Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to TSG; outlook stable

Paris, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time
B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) to TSG Solutions Holding (TSG or the company), a holding
company owner of TSG, a French technical services provider for mobility
solutions. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings
to the proposed €320 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and
€70 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF),
both to be borrowed by TSG Solutions Holding. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the proposed transaction will be used to (1) repay existing
debt; and (2) pay related transaction costs.
"TSG's B2 rating reflects the company's leading position as provider
of energy distribution systems in Europe, notably in fuel retail,
and its good track record of profitable growth in recent years",
says Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Vice-President --
Senior Analyst and lead analyst for TSG. "At the same time,
the rating also incorporates the company's high leverage and the
risks associated with TSG's transition to new technologies for mobility,
where the company has a limited track record and faces intense competition
and which poses a risk for TSG's core fuel retail business",
adds Mr Leglise.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR primarily reflects TSG's leading market position in Europe
in traditional fuel retail activities with longstanding relationships
and multiple contracts per customer; its good geographic mix and
diversified service offerings, covering distribution, installation
and maintenance of mobility solutions, which address multiple customer
types across the value chain; its good revenue visibility stemming
from the recurring nature of maintenance activities, which proved
fairly stable during the economic downturn of 2009 and during the pandemic;
growth prospects supported by increasing electric vehicle (EV) charging
and gas equipment needs; its good track record of profitable growth
in recent years led by an established management team, which continues
to hold a large stake in the company; and its good free cash flow
(FCF) generation and good liquidity pro forma the refinancing transaction.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by TSG's relatively low margins
and high leverage pro forma the proposed refinancing transaction,
expected at around 6.0x in fiscal 2022 (year ending 30 April 2022),
although expected to trend towards 5.0x in the next 18 months;
some customer concentration with some reliance on major oil & gas
operators; the declining trend of traditional fuel retail operations
owing to the switch to green technologies, which can affect the
company's core operations in the long term; the highly fragmented
and competitive nature of the industry, notably on EV charging activities,
where the company has a limited track record; and its reliance on
Dover Corporation (Baa1 stable) for sourcing dispensers, systems
and spare parts for its fuel retail activities, through a semi-exclusivity
contract running until 2026, although to date, this partnership
has been mutually successful and long-dated, and hence likely
to be extended.
Environmental and governance factors are considered in TSG's credit profile.
In particular, the company is exposed to the transition to new technologies
for mobility such as EV charging and gas, which will negatively
affect TSG's core fuel retail business in the long-term.
In terms of governance, TSG is majority owned by HLD Group (HLD),
which, as is often the case in levered, private-equity-sponsored
deals, can have greater tolerance for higher leverage. The
company also tends to pursue an acquisitive strategy, as seen in
recent years, which could limit deleveraging and create integration
risks.
LIQUIDITY
Pro forma the proposed transaction, TSG's liquidity is considered
to be good. TSG will benefit from an initial cash balance of €63
million and full access under its €70 million senior secured RCF.
Moody's also expects TSG to benefit from good FCF generation,
owing to its asset-light business model and good top line growth
prospects.
The senior secured RCF will be subject to a springing financial maintenance
covenant, tested only when 40% or more of the facility is
drawn. This net debt/EBITDA covenant is fixed at 7.5x,
giving the company ample buffer compared with an initial net leverage
of 4.2x pro forma the transaction (as reported by the company).
TSG's proposed senior secured TLB is due in March 2029, while
its senior secured RCF is due in September 2028.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 CFR is assigned to TSG Solutions Holding, which is the top
entity of the restricted group and the borrower of the senior secured
bank credit facilities. The capital structure consists of a senior
secured TLB for a total amount of €320 million and a €70 million
senior secured RCF. The senior secured TLB and the senior secured
RCF benefit from the same maintenance guarantor package, including
upstream guarantees from guarantors, representing at least 80%
of the group's consolidated EBITDA. Both instruments are secured,
on a first-priority basis, by share pledges in each of the
guarantors; security assignments over intercompany receivables;
and security over material bank accounts. However, there
are significant limitations on the enforcement of guarantees and collateral
under the French law.
The senior secured RCF and senior secured TLB are rated B2, in line
with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these represent the only
financial debt in the company's capital structure. TSG's
PDR is B2-PD, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery
rate, consistent with a debt structure composed of senior secured
bank debt and only with a relatively weak financial maintenance covenant.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TSG will continue
to achieve revenue growth in the high-single digit range in percentage
terms in the next 18 months, reflecting positive contributions from
its core businesses, while achieving profitable growth in its EV
charging activities. The rating agency expects that this will drive
an improvement in Moody's adjusted leverage to below 5.5x,
and towards 5.0x in the next 12 to 18 months. The stable
outlook does not assume material debt-financed acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could occur over time if the company continues
to successfully execute its strategy, including customer acquisitions
and strong organic growth in new technology activities. Quantitatively,
upward pressure could arise if the company displays sustained growth in
revenues and earnings, its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio
improves to materially below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and its
Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratio trends sustainably above
5%. An upgrade would also require TSG to maintain a good
liquidity profile while demonstrating balanced financial policies.
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise if
TSG's debt/EBITDA ratio does not improve sustainably below 5.5x
in the next 18 months, and towards 5.0x thereafter,
or if the company's traditional fuel retail activities begin to show a
decline, especially if this is not sufficiently offset by growth
in the company's EV charging business. A loss of customer
base contracts could lead to negative rating pressure as could debt-funded
acquisitions, shareholder distributions, or if its FCF turns
negative and the company does not maintain adequate liquidity at all times.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Le Plessis-Robinson, France, TSG is
a European provider of installation and maintenance services to fueling
stations and fleet depots. It is present across the entire services
value chain covering sale and distribution of equipment and systems,
installation and repair works as well as maintenance activities.
In 2020, French private-equity company HLD bought a 56%
ownership, while TSG's management team retained a 44%
stake.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Guillaume Leglise
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454