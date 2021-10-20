Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Venga Holding S.a.r.l (Marlink); outlook stable

London, 20 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Venga Holding S.a.r.l. ("Venga Holding" or "the company"), the top entity of the restricted group for Marlink (a leading global satellite communication solutions services provider focused on the maritime and enterprise end-markets) as defined under its senior facilities agreement. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed $815 million senior secured term loan, also to the proposed $150 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) both to be issued by Venga Finance S.a.r.l. (a 100% owned direct subsidiary of Venga Holding) and co-borrowed by Venga Finance LLC. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

On 3rd August 2021, Providence Equity Partners ("Providence") together with Ardian as a co-investor signed a definitive agreement with Apax Partners SAS ("Apax") to acquire a majority stake in Marlink group. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary and regulatory approvals. Post this transaction, Apax will continue holding a significant minority stake in the group alongside management.

The transaction financing package consists of an $815 million senior secured term loan and a $150 million RCF (undrawn at closing) together with $506 million of equity. The total purchase price for Marlink is therefore approximately $1.4 billion implying an EV/ EBITDA multiple of c.9x based on July 2021 last twelve months Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (as calculated and adjusted by Providence and Marlink) of $162 million.

"While Moody's adjusted leverage at transaction closing will be high, the B2 CFR reflects Marlink's future de-leveraging prospects supported by its strong market position amongst providers of satellite connectivity focused on Maritime and Enterprise end markets, a recurring revenue base with high renewal rates and secular growth in demand for satellite-based connectivity", says Gunjan Dixit, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst on Venga Holding.

"The B2 CFR assumes that Venga Holding will refrain from making sizeable debt-financed acquisitions over the next 12-24 months and focus on de-leveraging while successfully completing the integration of the recent acquisitions of ITC Global and certain Global Eagle Entertainment enterprise contracts", adds Ms. Dixit.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR for Venga Holding takes into consideration (1) Marlink's position as one of the leading providers of satellite communications solutions for the maritime and enterprise sector; (2) the stability and the recurrence of its revenue, underpinned by contracted revenue backlog and three-year to five-year customer contracts with high renewal rates and low churn rates; (3) the company's good revenue and customer diversification together with the expectation of increasing demand for satellite communication solutions in the coming years; and (4) good de-leveraging prospects over the next 12-18 months in the absence of further debt-financed acquisitions.

The rating also considers (1) the group's high starting Moody's adjusted leverage of around 6.5x expected at the end of 2021 (pro-forma for the transaction), although rapid de-leveraging is likely in 2022; (2) Marlink's reliance on satellite operators to provide its products and services to the end customers; (3) the competition in the industry and some risk of disintermediation by satellite network operators; (4) the moderate exposure to cyclicality in some of Marlink's main end markets, such as cruises; and (5) the company reports its results in US Dollars and faces foreign exchange translation risk but it nevertheless uses appropriate hedging to reduce structural foreign exchange exposure.

Since its acquisition by Apax Partners in 2016, Marlink has grown through a series of acquisitions to become a leading diversified global provider of satellite communication solutions to Maritime and Enterprise end markets through its proprietary hybrid network rather than being a pure reseller of mobile satellite services (MSS) in the maritime sector. Its market share in the direct maritime satellite communications solutions market has grown from 16% in 2016 to 24% in 2020, proforma for the ITC and Global Eagle Entertainment acquisitions. The company's installed base of VSAT vessels has grown from 2,530 to 6,350 while its VSAT land sites have increased from 400 to 970 over the same period. Its revenue base has become more predictable with VSAT revenues growing from 48% of total revenues in 2016 to 67% of total revenues in 2020. Company's direct sales have also grown from 63% of total to 83% of total over the same period. Indirect sales are mostly related to lower value-added technologies (MSS) or in sectors that are very fragmented or relatively new users of satellite communications (fishing).

Marlink has significant exposure to the maritime sector, which represented 83% of its reported revenue and 86% of gross profit in 2020. Within the maritime sector, it is nevertheless diversified into various sub-segments (such as -- shipping, passenger, yachting, offshore and fishing), which have different levels of satellite communication penetration, driven by different industry dynamics. The average VSAT penetration for all classes of maritime vessels is relatively low at slightly below 40% of all SatCom equipped vessels (i.e., c.12% of all vessels). As a result, Moody's expects the volume demanded of VSAT services to rise and more than compensate the decline in per-unit data costs and prices.

In 2020, Marlink's revenues declined by 2% mainly driven by the Covid-19 related business disruptions that hit its cruise business. Nevertheless, the weak performance in the cruise business was in large part offset by the performance in other verticals. The company saw only limited cancellations/ lay ups and its VSAT revenues (67% of total revenue) actually grew by 3%. Despite Covid-19, the company was able to successfully improve its adjusted ongoing EBITDA (post IFRS) by 9% helped by good cost control and continued improvement in the product mix.

