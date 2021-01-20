Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to Signature Foods; stable outlook

Madrid, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. ("Signature Foods" or "the company"), the parent company of Signature Foods Holding B.V., a leading producer of chilled convenience food in the Benelux region. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the €341 million senior secured term loan B due 2028 and the €62 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027, both to be borrowed by PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. The outlook is stable.

PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V. is a new holding company established as part of the acquisition of Signature Foods by funds advised by Pamplona Capital Management from IK Investment Partners.

"The B2 rating assigned to Signature Foods balances the limitations of its business profile, including geographical concentration and focus on niche product categories, its elevated leverage and risks related to potential acquisitions against the company's leading positions in its core markets, its strong product development capabilities and its solid free cash flow generation capacity," says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's lead analyst for Signature Foods. "Although the company has a multi-year track record of organic growth, complemented by bolt-on acquisitions, and has been resilient to the coronavirus pandemic, we believe that increasingly mature product categories and potential changes in consumer behavior may limit the pace of the company's future growth and deleveraging," adds Mr. Kartavov.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR assigned to Signature Foods reflects (1) the company's leading market positions in its niche product categories across the Benelux region and Poland; (2) strong portfolio of locally recognized brands and superior product development capabilities, which allow to set premium prices and gradually gain market share; (3) supportive market fundamentals, with a track record of growth across the key product categories; (4) a track record of positive free cash flow generation, which Moody's expects to continue, supporting an adequate liquidity profile; and (5) resilience of the company's business model to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to the focus on food retail channel as well as strong brands.

The rating is, however, constrained by the company's (1) modest scale, with pro forma revenue of €303 million and management-adjusted EBITDA of €59 million in financial year 2020, and its focus on niche product categories; (2) very limited geographical diversification beyond the Benelux region, with around 60% of sales generated in the Netherlands and 30% in Belgium; (3) increasingly maturing product categories, which could hamper revenue growth prospects; (4) initially high leverage, which Moody's expects to be slightly over 6.0x at closing and to decline towards 5.5x in the following 12-18 months; and (5) high appetite for acquisitions, which entails integration risks and potentially slower deleveraging trajectory.

Moody's estimates that Signature Foods' Moody's-adjusted gross/debt EBITDA as of March 2021 will be slightly over 6.0x, pro forma for the new capital structure, which would be at the higher end of the rating agency's expectation for a B2 CFR. The B2 rating assigned to Signature Foods factors in Moody's expectation that the company will be able to reduce its leverage towards 5.5x in the next 12-18 months. The company's growth strategy is primarily volume-driven, with sales growth mainly stemming from expanding product range under existing brands to increase the penetration and frequency of buying, gaining market share from competitors, launching new brands and expanding into adjacent product categories, and growing private label partnerships. While these strategic pillars are supported by the company's strong relationships with retailers and product development capabilities, Signature Foods' product categories are becoming increasingly mature, which could limit the pace of the company's growth and deleveraging.

Moody's believes that Signature Foods' appetite for bolt-on acquisitions remains high, which reduces visibility on its future credit metrics and deleveraging trajectory to some extent. However, the company has a positive track record in integrating bolt-on acquisitions without a significant increase in its financial leverage. Signature Foods' B2 rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will continue pursuing a balanced approach to acquisitions, that future transactions will not materially increase its leverage on a pro forma basis, and that integration-related risks and costs will be limited.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects that Signature Foods will have adequate liquidity following the closing of the transaction, supported by an estimated post-closing cash balance of €21 million and a €62 million RCF, expected to be undrawn at closing, with ample headroom under the springing covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 9.5x, tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn. In addition, Moody's expects Signature Foods to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of over €10 million in financial year 2022 despite an uptick in its capital spending, and at least €20 million per year thereafter. Assuming no RCF utilisation, the company will have no material debt maturities until 2028, when its term loan is due.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Signature Foods' rating takes into account corporate governance considerations. Following the closing of the transaction, the company will be controlled by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management, which, as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and risk, while governance is comparatively less transparent. This is partly mitigated by the fact that the company's management will continue to own a significant, although non-controlling, stake in the company alongside the private equity sponsor. Signature Foods also has a track record of growing via bolt-on acquisitions, which, however, have not pushed the company's leverage significantly higher on a pro forma basis so far. Moody's believes that the company is likely to pursue further bolt-on acquisitions in the future to complement its organic growth.

