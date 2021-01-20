Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Signature Foods; stable outlook

Madrid, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a
first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) to PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V.
("Signature Foods" or "the company"), the parent company of Signature
Foods Holding B.V., a leading producer of chilled
convenience food in the Benelux region. Concurrently, Moody's
has assigned B2 ratings to the €341 million senior secured term loan
B due 2028 and the €62 million senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF) due 2027, both to be borrowed by PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V.
The outlook is stable.
PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. is a new holding company established
as part of the acquisition of Signature Foods by funds advised by Pamplona
Capital Management from IK Investment Partners.
"The B2 rating assigned to Signature Foods balances the limitations of
its business profile, including geographical concentration and focus
on niche product categories, its elevated leverage and risks related
to potential acquisitions against the company's leading positions
in its core markets, its strong product development capabilities
and its solid free cash flow generation capacity," says Igor Kartavov,
a Moody's lead analyst for Signature Foods. "Although the company
has a multi-year track record of organic growth, complemented
by bolt-on acquisitions, and has been resilient to the coronavirus
pandemic, we believe that increasingly mature product categories
and potential changes in consumer behavior may limit the pace of the company's
future growth and deleveraging," adds Mr. Kartavov.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR assigned to Signature Foods reflects (1) the company's
leading market positions in its niche product categories across the Benelux
region and Poland; (2) strong portfolio of locally recognized brands
and superior product development capabilities, which allow to set
premium prices and gradually gain market share; (3) supportive market
fundamentals, with a track record of growth across the key product
categories; (4) a track record of positive free cash flow generation,
which Moody's expects to continue, supporting an adequate
liquidity profile; and (5) resilience of the company's business
model to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to the focus on food retail
channel as well as strong brands.
The rating is, however, constrained by the company's
(1) modest scale, with pro forma revenue of €303 million and
management-adjusted EBITDA of €59 million in financial year
2020, and its focus on niche product categories; (2) very limited
geographical diversification beyond the Benelux region, with around
60% of sales generated in the Netherlands and 30% in Belgium;
(3) increasingly maturing product categories, which could hamper
revenue growth prospects; (4) initially high leverage, which
Moody's expects to be slightly over 6.0x at closing and to
decline towards 5.5x in the following 12-18 months;
and (5) high appetite for acquisitions, which entails integration
risks and potentially slower deleveraging trajectory.
Moody's estimates that Signature Foods' Moody's-adjusted
gross/debt EBITDA as of March 2021 will be slightly over 6.0x,
pro forma for the new capital structure, which would be at the higher
end of the rating agency's expectation for a B2 CFR. The
B2 rating assigned to Signature Foods factors in Moody's expectation
that the company will be able to reduce its leverage towards 5.5x
in the next 12-18 months. The company's growth strategy
is primarily volume-driven, with sales growth mainly stemming
from expanding product range under existing brands to increase the penetration
and frequency of buying, gaining market share from competitors,
launching new brands and expanding into adjacent product categories,
and growing private label partnerships. While these strategic pillars
are supported by the company's strong relationships with retailers
and product development capabilities, Signature Foods' product
categories are becoming increasingly mature, which could limit the
pace of the company's growth and deleveraging.
Moody's believes that Signature Foods' appetite for bolt-on
acquisitions remains high, which reduces visibility on its future
credit metrics and deleveraging trajectory to some extent. However,
the company has a positive track record in integrating bolt-on
acquisitions without a significant increase in its financial leverage.
Signature Foods' B2 rating incorporates Moody's expectation
that the company will continue pursuing a balanced approach to acquisitions,
that future transactions will not materially increase its leverage on
a pro forma basis, and that integration-related risks and
costs will be limited.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expects that Signature Foods will have adequate liquidity following
the closing of the transaction, supported by an estimated post-closing
cash balance of €21 million and a €62 million RCF, expected
to be undrawn at closing, with ample headroom under the springing
covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 9.5x,
tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn. In addition,
Moody's expects Signature Foods to generate positive Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow of over €10 million in financial year 2022 despite
an uptick in its capital spending, and at least €20 million
per year thereafter. Assuming no RCF utilisation, the company
will have no material debt maturities until 2028, when its term
loan is due.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Signature Foods' rating takes into account corporate governance
considerations. Following the closing of the transaction,
the company will be controlled by private equity firm Pamplona Capital
Management, which, as is often the case in highly levered,
private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage
and risk, while governance is comparatively less transparent.
