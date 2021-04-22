Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Datang; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) to Datang Group Holdings Ltd. (Datang).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Datang's B2 CFR reflects the company's growing operating scale and good
execution capability in its key markets of Guangxi and Fujian provinces,"
says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"The B2 CFR also considers Datang's comparable credit metrics with
its B2-rated peers, as well as its adequate liquidity."
"On the other hand, the B2 CFR is constrained by Datang's
high geographical concentration, narrow funding channels,
and the elevated execution risks associated with its fast expansion into
new regions over the next 2-3 years," adds Chen, who
is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Datang.
The B2 CFR also considers the company's high exposure to joint ventures,
which in turn lowers its transparency and increases the uncertainties
over its contingent liabilities.
Datang has over 10 years of property development experience in China with
a focus on Guangxi and Fujian provinces. Solid housing demand in
the key cities that it operates, such as Nanning and Zhangzhou will
continue to support the company's contracted sales. In addition,
Datang has identified the Yangtse River Delta region as a strategic growth
area in the coming years. The affluent economy in this region will
support housing demand and thereby Datang's sales growth.
Moody's expects Datang's gross contracted sales to grow by
20% and 15% in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Such solid
sales will support the company's liquidity and revenue growth in the next
12-18 months. Datang has achieved strong sales growth of
CAGR 54% between 2017-2020 on a gross basis.
Moody's expects Datang's solid revenue growth will outpace
its debt growth, as the company is likely to limit its land acquisition
spending at 50% of attributable pre-sale proceeds in 2021
and 2022. As a result, its revenue/adjusted debt will improve
to 70%-75% over the next 12-18 months from
67% in 2020.
Meanwhile, Moody's expects that Datang's reported gross
margin will weaken to 21%-23% in the next 12-18
months from 25.5% in 2020, in line with industry trend.
As a result, Datang's adjusted EBIT/interest coverage will
drop to 2.3x-2.5x in the next one to two years from
2.9x in 2020. These projected ratios appropriately position
its CFR at the B2 level.
The company's liquidity is adequate. Its total cash balance of
RMB5.7 billion as of the end of 2020 covered 2.1x of its
short-term debt of RMB2.7 billion as of the same date.
Moody's expects that the company's cash holdings, along with its
projected operating cash flow, will be sufficient to cover its short-term
debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments over the next
12 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership. Ms.
Wong, Datang's largest shareholder, holds a 58.3%
equity stake in the company as of 31 December 2020.
Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent
nonexecutive directors out of a total of seven board members, (2)
the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as
required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), and (3) the company's
dividend policy to pay out 20% of its attributable net income.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Datang will
maintain sufficient balance sheet liquidity and grow its scale as planned,
while maintaining a disciplined approach to land acquisitions.
Moody's could upgrade Datang's rating if the company (1) executes
its business plan and grows its scale without sacrificing profitability;
(2) strengthens its financial profile, with revenue/adjusted debt
exceeding 70%-75% and EBIT/interest above 2.5x-3.0x
consistently; (3) maintains sufficient liquidity, with cash/short-term
debt consistently above 1.5x-2.0x; and (4) diversifies
its funding channels and reduces its reliance on trust financing.
A material reduction in contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures
(JVs) or a lower likelihood of providing funding support to JVs could
also be positive for the ratings. This could be the result of reduced
usage of JVs or a material improvement in the financial strength of its
JV projects.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the
company (1) suffers from weaker contracted sales; or (2) accelerates
its land acquisitions beyond Moody's expectations, weakening
its financial metrics and liquidity; or (3) fails to improve funding
access.
Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest
coverage below 1.5x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%-55%;
or (3) a weaker liquidity position or higher refinancing risk, such
that its cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the company's contingent
liabilities associated with JVs or the likelihood of providing funding
support to JVs increases materially. This could be the result of
a material deterioration in the financial strength and liquidity of its
JV projects or a substantial increase in investments towards new JV projects.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2010, Datang Group Holdings Ltd. (Datang)
is a Fujian-based Chinese property developer with over 10 years
of property development experience. The company's revenue reached
around RMB10.6 billion in 2020. As of the end of 2020,
the company had 123 property development projects with a gross land bank
of 20.4 million sqm across 29 cities in China.
