of Sinic's attributable land bank by gross floor area as of year-end 2019.

In addition, its rapid expansion outside the Nanchang and Huizhou markets will increase its execution risks because of its short track record in these regions. For example, the company expanded rapidly by entering 11 new cities in 2019, but the profitability and growth sustainability of these new markets remain uncertain.

The B2 CFR is also constrained by its volatile and moderating credit metrics. Moody's expects that Sinic's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will weaken to 65%-70% over the next 12-18 months from 77% in 2019, as the company debt funds its strong business growth. Similarly, its EBIT/interest coverage will fall to about 2.5x-3.0x from 3.7x over the same period.

Sinic's operating scale and financial metrics were weak in 2018 but improved significantly in 2019, driven in part by its rapid growth over a relatively short period.

Furthermore, Sinic is still establishing and developing its funding channels, as reflected by its high reliance on trust and entrusted loans. Such loans accounted for around half of its total reported debt at 31 December 2019, with is high relative to many of its rated Chinese property peers.

These borrowings usually bear higher interest rates and are associated with higher refinancing risk than bank loans or capital-markets related financing.

Nonetheless, Moody's expects the company's funding access will improve as it strives to diversify its funding channels, as illustrated by its issuance of offshore 364-day USD280 million notes in Q1 2020, and as it deepens its strategic relationships with banks in China.

Sinic's liquidity is good, with its reported cash balance of RMB16.6 billion as of year-end 2019 covering about 142% of its short-term debt. The company's cash holdings, together with Moody's estimated operating cash flow, will cover its maturing debt and committed land and other payments over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to grow its business while maintaining adequate liquidity and stable credit metrics.

In terms of governance, Moody's has taken into account its concentrated ownership by Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, who, together with his family, controlled an approximate 83.19% equity interest in Sinic at the end of December 2019. It also considers the company's history of significant related party transactions with other companies controlled by Mr. ZHANG or his family members, which mainly took place before Sinic's listing in November 2019.

These risks are mitigated by the presence of three independent non-executive directors out of a total of six, with the audit and remuneration committees chaired by independent non-executive directors, and by the presence of other internal governance structures and standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Moreover, Sinic has indicated that it will reduce related party transactions over the next 2-3 years.

In addition, Moody's has considered the coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact on China's property sector in this assessment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Sinic's rating if the company: (1) executes its business plans and grows in scale; (2) maintains its credit metrics, including EBIT/interest overage above 2.0x-2.5x and revenue/adjusted debt above 60%-65% on a consistent basis; (3) maintains adequate liquidity, with cash/ short-term debt consistently above 1.25x; and (4) diversifies and strengthens its funding channels.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Sinic's contracted sales weaken; (2) its liquidity deteriorates; or (3) the company accelerates its land acquisitions, thereby weakening its financial metrics beyond Moody's expectations.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest below 1.5x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%; or (3) a weaker liquidity position or higher refinancing risk, such that cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited. is a Jiangxi-based residential property developer. As of 31 December 2019, Sinic had an attributable land bank of around 10.4 million square meter, covering 36 cities in China. Its attributable contracted sales reached RMB45.1 billion in 2019, with around 93% of revenue generated from residential property development. The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2019, raising net proceeds of HKD2.2 billion.

