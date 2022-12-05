Moody's assigns first-time B2 rating to The Quality Group; outlook stable

Milan, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD probability of default rating to Asterix HoldCo GmbH ("Asterix"), a new entity created for the acquisition of The Quality Group GmbH ("TQG" or "the company"), a German producer and direct seller of sports and dietary nutrition products. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the €300 million backed senior secured term loan B and the €50 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility both due in 2029 and borrowed by Asterix AcquiCo GmbH. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

On July 2022, CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") completed the acquisition of a majority stake of TQG alongside with all previous owners, who reinvested in the business as minority shareholders. The transaction valued the company at around €800 million, and was financed with a mix of debt and equity, including a 7-year €300 million term loan B and a 6.5 years €50 million revolving credit facility.

"The B2 rating reflects TQG's relatively strong financial profile, supported by its high profitability and cash generation and moderate leverage for the rating category, as well as its leading market position in the sports and dietary nutrition market in Germany," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for TQG.

"However, the rating is constrained by the company's limited scale, narrow business focus and relative concentration in Germany, as well as some inherent risks related to its influencer-led marketing business model," adds Valentino Balletta.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects (1) the company's high profitability and cash conversion rate, supported by a lean and flexible cost structure; (2) its moderate leverage for the rating category; and (3) the leading market position of its two core brands (ESN and More Nutrition) in the narrow but fast growing sports and dietary nutrition market.

The rating is constrained by the company's small scale, geographical concentration in its domestic market, production concentration in one manufacturing plant and business focus on the niche sports and nutrition market, which is characterised by limited barriers to entry, and with a focus on a few product categories as well as some inherent risks related to its influencer-led marketing business model.

TQG's business model carries a degree of operating risk because of its reliance on influencers and the need to continue to focus not only on maximising customer retention but also on winning new customers. The potential shifts in consumer spending away from the company's products or a declining appeal for certain influencers create risks. The business model is untested through different economic cycles, while the company needs to demonstrate a track record operating the 2 core brands. Also, as the sports and nutrition industry remains fragmented and highly competitive, there is a risk that TQG will eventually turn to acquisitions to diversify its platform and broaden its geographical presence and product portfolio, although its immediate plan is to focus on growing its existing business lines. Inorganic growth could represent an event risk and will eventually constrain any deleveraging.

The credit profile is supported by moderate financial leverage of around 3.2x in 2022, and its high profitability and cash flow generation, as well as supportive industry dynamics driven by an increasing demand for wellness products. TQG's strong double digit revenue growth over the past few years demonstrates the company's ability to attract new customers to a product line that is priced at a premium and supported by increasing penetration of online sales.

TQG has high profitability, with an EBITDA margin of 33% in 2021, stemming from its direct-to-consumer distribution model, its premium price positioning (particularly for the More Nutrition brand), its unique influencer-centric marketing approach which allows to minimize marketing and advertising expenses, and the company's very lean cost structure, with limited fixed costs. The strong top line and EBITDA growth has continued in 2022, with revenues in the last-twelve month ended August 2022 growing by 70% and EBITDA by 50%, compared to the same period of the prior year. EBITDA margins have slightly reduced to 28.3% as a result of higher raw material and fulfilment costs, which were partially compensated by price increases, though with a time lag.

Moody's expects TQG's EBITDA margin to reduce towards 20%-23% in 2023. Under the new ownership, TQG will implement a number of initiatives to accelerate business growth by scaling logistics activities, improving customer experience, expanding the product portfolio and increasing its presence in different channels. This strategy carries some execution risks and will require investments, including an IT system and additional headcount, which will ultimately increase General and Administrative costs. In addition, the planned expansion into new geographies and increased diversification in distribution channels, will weigh on margins because of increased marketing and logistics spend, though will be offset by the increased scale and geographic diversification of the business.

Moody's expects TQG's free cash flow to remain solid supported by its good margins, modest working capital needs and asset light structure despite some capex investments. As a result, Moody's expects gross leverage (adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) to remain well below 4.0x through 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects TQG to maintain good liquidity in the next 12-18 months following the transaction, supported by a post-closing cash balance of €26 million as of July 2022 and a €50 million committed RCF due in 2029. The RCF is undrawn at closing, with ample headroom under the springing covenant of total net leverage at Holdco level not exceeding 6.3x, tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn.