Moody's industry outlook for the global shipping sector has turned positive in June 2021, driven by strong demand for goods and commodities after a challenging 2020. This outlook supports Moody's expectation of Marlink's annual organic revenue growth to be around 4.5%-5.5% per annum over 2022-2023, after a strong recovery of around 20% (on a reported basis including acquisitions and foreign exchange movements) expected in 2021 following the Covid-19 disruptions in 2020. Future revenue growth is expected to be driven primarily by the company's commercial push toward migrating customers from lower margin and lower capex narrowband MSS services as well as adding new customers to its higher margin VSAT services, both in the maritime and enterprise segments.

While Marlink's management team is confident of achieving its business plan, Moody's takes into consideration the following risks -- (1) impact from any future Covid-19 driven disruptions on clients and on physical installation capabilities (in case of lockdowns); (2) integration risks associated with the recently completed acquisitions of ITC Global and Global Eagle Entertainment and the timely realization of planned synergies; and (3) the significant investment in scaling up the IT/ Digital business some of which is in nascent markets (eg. IOT) and different from Marlink's core business. While assessing these risks Moody's takes comfort from the company's past strong operating performance as well as its good track record of integrating acquisitions.

The company also has a significant backlog of new customer contracts as a result of its strong efforts to capture new clients, further accelerated by Covid-19 crisis postponing new installations. As of the end of 2020, the company's VSAT maritime backlog revenue was $468 million, equivalent to more than 1.7x years of Marlink's 2020 VSAT reported maritime revenues. Similarly, for the Enterprise segment, VSAT revenue backlog was $143 million, equivalent to more than 3.0x years of Marlink's 2020 VSAT reported enterprise revenues. This revenue backlog should support the company's revenue growth over 2021-2022. Marlink's customer concentration is considered low, with top 25 customers of Marlink representing 26% of its total revenues compared to 37% in 2014.The customer base is also diversified across geographies and subsectors.

Pro-forma for the transaction, the group will have a high Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 6.5x at the end of 2021. Moody's expects the company's leverage (Moody's adjusted) to fall visibly below 6.0x by the end of 2022, provided the company's performs in line with its business plan and refrains from making further sizeable acquisitions. Moody's expects the company to be free cash flow positive (after capex and dividends) from 2022 onwards.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Marlink has low exposure to environmental and social risks.

From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's factors in the potential risk usually associated with private equity ownership, which might lead to a more aggressive financial policy and lower oversight compared with publicly traded companies.

Meanwhile, Moody's considers the company's good track record of being led by an experienced management team in the satellite communications industry. After the acquisition of a majority stake by Providence and Ardian, the group's supervisory board will remain well-balanced composed of 3 members of the Providence team, 2 members from Apax, Erik Ceuppens (Group CEO) and potentially up to 2 independent members. Given Apax will continue to hold a significant minority stake in the group, it will benefit from some minority protection rights.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Venga Holding's liquidity profile as adequate. Moody's estimates the company's cash on the balance sheet at transaction closing will be nil and will have access to a $150 million committed, undrawn RCF as of closing of the transaction. This should be sufficient to cover the company's needs and the company will have no near-term significant maturities following the transaction. The RCF will benefit from a springing financial covenant under which the company will maintain adequate headroom.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR is aligned with the CFR, reflective of a 50% recovery assumption. Company's debt will be guaranteed by operating subsidiaries accounting for 80% of the Consolidated EBITDA. It will be secured by share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts of foreign subsidiary guarantors as well as an English Law floating charge or a New York law security agreement over certain assets for guarantors in England & Wales and the US. Moody's has, therefore, ranked all of the company's debt highest in the priority of claims, together with the company's trade claims, lease rejection claims and pension deficit. As a result, the B2 ratings on the senior secured term loan and RCF is in line with the CFR.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to perform in line with its business plan over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will remain adequate and that there will not be material debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop over time should: (1) the company establish a track record of meeting its business plan translating into strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth; and (2) its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage falls sustainably below 5.0x; and (3) Marlink generates healthy free cash flow (after capex) on a sustained basis.

Negative rating momentum may develop should: (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage fail to decline below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months; (2) the company's business profile weakens materially; or (3) liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Marlink is a leading global satellite communication solutions services provider primarily focused on the maritime industry. Marlink was acquired by Apax, a French private equity firm, in 2016 from Astrium (a subsidiary of Airbus SE [Airbus, A2 negative]). Under the ownership of Apax, Marlink's revenue grew at a CAGR of 8% over 2016-20 and the company's Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 21% to 27% on a post-IFRS16 basis. In 2020, the group reported revenues of $480 million and Adjusted ongoing EBITDA of $132 million.

