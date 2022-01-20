Moody's assigns first time B2 CFR to TSG; outlook stable

Paris, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to TSG Solutions Holding (TSG or the company), a holding company owner of TSG, a French technical services provider for mobility solutions. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €320 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and €70 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both to be borrowed by TSG Solutions Holding. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed transaction will be used to (1) repay existing debt; and (2) pay related transaction costs.

"TSG's B2 rating reflects the company's leading position as provider of energy distribution systems in Europe, notably in fuel retail, and its good track record of profitable growth in recent years", says Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Vice-President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for TSG. "At the same time, the rating also incorporates the company's high leverage and the risks associated with TSG's transition to new technologies for mobility, where the company has a limited track record and faces intense competition and which poses a risk for TSG's core fuel retail business", adds Mr Leglise.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR primarily reflects TSG's leading market position in Europe in traditional fuel retail activities with longstanding relationships and multiple contracts per customer; its good geographic mix and diversified service offerings, covering distribution, installation and maintenance of mobility solutions, which address multiple customer types across the value chain; its good revenue visibility stemming from the recurring nature of maintenance activities, which proved fairly stable during the economic downturn of 2009 and during the pandemic; growth prospects supported by increasing electric vehicle (EV) charging and gas equipment needs; its good track record of profitable growth in recent years led by an established management team, which continues to hold a large stake in the company; and its good free cash flow (FCF) generation and good liquidity pro forma the refinancing transaction.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by TSG's relatively low margins and high leverage pro forma the proposed refinancing transaction, expected at around 6.0x in fiscal 2022 (year ending 30 April 2022), although expected to trend towards 5.0x in the next 18 months; some customer concentration with some reliance on major oil & gas operators; the declining trend of traditional fuel retail operations owing to the switch to green technologies, which can affect the company's core operations in the long term; the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the industry, notably on EV charging activities, where the company has a limited track record; and its reliance on Dover Corporation (Baa1 stable) for sourcing dispensers, systems and spare parts for its fuel retail activities, through a semi-exclusivity contract running until 2026, although to date, this partnership has been mutually successful and long-dated, and hence likely to be extended.

Environmental and governance factors are considered in TSG's credit profile. In particular, the company is exposed to the transition to new technologies for mobility such as EV charging and gas, which will negatively affect TSG's core fuel retail business in the long-term. In terms of governance, TSG is majority owned by HLD Group (HLD), which, as is often the case in levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, can have greater tolerance for higher leverage. The company also tends to pursue an acquisitive strategy, as seen in recent years, which could limit deleveraging and create integration risks.

LIQUIDITY

Pro forma the proposed transaction, TSG's liquidity is considered to be good. TSG will benefit from an initial cash balance of €63 million and full access under its €70 million senior secured RCF. Moody's also expects TSG to benefit from good FCF generation, owing to its asset-light business model and good top line growth prospects.

The senior secured RCF will be subject to a springing financial maintenance covenant, tested only when 40% or more of the facility is drawn. This net debt/EBITDA covenant is fixed at 7.5x, giving the company ample buffer compared with an initial net leverage of 4.2x pro forma the transaction (as reported by the company). TSG's proposed senior secured TLB is due in March 2029, while its senior secured RCF is due in September 2028.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 CFR is assigned to TSG Solutions Holding, which is the top entity of the restricted group and the borrower of the senior secured bank credit facilities. The capital structure consists of a senior secured TLB for a total amount of €320 million and a €70 million senior secured RCF. The senior secured TLB and the senior secured RCF benefit from the same maintenance guarantor package, including upstream guarantees from guarantors, representing at least 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. Both instruments are secured, on a first-priority basis, by share pledges in each of the guarantors; security assignments over intercompany receivables; and security over material bank accounts. However, there are significant limitations on the enforcement of guarantees and collateral under the French law.

The senior secured RCF and senior secured TLB are rated B2, in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these represent the only financial debt in the company's capital structure. TSG's PDR is B2-PD, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, consistent with a debt structure composed of senior secured bank debt and only with a relatively weak financial maintenance covenant.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TSG will continue to achieve revenue growth in the high-single digit range in percentage terms in the next 18 months, reflecting positive contributions from its core businesses, while achieving profitable growth in its EV charging activities. The rating agency expects that this will drive an improvement in Moody's adjusted leverage to below 5.5x, and towards 5.0x in the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook does not assume material debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could occur over time if the company continues to successfully execute its strategy, including customer acquisitions and strong organic growth in new technology activities. Quantitatively, upward pressure could arise if the company displays sustained growth in revenues and earnings, its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio improves to materially below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratio trends sustainably above 5%. An upgrade would also require TSG to maintain a good liquidity profile while demonstrating balanced financial policies.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise if TSG's debt/EBITDA ratio does not improve sustainably below 5.5x in the next 18 months, and towards 5.0x thereafter, or if the company's traditional fuel retail activities begin to show a decline, especially if this is not sufficiently offset by growth in the company's EV charging business. A loss of customer base contracts could lead to negative rating pressure as could debt-funded acquisitions, shareholder distributions, or if its FCF turns negative and the company does not maintain adequate liquidity at all times.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Le Plessis-Robinson, France, TSG is a European provider of installation and maintenance services to fueling stations and fleet depots. It is present across the entire services value chain covering sale and distribution of equipment and systems, installation and repair works as well as maintenance activities. In 2020, French private-equity company HLD bought a 56% ownership, while TSG's management team retained a 44% stake.