This is partly mitigated by the fact that the company's management will
continue to own a significant, although non-controlling,
stake in the company alongside the private equity sponsor. Signature
Foods also has a track record of growing via bolt-on acquisitions,
which, however, have not pushed the company's leverage
significantly higher on a pro forma basis so far. Moody's
believes that the company is likely to pursue further bolt-on acquisitions
in the future to complement its organic growth.
Moody's regards the continuing coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. However, the broad food industry has been
relatively resilient to the pandemic so far. The coronavirus pandemic
has only had a moderate overall impact on Signature Foods, as the
drop in its sales via the foodservice channel on the back of restaurants,
bars and catering locations closures has largely been offset by a pickup
in retail sales. In April-December 2020, the company's
revenue and management-adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.4%
and 2.9% year-on-year, respectively,
despite the social distancing measures imposed by governments in response
to the pandemic, although these growth rates are lower than what
the company achieved in prior years. Moody's also notes that
the second wave of the pandemic is having a more negative impact on the
company's performance because of lower pickup in the retail channel,
which could translate into weaker performance in the first half of 2021.
The longer-term implications of the pandemic for Signature Foods'
product categories, such as a result of the growing popularity of
work-from-home arrangements and virtual social gatherings,
and a potential shift towards at-home eating, are difficult
to forecast at this point. This creates a risk that the company's
sales and earnings will grow slower than Moody's currently expects,
resulting in a flatter deleveraging trajectory.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings assigned to the €341 million senior secured term loan
B and the €62 million senior secured RCF, both to be borrowed
by PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V., are in line with the CFR,
reflecting the fact that these two instruments will rank pari passu and
will represent substantially all of the company's financial debt at closing
of the transaction. The term loan and the RCF will benefit from
pledges over the shares of the borrower and guarantors as well as bank
accounts and intragroup receivables and will be guaranteed by the group's
operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated
EBITDA. Moody's considers the security package to be weak,
in line with the rating agency's approach for shares-only pledges.
Moody's notes that the capital structure will include a €87
million PIK facility to be borrowed by PHM SF Dutch Holdco B.V.,
an entity outside of the restricted group. All interest on the
PIK facility will be capitalised, so that there will be no cash
leakage from the restricted group related to this facility. Based
on the information provided by the company, Moody's understands
that the proceeds from this facility will be downstreamed into the restricted
group in the form of equity.
The B2-PD PDR assigned to Signature Foods reflects Moody's assumption
of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package
and the limited set of financial covenants comprising only a springing
covenant on the RCF, tested only when its utilisation is above 40%.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Signature Foods will
be able to gradually increase its sales at a mid-single-digit
rate while maintaining or improving its healthy margins, with Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA moderately declining towards 5.5x in the next
12-18 months, and to continue generating positive free cash
flow on a sustainable basis. The stable outlook also factors in
Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a prudent approach
to acquisitions, so that any potential future transactions will
not lead to a material increase in its leverage on a pro forma basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Signature Foods' ratings could be upgraded if it (1) increases its
scale and enhances its business profile, including more diversified
product range and geographical presence; (2) reduces its Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; (3) continues
to generate solid positive free cash flow; and (4) maintains adequate
liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company fails to reduce and
maintain its Moody's-adjusted gross/debt EBITDA below 6.0x
as a result of softer sales, erosion of profit margins or significant
debt-financed acquisitions; (2) the company's free cash
flow turns negative on a sustained basis; or (3) liquidity deteriorates.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V.
Assignments:
....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned
B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Assigned B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Signature Foods, domiciled in the Netherlands, is the leading
producer of chilled convenience food in the Benelux region, with
sales concentrated in the Netherlands (over 60% of revenue) and
Belgium (around 30%). The company produces primarily spreads
and dips (65% of revenue), a range of meal solutions,
such as salads, bread snacks and pasta sauces (24% of revenue)
and bites, including tapas and savoury snacks (11% of revenue).
The company operates seven production facilities, including one
in Belgium and one in Poland, and employs approximately 600 people.
In the year ended March 2020, Signature Foods sold 75 thousand tonnes
of food products and reported net sales of €303 million (pro forma
for the acquisition of Topking) and management-adjusted EBITDA
of €59 million.