Moody's also expects TQG to generate solid FCF of more than €40 million in financial year 2022 and around €25 and €30 million per year in 2023 and 2024, respectively. FCF is supported by low working capital needs with limited seasonality and by its asset light business model with modest capital spending requirements (at around €10 million per year), although slightly increasing in 2023 to around €17 million due to some project based capex to support growth. In addition, we positively view the fact that the company has hedged 65% of its interest rate exposure through a cap on the Euribor at 3% for 3 years.

Assuming no RCF utilisation, the company will have no material debt maturities until 2029, when its term loan is due.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

TQG's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by the credit exposure to governance risks, which reflect its small scale and a relatively concentrated ownership between the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and the founders. The company's environmental risk and social risk are both moderate.

TQG's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3) reflecting some moderate risks for natural capital, carbon transition and physical climate risk. These risks are, respectively related, to its reliance on raw materials, including milk-based and whey-based proteins used in many of its products, the carbon emissions generated in respect of transportation of the products it sells via its online operations, as well as the physical climate risks associated with its single production facility, which exposes it to moderate risk in case of natural or human-made disasters affecting the plant. TQG also has exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

TQG benefits from favourable long term demand dynamics as consumer awareness of the benefits of health and wellness products continues to increase. In addition, its online focus means that its revenue continues to benefit from the systemic shift of consumer spending away from physical retail stores. However, the company's moderately negative (S-3) social issuer profile score also takes into account the importance of reputational risks around customer relations and responsible production. The company is exposed to the risk of reputational damage in the event that its actions harmed customers, or were perceived to harm them. This could be caused by product safety or quality problems, issues with website performance, delivery standards or issues with data security. The risk is exacerbated by the company's strong presence on social media. Also, the company's sales and earnings growth are currently correlated to the ability to recruit and retain new influencers, a human capital risk.

TQG's exposure to governance risk has a highly negative impact on the credit rating (G-4), reflecting its financial policy and concentrated ownership. The company is majority owned by CVC Capital Partners, and — as is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals — has a high tolerance for leverage, it lacks an independent Board of Directors, while governance is comparatively less transparent than that of publicly listed companies. The two co-founders will remain involved in the business and will retain a minority share of ownership, but there is a degree of key man risk, given that they are also some of the key influencers in this segment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the €300 million senior secured term loan B and the €50 million senior secured RCF, both borrowed by Asterix AcquiCo GmbH are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these instruments rank pari passu and constitute most of the company's financial debt. The term loan and the RCF will benefit from pledges over the shares of the borrower and guarantors as well as bank accounts and intragroup receivables and will be guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

The B2-PD probability of default rating assigned to TQG reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package and the covenant-lite structure.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to steadily grow its top line maintaining its relatively high profitability, and that the company will generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.

The stable outlook also assumes that there will be no disruptions to the business model and that any debt-funded acquisition activity will be bolt-on in nature and will not significantly increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely in the short-term because the business profile constrains the rating at the current level. However, positive pressure on the rating could develop over time if the company (1) successfully executes its expansion strategy, achieving greater scale and increasing revenue diversification by geography, products and channels; (2) maintains its Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio well below 3.5x on a sustained basis; and (3) develops a longer track record of profitable growth and cash flow generation.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) its operating performance materially deteriorates or the company engages in large debt-financed acquisitions such that the company's Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio increases sustainably above 4.5x; and (2) its cash flow generation turns negative leading to weakening liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Asterix AcquiCo GmbH

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

..Issuer: Asterix HoldCo GmbH

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Asterix AcquiCo GmbH

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Asterix HoldCo GmbH

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Asterix HoldCo GmbH, is a newly incorporated German entity established for the acquisition of The Quality Group GmbH a leading sports and dietary nutrition company operating primarily in Germany under two main brands (More Nutrition and ESN). The company offers a wide range of high-quality lifestyle products such as protein powder, weight management products, vitamins and sports supplements. The company manufactures and sells the majority of its products directly to customers online (84% of 2021 revenue) through a unique influencer-led marketing model. In 2022, CVC Capital Partner announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake of the company alongside with all previous owners, who will reinvest in the business as minority shareholders. In the last twelve months as of August 2022, the company generated €351 million of revenue and €99 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

