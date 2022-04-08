Moody's assigns first time B2 ratings to Clinigen; outlook stable

London, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to pharmaceutical services and mature drugs provider Triley Midco 2 Limited (Clinigen or the company) in the context of the group's take private by Triton Partners. Moody's has also assigned B2 ratings to the proposed Â£610 million equivalent backed senior secured first lien term loan B Euro-denominated and Sterling-denominated tranches and pari passu ranking Â£75 million backed senior secured first lien multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by the company. The outlook is stable.

Today's rating assignments reflect Clinigen's:

--Strong presence in pharmaceutical services niches, with global coverage

--Sizeable profit and cash flow contributions from own mature drugs, some of which are facing declines

--High Moody's adjusted leverage, albeit with deleveraging prospects and positive free cash flow

RATINGS RATIONALE

Clinigen's credit profile is supported by growing innovation, product complexity and outsourcing trends in the pharmaceutical industry which result in attractive growth rates in pharmaceutical services and a low correlation to economic cycles. The company's offering in clinical trial supplies and services, with some differentiated capabilities in cold chain packaging and comparator drug sourcing for example, caters to these market trends. Ongoing and growing needs to access medicines also drive demand for Clinigen's products and services through its market-leading managed or early access to medicines programs that the company runs on behalf of pharmaceutical companies (Managed Access segment), the provision of third-party drugs to non-core markets for the originator (Partnered segment), and supply of third-party drugs which are difficult to source or in shortage (On-Demand segment).

Despite its relatively young age (Clinigen was founded in 2010), the company is embedded into the pharmaceutical value chain thanks to its relationships with both pharmaceutical companies, large and small, and healthcare professionals/hospitals which request Clinigen's products and services. Customer concentration is moderate (top ten account for around 40% of revenue) and retention rates appear to be good. Contracts in Managed Access and Partnered products have exclusivity and typically run for several years, providing good revenue visibility. While it is lower in clinical services and, by nature, in On-Demand, customers tend to keep the same supplier throughout a given trial.

Barriers to entry are relatively high across Clinigen's segments, given the mix of clinical supplies manufacturing, sourcing and logistics as well as strong regulatory know-how required. As a result, the number of competitors actually and potentially competing with the company at scale is limited. Having said that, the pharmaceutical services market is highly competitive and consolidating. Existing large players such as contract research or manufacturing organisations (CROs or CMOs) could seek to enter Clinigen's niches, while a degree of price pressure in clinical services already exists.

A key constraint on Clinigen's credit profile is the sizeable profit contribution (around a third of gross profit this year according to Moody's forecast) from its own portfolio of mature drugs. While they command a much higher margin and cash conversion than the rest of the business, Moody's expects a material revenue decline in the current fiscal year and no growth thereafter. The largest drug (Foscavir, an antiviral for the treatment of herpes virus infections) is in secular decline following generic entry in 2021. Shipments for the second largest (Proleukin, a biologic to treat kidney or skin cancer) is very lumpy and another product has faced a production stoppage because of particularly complex manufacturing.

Clinigen's performance in the fiscal year ended 30 June 2021 (fiscal 2021) has been hit by the pandemic: clinical services suffered from a slowdown in clinical trial activity and drug demand turned lower (particularly in On-demand, Managed Access, and parts of Partnered) as pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals focused on responding to the pandemic. However, the company has started to recover in the six months to December 2021 and has demonstrated its ability to grow organically in the past (although establishing a long-term organic growth profile is made difficult by the number of acquisitions).

Moody's expects Clinigen to grow its profits only modestly in fiscal 2022, with revenue growth accelerating to around 10% in fiscal 2023, on the back of a recovery and sizeable new contracts in clinical services in particular. New managed access programs and the ramp-up of Erwinase, a leukemia treatment licensed from Porton Biopharma in the Partnered segment also support growth. In Clinigen's own portfolio of drugs, near-term challenges will result in a revenue decline of around 20% in fiscal 2022 with some year-over-year variability thereafter but generally no growth, despite the potential to expand into a new indication for Proleukin. Near-term declines in high margin products and ongoing margin pressures in clinical services will result in some margin erosion with gross profit margin landing in the high 30s in percentage terms and slowly reducing while Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin will be in the high teens (on a gross revenue basis).

Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA for Clinigen will be high at opening, around 6.8x, and EBITDA growth in the second half of fiscal 2022 will be limited in Moody's view. However, the rating agency expects EBITDA-driven deleveraging to occur in fiscal 2023 such that Clinigen's leverage will move toward 6.0x.

Clinigen has generated positive free cash flow (FCF) historically, after interest and before acquisitions. Moody's forecasts that it will remain the case under private ownership despite the heightened interest burden and ongoing working capital usage to support revenue growth. While recurring capex is around 2% of sales, expansionary capex and license acquisitions can temporarily reduce FCF. Nevertheless, Moody's expects Clinigen to generate at least Â£30 million of FCF annually, translating into FCF/adjusted debt approaching 5%.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors that Moody's considers in Clinigen's credit profile include the risk that the company will embark on material or debt-funded acquisitions which would increase leverage or business risk. In addition, the company's private equity ownership results in tolerance for high leverage and exposes Clinigen's credit profile to the risk of shareholder distributions.

Main social risks for Clinigen relate to responsible production as it does not directly operate its owned drugs supply chain, where products are complex and this could give rise to product safety and regulatory risks linked to manufacturing compliance. Further social risks pertain to demographic and social trends, in particular higher rebates to be given by drug manufacturers on Medicare part B and D drugs as part of proposed US drug pricing reforms.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Clinigen' liquidity as adequate. The company is expected to have a cash balance at the closing of the transaction of Â£10 million and will generate free cash flow of at least Â£30 million per annum. A new Â£75 million RCF, undrawn at closing, also supports liquidity. Clinigen's debt documentation will be covenant-lite with only one springing financial covenant, based on net first lien secured leverage. It would be tested if the RCF is drawn by 40% or more, with significant headroom at closing.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings on the Â£410 million equivalent Euro-denominated backed senior secured first lien term loan B due 2029, Â£200 million backed senior secured first lien term loan B due 2029 and pari passu ranking Â£75 million RCF due 2028 are in line with the CFR despite their priority ranking ahead of the Â£140 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2030 in the event of security enforcement. The B2 first lien instrument ratings primarily reflect the weak positioning of the B2 CFR.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Clinigen's credit metrics will gradually improve from their level at closing, including steady EBITDA growth leading to a reduction in Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA toward 6.0x and free cash flow generation translating into FCF/debt approaching 5%. The stable outlook also assumes that Clinigen will not pursue any material product or business acquisition or shareholder distribution in the next 12 to 18 months that would require debt funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (i) risks of revenue and profit decline in Clinigen's own product portfolio abate, and (ii) Clinigen grows Moody's adjusted EBITDA strongly such that Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA reduces to below 5.0x on a sustainable basis, and (iii) Clinigen generates free cash flow (FCF, after interest and exceptional items) leading to FCF/adjusted debt continuously above 10%, and (iv) the company does not make any debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

The ratings could be downgraded in case (i) competitive pressures intensify or Clinigen's revenues and EBITDA do not grow in fiscal 2023, or (ii) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 6.0x beyond the end of fiscal 2023, (iii) cash generation does not improve such that FCF/adjusted debt remains sustainably below 5% or liquidity weakens, (iv) Clinigen embarks upon debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Clinigen, headquartered in Burton-upon-Trent, UK, is a global but specialised provider of pharmaceutical products and services focused on access to medicines. Its offering includes (i) a portfolio of owned and licensed secondary care and hospital drugs, (ii) the supply of third-party unapproved and difficult-to-source medicines, (iii) clinical trial services and (iv) the management of early access to medicines programs. The company is in the process of being taken private through an LBO by Triton Partners and had revenue of over Â£550 million and EBITDA before exceptional items of close to Â£120 million in the last twelve months ended December 2021.

