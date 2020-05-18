Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Pujiang; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 corporate family rating
(CFR) to Pujiang International Group Limited.
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The B2 CFR reflects Pujiang's leading position in China's
bridge cable and prestressed materials markets," says Roy
Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Pujiang is a leading bridge cable supplier and a major prestressed steel
materials manufacturer in China. The company has established its
market leadership through its use of advanced technology, proven
product reliability, long operational track record, good client
relationships and financial resources.
Given the high barriers of entry for bridge cable materials, which
contributed to 66% of Pujiang's gross profits in 2019,
the market for bridge cables in China is an oligopoly, especially
in the high-end segment. Moody's expects the company's
competitiveness to continue to strengthen, given its ongoing investment
in research and development and market penetration.
Bridge cables are a key component in bridge structures and are consequently
essential for ensuring public safety. Therefore, only a few
suppliers can meet the necessary capabilities in terms of technology,
reliability and track record.
The company's cable business has exhibited stable margins,
with its gross margin averaging around 35% in the past three years.
"However, the rating is constrained by the company's
limited scale, heavy working capital requirements and weak liquidity,"
adds Zhang.
Pujiang's revenue of RMB1.8 billion in 2019 is modest for
its rating level. The business is heavily reliant on government
spending on infrastructure projects, in particular for large bridges.
Such concentration risk is partially mitigated by the high level of infrastructure
investment expected in China over the next three years.
As part of its operations, Pujiang prepays for raw materials and
deposits to qualify for new projects, which means that the company
needs to finance its account receivables and working capital to grow.
This has resulted in negative cash flow from operations for Pujiang in
the past three years.
However, Moody's believes the company's counterparty
risks are manageable as most of them either stem from large steel mills
or state-owned project owners.
The company's leverage, as measured by total debt to EBTIDA,
reached 4.9x at end of 2019, as one-off IPO expenses
and share compensation lowered its EBITDA. However, Moody's
expects its leverage to improve to 4.0x-4.5x in the
next 12 to 18 months, a modest level for its rating.
Pujiang's liquidity profile is weak because of its high reliance
on short-term debt, which reached RMB905 million at the end
of 2019, well exceeding its cash holdings of RMB526 million.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects that the company can roll over
its debt with domestic banks, given its profitable operations,
strong market position and established relations with local banks.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Pujiang has limited public financial track record as it only listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2019. Its ownership is concentrated
in its key shareholder, Mr. Tang Liang, who held a
62.8% stake in the company at the end of 2019.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Pujiang will
maintain its leading market position, good funding access and strong
banking relationships.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company materially improves
its operating scale and liquidity profile on a sustained basis,
while maintaining its market leadership with total debt to EBITDA staying
below 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the
company's liquidity deteriorates, its market position and
operations weaken, it fails to maintain a prudent financial policy,
or its total debt to EBITDA rises above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published
in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Building-Materials--PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Pujiang International Group Limited (Pujiang) is a leading bridge cables
and prestressed materials manufacturer based in China. Incorporated
in April 2017, the company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
in May 2019. Pujiang is 62.8% owned by Dr.
Tang Liang as of 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Roy Zhang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077