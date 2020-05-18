Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Pujiang; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to Pujiang International Group Limited.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The B2 CFR reflects Pujiang's leading position in China's bridge cable and prestressed materials markets," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Pujiang is a leading bridge cable supplier and a major prestressed steel materials manufacturer in China. The company has established its market leadership through its use of advanced technology, proven product reliability, long operational track record, good client relationships and financial resources.

Given the high barriers of entry for bridge cable materials, which contributed to 66% of Pujiang's gross profits in 2019, the market for bridge cables in China is an oligopoly, especially in the high-end segment. Moody's expects the company's competitiveness to continue to strengthen, given its ongoing investment in research and development and market penetration.

Bridge cables are a key component in bridge structures and are consequently essential for ensuring public safety. Therefore, only a few suppliers can meet the necessary capabilities in terms of technology, reliability and track record.

The company's cable business has exhibited stable margins, with its gross margin averaging around 35% in the past three years.

"However, the rating is constrained by the company's limited scale, heavy working capital requirements and weak liquidity," adds Zhang.

Pujiang's revenue of RMB1.8 billion in 2019 is modest for its rating level. The business is heavily reliant on government spending on infrastructure projects, in particular for large bridges. Such concentration risk is partially mitigated by the high level of infrastructure investment expected in China over the next three years.

As part of its operations, Pujiang prepays for raw materials and deposits to qualify for new projects, which means that the company needs to finance its account receivables and working capital to grow. This has resulted in negative cash flow from operations for Pujiang in the past three years.

However, Moody's believes the company's counterparty risks are manageable as most of them either stem from large steel mills or state-owned project owners.

The company's leverage, as measured by total debt to EBTIDA, reached 4.9x at end of 2019, as one-off IPO expenses and share compensation lowered its EBITDA. However, Moody's expects its leverage to improve to 4.0x-4.5x in the next 12 to 18 months, a modest level for its rating.

Pujiang's liquidity profile is weak because of its high reliance on short-term debt, which reached RMB905 million at the end of 2019, well exceeding its cash holdings of RMB526 million.

Nonetheless, Moody's expects that the company can roll over its debt with domestic banks, given its profitable operations, strong market position and established relations with local banks.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Pujiang has limited public financial track record as it only listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2019. Its ownership is concentrated in its key shareholder, Mr. Tang Liang, who held a 62.8% stake in the company at the end of 2019.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Pujiang will maintain its leading market position, good funding access and strong banking relationships.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company materially improves its operating scale and liquidity profile on a sustained basis, while maintaining its market leadership with total debt to EBITDA staying below 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's liquidity deteriorates, its market position and operations weaken, it fails to maintain a prudent financial policy, or its total debt to EBITDA rises above 5.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Building-Materials--PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pujiang International Group Limited (Pujiang) is a leading bridge cables and prestressed materials manufacturer based in China. Incorporated in April 2017, the company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2019. Pujiang is 62.8% owned by Dr. Tang Liang as of 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

