Moody's assigns first-time B2 CFR to Yincheng International; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Yincheng's B2 CFR reflects the company's long track record and well-recognized brand as a residential property developer in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "We expect that the company's quality land bank in its core cities of Nanjing, Suzhou and Hangzhou, and its mass market business model, will support its contracted sales over the next 12-18 months."

"However, Yincheng's B2 CFR is constrained by its modest operating scale, high geographic concentration and narrow funding access, which will limit the company's financial flexibility," adds Chan.

As a Nanjing-based property developer, Yincheng has over 20 years of property development experience in Jiangsu Province with an established brand and track record in that market. These strengths have supported the company in expanding to other major cities, such as Wuxi and Suzhou in Jiangsu Province over the last decade, and most recently to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province in 2018.

Good economic fundamentals and infrastructure networks in these cities will likely support housing demand and the company's sales growth over the next 12-18 months. Yincheng's focus on mass market housing will also partly mitigate its exposure to tight regulatory controls targeted at property investments in these cities.

Although Yincheng's contracted sales fell about 38% to RMB2.4 billion in the first four months of 2020 compared to last year because of the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's expects the company's contracted sales will be flat in 2020 and increase by around 15% in 2021, supported by healthy housing demand in Yincheng's core markets, sufficient saleable resources, and a demonstrated ability to execute sales. The latter strength is reflected in its contracted sales growth of 108% and 66% in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Yincheng's operating scale is still developing, as indicated by its gross contracted sales of RMB20 billion in 2019, and fast growth over the last two years. The company's modest operating scale and high geographic concentration in a few core cities expose it to higher performance volatilities and regional economic and regulatory risks than its larger and more geographically diversified property peers. Nevertheless, this exposure is comparable to its mid-B rated Chinese property peers.

Yincheng's total land bank is small at 5.22 million sqm in gross floor area as of 31 December 2019, and supports only around two years of the company's development. Of these land plots, around 73% are in Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou and Wuxi. The high land prices will limit the company's ability to replenish its land parcels in these cities, if the company is unable to strengthen its financial capacity and funding access.

Yincheng has been developing its funding channels. Its reliance on bank loans will limit its financing flexibility. Bank loans accounted for 65% of the company's reported debt at the end of 2019 and 77% at the end of 2018.

Moody's expects that Yincheng's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will weaken to 55%-60% over the next 12-18 months from 76% in 2019, because the company will have to increase debt to fund its expansion.

Meanwhile, its EBIT/interest coverage will fall to about 1.5x-2.0x from 2.3x over the same period because of rising interest expenses - due to the increase in debt for expansion purposes. Nevertheless, these metrics are considered appropriate for its B2 CFR.

Moody's expects Yincheng's gross margin to improve to around 20% in the next 12-18 months from 16% in 2019, due to delivery of projects with higher average selling price over the same period. However, the 20% gross margin remains at the low end amongst its Chinese property peers.

In assessing Yincheng's CFR, Moody's has taken into account the risk stemming from its concentrated ownership by Mr. Qingping Huang, the company's largest shareholder, who owned about a 37.26% equity interest in Yincheng at the end of April 2020. This risk is partly mitigated by the presence of three independent non-executive directors out of a total of nine, with the audit and remuneration committees chaired by independent non-executive directors, and the presence of other internal governance structures and standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Most of Yincheng's top management are also shareholders of the company. Many of them have been with the company for more than 10 years, demonstrating management stability and enabling consistent execution of business strategy.

In addition, Moody's has considered the coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact on China's property sector in this assessment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Yincheng's liquidity is adequate. While the company's cash balance of RMB4.0 billion can only cover 82% of its short-term debt at the end of 2019, Moody's expects that over the next 12-18 months, the company's cash holdings, along with its contracted sales proceeds after deducting basic operating cash flow items, will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments.

Yincheng's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and grow its scale as planned.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Yincheng's rating if the company: (1) executes its business plans and grows in scale; (2) strengthens its financial profile, with revenue/adjusted debt staying above 70% and EBIT/interest staying above 2.5x-3.0x on a consistent basis; (3) maintains adequate liquidity, with cash/ short-term debt consistently above 1.5x; and (4) diversifies its funding channels and geographic coverage.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Yincheng's contracted sales weaken; or (2) the company accelerates land acquisitions beyond Moody's expectations, thereby weakening its financial metrics and liquidity.

Financial metrics indicative of a rating downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest below 1.5x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%-55%; or (3) a weaker liquidity position or higher refinancing risk, such that cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. is a Nanjing-based residential property developer. As of 31 December 2019, its land reserves totaled 5.22 million square meters in gross floor area. Its key operating cities are in Nanjing, Wuxi, Suzhou and Hangzhou. At 30 April 2020, Yincheng was 37.26% owned by its chairman, Mr. Qingping Huang. The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2019, raising net proceeds of RMB755 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Danny Chan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

