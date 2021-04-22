Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Datang; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Datang Group Holdings Ltd. (Datang).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Datang's B2 CFR reflects the company's growing operating scale and good execution capability in its key markets of Guangxi and Fujian provinces," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "The B2 CFR also considers Datang's comparable credit metrics with its B2-rated peers, as well as its adequate liquidity."

"On the other hand, the B2 CFR is constrained by Datang's high geographical concentration, narrow funding channels, and the elevated execution risks associated with its fast expansion into new regions over the next 2-3 years," adds Chen, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Datang.

The B2 CFR also considers the company's high exposure to joint ventures, which in turn lowers its transparency and increases the uncertainties over its contingent liabilities.

Datang has over 10 years of property development experience in China with a focus on Guangxi and Fujian provinces. Solid housing demand in the key cities that it operates, such as Nanning and Zhangzhou will continue to support the company's contracted sales. In addition, Datang has identified the Yangtse River Delta region as a strategic growth area in the coming years. The affluent economy in this region will support housing demand and thereby Datang's sales growth.

Moody's expects Datang's gross contracted sales to grow by 20% and 15% in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Such solid sales will support the company's liquidity and revenue growth in the next 12-18 months. Datang has achieved strong sales growth of CAGR 54% between 2017-2020 on a gross basis.

Moody's expects Datang's solid revenue growth will outpace its debt growth, as the company is likely to limit its land acquisition spending at 50% of attributable pre-sale proceeds in 2021 and 2022. As a result, its revenue/adjusted debt will improve to 70%-75% over the next 12-18 months from 67% in 2020.

Meanwhile, Moody's expects that Datang's reported gross margin will weaken to 21%-23% in the next 12-18 months from 25.5% in 2020, in line with industry trend. As a result, Datang's adjusted EBIT/interest coverage will drop to 2.3x-2.5x in the next one to two years from 2.9x in 2020. These projected ratios appropriately position its CFR at the B2 level.

The company's liquidity is adequate. Its total cash balance of RMB5.7 billion as of the end of 2020 covered 2.1x of its short-term debt of RMB2.7 billion as of the same date.

Moody's expects that the company's cash holdings, along with its projected operating cash flow, will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments over the next 12 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership. Ms. Wong, Datang's largest shareholder, holds a 58.3% equity stake in the company as of 31 December 2020.

Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors out of a total of seven board members, (2) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), and (3) the company's dividend policy to pay out 20% of its attributable net income.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Datang will maintain sufficient balance sheet liquidity and grow its scale as planned, while maintaining a disciplined approach to land acquisitions.

Moody's could upgrade Datang's rating if the company (1) executes its business plan and grows its scale without sacrificing profitability; (2) strengthens its financial profile, with revenue/adjusted debt exceeding 70%-75% and EBIT/interest above 2.5x-3.0x consistently; (3) maintains sufficient liquidity, with cash/short-term debt consistently above 1.5x-2.0x; and (4) diversifies its funding channels and reduces its reliance on trust financing.

A material reduction in contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures (JVs) or a lower likelihood of providing funding support to JVs could also be positive for the ratings. This could be the result of reduced usage of JVs or a material improvement in the financial strength of its JV projects.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company (1) suffers from weaker contracted sales; or (2) accelerates its land acquisitions beyond Moody's expectations, weakening its financial metrics and liquidity; or (3) fails to improve funding access.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest coverage below 1.5x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%-55%; or (3) a weaker liquidity position or higher refinancing risk, such that its cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the company's contingent liabilities associated with JVs or the likelihood of providing funding support to JVs increases materially. This could be the result of a material deterioration in the financial strength and liquidity of its JV projects or a substantial increase in investments towards new JV projects.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2010, Datang Group Holdings Ltd. (Datang) is a Fujian-based Chinese property developer with over 10 years of property development experience. The company's revenue reached around RMB10.6 billion in 2020. As of the end of 2020, the company had 123 property development projects with a gross land bank of 20.4 million sqm across 29 cities in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kelly Chen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

