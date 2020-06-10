Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Sinic Holdings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) to Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited.
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Sinic's B2 CFR reflects the company's 1) leading market position in property
development in Nanchang and Huizhou, 2) strong sales execution in
its key markets, and 3) its good liquidity supported by its fast
asset turnover strategy," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President and Analyst.
"However, Sinic's B2 CFR is constrained by 1) its geographic concentration
and execution risks associated with its rapid expansion beyond its core
markets amid a challenging operating environment, 2) its relatively
short operating track record and 3) its developing funding access,
constraining its financial flexibility," adds Yang, who is
also Moody's lead analyst for Sinic.
Sinic has an established brand name in developing mass market residential
properties in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province since 2010. The
company derived contracted sales of RMB20.3 billion in 2019,
or 45% of the company's total attributable sales from Nanchang
that year. This sales value makes Sinic one of the top property
developers in the city. Similarly, Sinic became one of the
top 10 developers in Huizhou by sales value in 2019, with contracted
sales of RMB8.1 billion in the year.
Sinic's total attributable contracted sales grew strongly by 30%
to RMB45.1 billion in 2019, driven by strong growth in both
its core and new markets, such as Wuhan, Ganzhou and Changsha.
Moody's expects Sinic's attributable contracted sales will
grow to around RMB50 billion in the next 12-18 months, supported
by its sufficient saleable resources and proven execution capability.
On the other hand, Sinic's geographic concentration in Nanchang
and Huizhou exposes it to economic and regulatory uncertainties in these
two cities. Nanchang and Huizhou represented more than 50%
of Sinic's attributable land bank by gross floor area as of year-end
2019.
In addition, its rapid expansion outside the Nanchang and Huizhou
markets will increase its execution risks because of its short track record
in these regions. For example, the company expanded rapidly
by entering 11 new cities in 2019, but the profitability and growth
sustainability of these new markets remain uncertain.
The B2 CFR is also constrained by its volatile and moderating credit metrics.
Moody's expects that Sinic's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted
debt, will weaken to 65%-70% over the next
12-18 months from 77% in 2019, as the company debt
funds its strong business growth. Similarly, its EBIT/interest
coverage will fall to about 2.5x-3.0x from 3.7x
over the same period.
Sinic's operating scale and financial metrics were weak in 2018
but improved significantly in 2019, driven in part by its rapid
growth over a relatively short period.
Furthermore, Sinic is still establishing and developing its funding
channels, as reflected by its high reliance on trust and entrusted
loans. Such loans accounted for around half of its total reported
debt at 31 December 2019, with is high relative to many of its rated
Chinese property peers.
These borrowings usually bear higher interest rates and are associated
with higher refinancing risk than bank loans or capital-markets
related financing.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects the company's funding access
will improve as it strives to diversify its funding channels, as
illustrated by its issuance of offshore 364-day USD280 million
notes in Q1 2020, and as it deepens its strategic relationships
with banks in China.
Sinic's liquidity is good, with its reported cash balance
of RMB16.6 billion as of year-end 2019 covering about 142%
of its short-term debt. The company's cash holdings,
together with Moody's estimated operating cash flow, will cover
its maturing debt and committed land and other payments over the next
12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue to grow its business while maintaining adequate liquidity and
stable credit metrics.
In terms of governance, Moody's has taken into account its concentrated
ownership by Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, who, together with
his family, controlled an approximate 83.19% equity
interest in Sinic at the end of December 2019. It also considers
the company's history of significant related party transactions with other
companies controlled by Mr. ZHANG or his family members,
which mainly took place before Sinic's listing in November 2019.
These risks are mitigated by the presence of three independent non-executive
directors out of a total of six, with the audit and remuneration
committees chaired by independent non-executive directors,
and by the presence of other internal governance structures and standards,
as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Moreover, Sinic has indicated
that it will reduce related party transactions over the next 2-3
years.
In addition, Moody's has considered the coronavirus outbreak and
the potential impact on China's property sector in this assessment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade Sinic's rating if the company: (1) executes
its business plans and grows in scale; (2) maintains its credit metrics,
including EBIT/interest overage above 2.0x-2.5x and
revenue/adjusted debt above 60%-65% on a consistent
basis; (3) maintains adequate liquidity, with cash/ short-term
debt consistently above 1.25x; and (4) diversifies and strengthens
its funding channels.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Sinic's
contracted sales weaken; (2) its liquidity deteriorates; or
(3) the company accelerates its land acquisitions, thereby weakening
its financial metrics beyond Moody's expectations.
Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest
below 1.5x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%;
or (3) a weaker liquidity position or higher refinancing risk, such
that cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained
basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited. is a Jiangxi-based
residential property developer. As of 31 December 2019, Sinic
had an attributable land bank of around 10.4 million square meter,
covering 36 cities in China. Its attributable contracted sales
reached RMB45.1 billion in 2019, with around 93% of
revenue generated from residential property development. The company
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2019, raising
net proceeds of HKD2.2 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
YuYing (Celine) Yang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077