Moody's regards the continuing coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, the broad food industry has been relatively resilient to the pandemic so far. The coronavirus pandemic has only had a moderate overall impact on Signature Foods, as the drop in its sales via the foodservice channel on the back of restaurants, bars and catering locations closures has largely been offset by a pickup in retail sales. In April-December 2020, the company's revenue and management-adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.4% and 2.9% year-on-year, respectively, despite the social distancing measures imposed by governments in response to the pandemic, although these growth rates are lower than what the company achieved in prior years. Moody's also notes that the second wave of the pandemic is having a more negative impact on the company's performance because of lower pickup in the retail channel, which could translate into weaker performance in the first half of 2021.

The longer-term implications of the pandemic for Signature Foods' product categories, such as a result of the growing popularity of work-from-home arrangements and virtual social gatherings, and a potential shift towards at-home eating, are difficult to forecast at this point. This creates a risk that the company's sales and earnings will grow slower than Moody's currently expects, resulting in a flatter deleveraging trajectory.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the €341 million senior secured term loan B and the €62 million senior secured RCF, both to be borrowed by PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V., are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these two instruments will rank pari passu and will represent substantially all of the company's financial debt at closing of the transaction. The term loan and the RCF will benefit from pledges over the shares of the borrower and guarantors as well as bank accounts and intragroup receivables and will be guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with the rating agency's approach for shares-only pledges.

Moody's notes that the capital structure will include a €87 million PIK facility to be borrowed by PHM SF Dutch Holdco B.V., an entity outside of the restricted group. All interest on the PIK facility will be capitalised, so that there will be no cash leakage from the restricted group related to this facility. Based on the information provided by the company, Moody's understands that the proceeds from this facility will be downstreamed into the restricted group in the form of equity.

The B2-PD PDR assigned to Signature Foods reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package and the limited set of financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant on the RCF, tested only when its utilisation is above 40%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Signature Foods will be able to gradually increase its sales at a mid-single-digit rate while maintaining or improving its healthy margins, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA moderately declining towards 5.5x in the next 12-18 months, and to continue generating positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis. The stable outlook also factors in Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a prudent approach to acquisitions, so that any potential future transactions will not lead to a material increase in its leverage on a pro forma basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Signature Foods' ratings could be upgraded if it (1) increases its scale and enhances its business profile, including more diversified product range and geographical presence; (2) reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; (3) continues to generate solid positive free cash flow; and (4) maintains adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company fails to reduce and maintain its Moody's-adjusted gross/debt EBITDA below 6.0x as a result of softer sales, erosion of profit margins or significant debt-financed acquisitions; (2) the company's free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis; or (3) liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: PHM SF Dutch Bidco B.V.

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Assigned B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Signature Foods, domiciled in the Netherlands, is the leading producer of chilled convenience food in the Benelux region, with sales concentrated in the Netherlands (over 60% of revenue) and Belgium (around 30%). The company produces primarily spreads and dips (65% of revenue), a range of meal solutions, such as salads, bread snacks and pasta sauces (24% of revenue) and bites, including tapas and savoury snacks (11% of revenue). The company operates seven production facilities, including one in Belgium and one in Poland, and employs approximately 600 people. In the year ended March 2020, Signature Foods sold 75 thousand tonnes of food products and reported net sales of €303 million (pro forma for the acquisition of Topking) and management-adjusted EBITDA of €59 million.

