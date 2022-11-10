Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Nuuday; outlook stable

Madrid, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Danish telecom service provider Nuuday A/S ("Nuuday" or "the company"), a 100% indirectly owned subsidiary of DKT Holdings ApS (DKT, rated B3 negative). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the €500 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2027 and the €135 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 issued by Nuuday. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Proceeds from the senior secured TLB issuance will be mainly used to partially repay the backed senior secured bonds issued by DKT Finance ApS (Caa2 negative), and fund capital spending at Nuuday.

"The B2 rating balances Nuuday's asset light business model and negative free cash flow generation expected over the next three years, with its leading market position in the Danish telecom market and its moderate leverage," says Carlos Winzer, a Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Nuuday.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nuuday's B2 CFR reflects the fact that the company has a unique access to TDC Net A/S's high quality mobile and fixed networks through a long term contract. In addition, it has partnerships with all major alternative fiber providers.

Nuuday is the market leading telecommunications service provider in Denmark with a high market share and a strong multi-brand portfolio diversified across B2C and B2B. It has an operating model in place to continuously improve and differentiate, and gradually strengthen margins through a cost reduction plan.

Nuuday's commercial performance is driven by the successful implementation of a multibrand strategy, combined with a smart service offering and price positioning. Nuuday has been able to take most of the market's growth in new adds, without destroying value through aggressive discounts.

Nuuday will continue to operate in a still challenging and mature telecommunications market, characterized by pressure on ARPU in the context of a high level of promotions. In addition, a slowing macroeconomic environment and increasing inflation are factors that reduce visibility into the company's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months. For example, EBITDA in Q2 2022 dropped by 7% owing to increasing third party and energy costs.

The rating also reflects the asset light nature of Nuuday's service provider business model, which leads to very low EBITDA margins of around 10%, compared with other rated peers. Its margin has reduced from 13% in 2019 to 10% forecasted in 2022 due to revenue decline and higher costs of sales, and Moody's expects that margins will stabilise at around 10% between 2023 and 2025 owing to cost rationalization efforts.

While Nuuday's leverage is moderate for the rating category, its weak cash flow generation limit its financial flexibility, given the business risk characteristics of its asset light business model. Moody's expects Nuuday's leverage to reach 2.9x in 2022 following the senior secured TLB issuance, with no significant improvement over the next three years.

Moody's expects Nuuday to continue to generate negative Moody's-adjusted free cashflow (FCF) until at least 2024, because of weak margins, high interest payments and capital spending primarily into IT systems. While investments will progressively come down from 2023 onwards, the low margins and large interest expense limit the headroom in the capital structure for any deviation in terms of operating performance. This leads to a very weak (EBITDA-Capex)/Interest expense ratio, which is expected to grow from zero in 2022 to 0.7x in 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Nuuday's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4), mainly reflecting corporate governance considerations associated with its financial policy and liquidity risk management, as well as its concentrated ownership.

Nuuday's exposure to environmental risks is Neutral-to-Low (E-2) owing to its limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) as it faces exposure to well entrenched labour unions and changing demographic and societal trends towards the use of telecom related technology. This is partially mitigated through company's end products and services which include the company's ability to adapt its services to cater to its customers' requirements.

From a corporate governance perspective, Nuuday is highly negatively exposed (G-4) due to its aggressive financial strategy and liquidity risk management. The company is indirectly controlled by a private equity consortium led by Macquarie and Danish pension funds. While Nuuday's leverage is moderate compared with peers in the same rating category, this level of leverage reflects the company's limited financial flexibility given its high capex and high interests relative to the margin that it generates.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Nuuday's liquidity is mainly supported by a €135 million senior secured RCF due in 2026, and expected cash and cash equivalents of around €85 million in 2022. However, Moody's expects that Nuuday's FCF generation will be negative until at least 2024.

The debt facilities contain one net leverage-based maintance leverage covenant set initially at 5.75x and that is tightening towards 5.0x by 2025.

The company will have a clean debt maturity profile until 2027, when its senior secured TLB matures.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Nuuday's PDR of B2-PD, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, which is consistent with a covenant-lite senior secured TLB structure.

The B2 rated senior secured TLB and senior secured RCF benefit from the same security and guarantee structure, granted over its shares, bank accounts and intra-group loans. Guarantors account for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Nuuday's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance will gradually improve on the back of some, albeit marginal, revenue growth as well as cost savings, and that the company's leverage will remain around 3x over the next two to three years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if the company successfully delivers on its business plan and generates positive cash flow on a sustainable basis, its adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio drops below 2.5x and its EBITDA minus Capex over interest ratio raises above 1.75x on a sustained basis.

Nuuday's rating could be lowered if its operating performance weakens beyond Moody's expectations or the company executes debt financed acquisitions or shareholder remuneration policies that weaken credit metrics, including sustained negative free cash flow generation, adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 3.5x and EBITDA minus Capex over interest below 1.25x, all on a sustained basis. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nuuday A/S

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nuuday A/S

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Nuuday A/S, is the leading national Danish telecommunications service provider. In 2019, TDC Group was legally separated into Nuuday and TDC Net A/S. In 2021, Nuuday generated revenues of DKK14.7 billion and EBITDA of DKK1.8 billion. Nuuday provides traditional fixed-line, internet and mobile services. Nuuday's ultimate controlling entity is DKT Holdings ApS, a company controlled by a consortium of Danish pension funds Arbejdsmarkedets TillÃ¦gspension (ATP), PFA Ophelia InvestCo I 2018 K/S, PKA Ophelia Holding K/S, and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc..

