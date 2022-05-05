info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first time B2 rating to Trident Energy; stable outlook

05 May 2022

London, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Trident Energy, L.P. ("Trident Energy" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the proposed 5-year $550 million guaranteed senior secured notes to be issued by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Trident Energy Finance PLC. Proceeds from the guaranteed senior secured notes will be used to refinance the existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned B2 CFR reflects Trident Energy's (i) sizeable proved reserve base, largely developed and resulting in 9-10 years of medium term reserve life (on a proved developed basis) (ii) 100% degree of field operatorship (iii) strong financial profile, characterised by low leverage and positive free cash flow generation under a range of oil price scenarios and (iv) experienced management team with a good track record, alongside sponsors (Warburg Pincus LLC and Quantum Energy Partners) with an established presence in the energy sector.

The B2 rating also reflects the company's (i) small scale measured in terms of average daily production; (ii) moderate concentration on Brazilian assets, which bear weaker profitability and very sizeable decommissioning liabilities compared to Equatoguinean fields; (iii) exposure to hydrocarbon price volatility, high natural decline rates of producing wells and operating risk associated with offshore oil production; (iv) short operating and financial history at scale and (v) appetite for shareholder remuneration and debt-funded M&A.

Trident Energy displays strong financial metrics for the B2 rating category. Pro-forma for the planned refinancing, assuming (i) a $550-$600 million bond issuance and (ii) production volumes of 32 kboepd, Moody's expects E&P debt to average daily production to moderately rise to $18,000 -$19,600 in 2022 from $17,400 in 2021 before rapidly declining to $12,000 – 15,000 in 2023-2024 as a consequence of organic production increase. Moody's also expects Trident Energy to maintain robust E&P debt to PD reserve metrics of below $5/barrel on account of the company's large reserves. The rating agency projects consistently positive free cash flow (FCF, as defined by Moody's) generation in the near term, driven by higher oil price realisations, modest capital expenditure requirements and shareholder distributions. As a result, Moody's projects FCF to be mildly positive at around $25 million in 2022 but to rise towards $75-$100 million into the medium term. Moody's expects the company to earmark Funds from Operations (FFO) primarily to reinvestment in the business and funding of ongoing capital expenditure, in line with Trident Energy's capital allocation priorities. Although the company expects to pay dividends on an annual basis, the ability to distribute significant cash flow to the sponsor will be subject to some debt leverage based restrictions.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Exploration and production companies contend with the effects of increasing environmental regulations on their operations, as well as limitations on where they can explore for new resources. Companies with greater oil concentration in their reserve base are likely to experience greater impacts from carbon-focused policies over time, although timing and extent of these policies are highly uncertain. Major spills and other operational disasters can severely harm an E&P company's credit profile, though events of this magnitude are quite infrequent.

Environmental considerations are a material factor in the determination of Trident Energy's rating. As at 31 December 2021, the company reported very sizeable, third-party estimated net decommissioning obligations of $1.2 billion on balance sheet. However, the decommissioning cost sharing agreement entered with Petrobras mitigates the potentially significant adverse effect of on Trident Energy's financial performance, because Petrobras is expected to fully refund the cash costs associated to asset retirement obligations throughout the current decade.

Governance factors included within our assessment of the ratings include the company's private equity ownership and appetite for shareholder distributions. That said, Trident Energy is expected to prudently manage its balance sheet by keeping low leverage, good liquidity and resort to commodity hedging.

LIQUIDITY

Trident Energy's liquidity position is good. Under Moody's base case, the company's cashflow generation is projected to cover all basic and discretionary funding needs over the next 12-18 months. The company will have access to a $200 million Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility (RCF, including a sub-limit for letters of credit of up to $50 million) which is expected to remain undrawn. Moody's expects the company to retain significant headroom under the RCF-related senior secured net leverage covenant set at 3.5x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed senior secured notes are rated B3, i.e. one notch below the assigned B2 CFR. Although the notes rank pari passu with the $200 million RCF due six months prior to the notes' maturity in 2027, the latter (together with trade payable claims, as per Moody's Loss-Given Default framework) would rank ahead of the notes in an enforcement scenario and thus determine the notching on the bond.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Trident Energy will continue to have conservative credit metrics supported by organic production growth, positive free cash flow generation and low Moody's-adjusted indebtedness on a per-barrel basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Trident Energy's rating could be upgraded if:

- Production increases sustainedly above 55,000 of barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with minimal deterioration in financial metrics and retention of competitive cost structure and return on projects

- Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to gross debt consistently exceeds 40% and

- Liquidity remains strong, supported by positive FCF generation

Conversely, Trident Energy's ratings could be downgraded if:

- Production remains below 35,000 boepd

- Retained Cash Flow to total debt deteriorates to below 25% or

- Liquidity weakens or FCF generation turns sustainedly negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Trident Energy, L.P. is an independent oil production company that operates offshore assets in Brazil (Ba2 Stable) and Equatorial Guinea (unrated). The company's strategy focuses on acquiring mid-life producing upstream assets that are no longer of strategic interest to the major global oil companies, with the aim of optimizing their operational and financial performance. Trident Energy is majority owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Quantum Energy Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Chiara Caviggioli
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

