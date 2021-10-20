Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Venga Holding S.a.r.l (Marlink); outlook stable

London, 20 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Venga Holding S.a.r.l.
("Venga Holding" or "the company"), the
top entity of the restricted group for Marlink (a leading global satellite
communication solutions services provider focused on the maritime and
enterprise end-markets) as defined under its senior facilities
agreement. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings
to the proposed $815 million senior secured term loan, also
to the proposed $150 million senior secured multi-currency
revolving credit facility (RCF) both to be issued by Venga Finance S.a.r.l.
(a 100% owned direct subsidiary of Venga Holding) and co-borrowed
by Venga Finance LLC. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
On 3rd August 2021, Providence Equity Partners ("Providence")
together with Ardian as a co-investor signed a definitive agreement
with Apax Partners SAS ("Apax") to acquire a majority stake
in Marlink group. The transaction is expected to close by the first
quarter of 2022, subject to customary and regulatory approvals.
Post this transaction, Apax will continue holding a significant
minority stake in the group alongside management.
The transaction financing package consists of an $815 million senior
secured term loan and a $150 million RCF (undrawn at closing) together
with $506 million of equity. The total purchase price for
Marlink is therefore approximately $1.4 billion implying
an EV/ EBITDA multiple of c.9x based on July 2021 last twelve months
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (as calculated and adjusted by Providence and
Marlink) of $162 million.
"While Moody's adjusted leverage at transaction closing will
be high, the B2 CFR reflects Marlink's future de-leveraging
prospects supported by its strong market position amongst providers of
satellite connectivity focused on Maritime and Enterprise end markets,
a recurring revenue base with high renewal rates and secular growth in
demand for satellite-based connectivity", says Gunjan
Dixit, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and
lead analyst on Venga Holding.
"The B2 CFR assumes that Venga Holding will refrain from making
sizeable debt-financed acquisitions over the next 12-24
months and focus on de-leveraging while successfully completing
the integration of the recent acquisitions of ITC Global and certain Global
Eagle Entertainment enterprise contracts", adds Ms.
Dixit.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR for Venga Holding takes into consideration (1) Marlink's
position as one of the leading providers of satellite communications solutions
for the maritime and enterprise sector; (2) the stability and the
recurrence of its revenue, underpinned by contracted revenue backlog
and three-year to five-year customer contracts with high
renewal rates and low churn rates; (3) the company's good revenue
and customer diversification together with the expectation of increasing
demand for satellite communication solutions in the coming years;
and (4) good de-leveraging prospects over the next 12-18
months in the absence of further debt-financed acquisitions.
The rating also considers (1) the group's high starting Moody's
adjusted leverage of around 6.5x expected at the end of 2021 (pro-forma
for the transaction), although rapid de-leveraging is likely
in 2022; (2) Marlink's reliance on satellite operators to provide
its products and services to the end customers; (3) the competition
in the industry and some risk of disintermediation by satellite network
operators; (4) the moderate exposure to cyclicality in some of Marlink's
main end markets, such as cruises; and (5) the company reports
its results in US Dollars and faces foreign exchange translation risk
but it nevertheless uses appropriate hedging to reduce structural foreign
exchange exposure.
Since its acquisition by Apax Partners in 2016, Marlink has grown
through a series of acquisitions to become a leading diversified global
provider of satellite communication solutions to Maritime and Enterprise
end markets through its proprietary hybrid network rather than being a
pure reseller of mobile satellite services (MSS) in the maritime sector.
Its market share in the direct maritime satellite communications solutions
market has grown from 16% in 2016 to 24% in 2020,
proforma for the ITC and Global Eagle Entertainment acquisitions.
The company's installed base of VSAT vessels has grown from 2,530
to 6,350 while its VSAT land sites have increased from 400 to 970
over the same period. Its revenue base has become more predictable
with VSAT revenues growing from 48% of total revenues in 2016 to
67% of total revenues in 2020. Company's direct sales
have also grown from 63% of total to 83% of total over the
same period. Indirect sales are mostly related to lower value-added
technologies (MSS) or in sectors that are very fragmented or relatively
new users of satellite communications (fishing).
Marlink has significant exposure to the maritime sector, which represented
83% of its reported revenue and 86% of gross profit in 2020.
Within the maritime sector, it is nevertheless diversified into
various sub-segments (such as -- shipping, passenger,
yachting, offshore and fishing), which have different levels
of satellite communication penetration, driven by different industry
dynamics. The average VSAT penetration for all classes of maritime
vessels is relatively low at slightly below 40% of all SatCom equipped
vessels (i.e., c.12% of all vessels).
As a result, Moody's expects the volume demanded of VSAT services
to rise and more than compensate the decline in per-unit data costs
and prices.
In 2020, Marlink's revenues declined by 2% mainly driven
by the Covid-19 related business disruptions that hit its cruise
business. Nevertheless, the weak performance in the cruise
business was in large part offset by the performance in other verticals.
The company saw only limited cancellations/ lay ups and its VSAT revenues
(67% of total revenue) actually grew by 3%. Despite
Covid-19, the company was able to successfully improve its
adjusted ongoing EBITDA (post IFRS) by 9% helped by good cost control
and continued improvement in the product mix.
Moody's industry outlook for the global shipping sector has turned positive
in June 2021, driven by strong demand for goods and commodities
after a challenging 2020. This outlook supports Moody's expectation
of Marlink's annual organic revenue growth to be around 4.5%-5.5%
per annum over 2022-2023, after a strong recovery of around
20% (on a reported basis including acquisitions and foreign exchange
movements) expected in 2021 following the Covid-19 disruptions
in 2020. Future revenue growth is expected to be driven primarily
by the company's commercial push toward migrating customers from lower
margin and lower capex narrowband MSS services as well as adding new customers
to its higher margin VSAT services, both in the maritime and enterprise
segments.
While Marlink's management team is confident of achieving its business
plan, Moody's takes into consideration the following risks
-- (1) impact from any future Covid-19 driven disruptions
on clients and on physical installation capabilities (in case of lockdowns);
(2) integration risks associated with the recently completed acquisitions
of ITC Global and Global Eagle Entertainment and the timely realization
of planned synergies; and (3) the significant investment in scaling
up the IT/ Digital business some of which is in nascent markets (eg.
IOT) and different from Marlink's core business. While assessing
these risks Moody's takes comfort from the company's past
strong operating performance as well as its good track record of integrating
acquisitions.
The company also has a significant backlog of new customer contracts as
a result of its strong efforts to capture new clients, further accelerated
by Covid-19 crisis postponing new installations. As of the
end of 2020, the company's VSAT maritime backlog revenue was $468
million, equivalent to more than 1.7x years of Marlink's
2020 VSAT reported maritime revenues. Similarly, for the
Enterprise segment, VSAT revenue backlog was $143 million,
equivalent to more than 3.0x years of Marlink's 2020 VSAT reported
enterprise revenues. This revenue backlog should support the company's
revenue growth over 2021-2022. Marlink's customer concentration
is considered low, with top 25 customers of Marlink representing
26% of its total revenues compared to 37% in 2014.The
customer base is also diversified across geographies and subsectors.
Pro-forma for the transaction, the group will have a high
Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 6.5x at the end
of 2021. Moody's expects the company's leverage (Moody's
adjusted) to fall visibly below 6.0x by the end of 2022,
provided the company's performs in line with its business plan and
refrains from making further sizeable acquisitions. Moody's
expects the company to be free cash flow positive (after capex and dividends)
from 2022 onwards.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Marlink has low exposure to environmental and social risks.
From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's factors in
the potential risk usually associated with private equity ownership,
which might lead to a more aggressive financial policy and lower oversight
compared with publicly traded companies.
Meanwhile, Moody's considers the company's good track
record of being led by an experienced management team in the satellite
communications industry. After the acquisition of a majority stake
by Providence and Ardian, the group's supervisory board will
remain well-balanced composed of 3 members of the Providence team,
2 members from Apax, Erik Ceuppens (Group CEO) and potentially up
to 2 independent members. Given Apax will continue to hold a significant
minority stake in the group, it will benefit from some minority
protection rights.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Venga Holding's liquidity profile as adequate.
Moody's estimates the company's cash on the balance sheet
at transaction closing will be nil and will have access to a $150
million committed, undrawn RCF as of closing of the transaction.
This should be sufficient to cover the company's needs and the company
will have no near-term significant maturities following the transaction.
The RCF will benefit from a springing financial covenant under which the
company will maintain adequate headroom.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The PDR is aligned with the CFR, reflective of a 50% recovery
assumption. Company's debt will be guaranteed by operating
subsidiaries accounting for 80% of the Consolidated EBITDA.
It will be secured by share pledges, intercompany receivables and
bank accounts of foreign subsidiary guarantors as well as an English Law
floating charge or a New York law security agreement over certain assets
for guarantors in England & Wales and the US. Moody's
has, therefore, ranked all of the company's debt highest
in the priority of claims, together with the company's trade
claims, lease rejection claims and pension deficit. As a
result, the B2 ratings on the senior secured term loan and RCF is
in line with the CFR.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue to perform in line with its business plan over the next 12-18
months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity
will remain adequate and that there will not be material debt-financed
acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could develop over time should: (1) the company
establish a track record of meeting its business plan translating into
strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth; and (2) its Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage falls sustainably below 5.0x; and (3) Marlink
generates healthy free cash flow (after capex) on a sustained basis.
Negative rating momentum may develop should: (1) Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage fail to decline below 6.0x over the next 12-18
months; (2) the company's business profile weakens materially;
or (3) liquidity deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Marlink is a leading global satellite communication solutions services
provider primarily focused on the maritime industry. Marlink was
acquired by Apax, a French private equity firm, in 2016 from
Astrium (a subsidiary of Airbus SE [Airbus, A2 negative]).
Under the ownership of Apax, Marlink's revenue grew at a CAGR
of 8% over 2016-20 and the company's Adjusted EBITDA
margin expanded from 21% to 27% on a post-IFRS16
basis. In 2020, the group reported revenues of $480
million and Adjusted ongoing EBITDA of $132 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gunjan Dixit
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454